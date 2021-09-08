High schools: For Prairie boys soccer, one goal good enough

The Prairie School boys soccer team didn't find the net a whole lot on Wednesday.
But the Hawks found it enough.
Top-ranked Prairie scored in the 63rd minute, stifled an unpredictable opposing offense, and beat Saint Thomas More 1-0 in a nervy Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
The Hawks came into the match ranked No. 1 among Division 4 schools in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, and got its second win of the season when Cam McPhee scored off an assist from Charlie Shaw.
Thomas More applied very low defensive pressure in the first half, said Prairie coach Corey Oakland. The Hawks created several scoring chances, but could not find the net.
In the second half, the Cavaliers changed things up and attacked and pressed, Oakland said.
"On the flip side, we gave two distinctly different looks as well, and from a coaching perspective, it was a fun and entertaining game," he said.
On the match's lone goal, Spencer Dues found Shaw cutting into the middle, who slotted the ball to McPhee. His hard shot found the back corner of the goal.
"It was a fantastic and obviously very welcome finish," Oakland said.
The Hawks defense limited Thomas More's quality chances, and goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made six saves.
ST. JOSEPH 4, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels gave up a penalty kick goal in the first half and couldn't find any offensive rhythm in the second half, losing a Metro Classic Conference match at Anderson Field in Kenosha.
St. Catherine's was whistled for a foul in the 25th minute to set up the spot kick chance by Andrew Alia. He converted and gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead.
"That penalty kind of sucked some life out of us," said Angels coach Ben Lake. "But we came back and played really well at times. We created some good chances. We hit the crossbar on one shot and just put it over the bar several other times."
St. Catherine's (1-4, 0-1 Metro Classic) leveled the match when Ivan Gomez scored an unassisted goal.
In the second half, St. Joseph scored three times - including twice in the final 20 minutes - while the Angels' Victor Moreno scored off an assist from Andres Arroyo.
Goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made seven saves for the Angels.
DOMINICAN 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played well in spurts, but not for long enough to defeat the state-ranked Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pritchard Park in Racine.
Dominican (2-0, 1-0 Metro Classic), ranked No. 8 among Division 4 schools in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, led 2-0 at halftime, then scored three goals in 10 minutes at the start of the second half to take control of the match.
Lutheran (3-4 overall, 0-1 Metro Classic) continues to make strides, but remains inconsistent for long stretches, said coach Peter LaBoda.
"Very quality play from Dominican," LaBoda said. "They controlled the midfield."
FRANKLIN 10, PARK 0: The Panthers trailed 6-0 at halftime and lost a Southeast Conference match ay Franklin.
Junior goalkeeper Omar Valdriano made several nice saves for Park (0-4-1-, 0-2 SEC), said Panthers coach Cameron Pope.
"Franklin is a high-quality side," Pope said. "We're just pleased to get on the field and compete."
Girls golf
WESTOSHA 158, UNION GROVE 164: The top two teams in the Southern Lakes Conference went head-to-head at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and the Falcons got the better of the Broncos.
The dual match had low scores galore, with four players shooting under 40: Westosha's Kyle Walker fired a medalist-winning 35 and sister Katelyn Walker carded a 38. For the Broncos, Norah Roberts fired a 38 and Allie McBryde had a 39.
"To beat a team as good as Westosha, you have to play extremely well," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "We didn't play terribly, but we were far from our best. We hit the ball well, but our approach shots were not as sharp as they have been. It shows we've got some things to work on, but we're not too far off."
Union Grove also got a 41 from Ali Torhorst, while Westosha had a 42 from Chloe Brown.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, TREMPER 0: The Rebels swept a Southeast Conference dual match 25-16, 25-23, 30-28 at Horlick.