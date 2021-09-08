High schools: For Prairie boys soccer, one goal good enough

ST. JOSEPH 4, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels gave up a penalty kick goal in the first half and couldn't find any offensive rhythm in the second half, losing a Metro Classic Conference match at Anderson Field in Kenosha.

St. Catherine's was whistled for a foul in the 25th minute to set up the spot kick chance by Andrew Alia. He converted and gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead.

"That penalty kind of sucked some life out of us," said Angels coach Ben Lake. "But we came back and played really well at times. We created some good chances. We hit the crossbar on one shot and just put it over the bar several other times."

St. Catherine's (1-4, 0-1 Metro Classic) leveled the match when Ivan Gomez scored an unassisted goal.

In the second half, St. Joseph scored three times - including twice in the final 20 minutes - while the Angels' Victor Moreno scored off an assist from Andres Arroyo.

Goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made seven saves for the Angels.

DOMINICAN 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played well in spurts, but not for long enough to defeat the state-ranked Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pritchard Park in Racine.