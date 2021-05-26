High schools: for May 28

The state-ranked Union Grove High School baseball team hosted the best team in the state Wednesday in a nonconference game, and it turned out to be everything you might expect.
The Broncos led Sun Prairie early, lost the lead, then nearly pulled out a victory in their final at-bat in a 13-12 loss at Union Grove.
Union Grove (16-3), ranked No. 3 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, outhit the Cardinals, No. 1 in Division 1, 13-10, but physical errors in the field and a few other mistakes were the difference.
“All year, we’ve been able to hit,” Broncos coach Nate Meyer said. “We know we can hit with the best, but we have to do the other things, too.
“We had six errors and some baserunning mistakes, and those are game-changers.”
Isaiah Cerfus had a huge day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs. He hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to give Union Grove an 8-6 lead.
Sun Prairie got the lead back at 9-8 in the top of the third on a pair of home runs.
After a pair of scoreless innings, the Cardinals went up 12-8 in the sixth, but Cerfus hit his second homer, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the sixth to make it 12-10.
In the top of the seventh, Sun Prairie scored on a two-out RBI single after an error allowed a runner to advance to third.
That run was big as the Broncos got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the seventh. Owen Nowak walked, Nathan Williams singled and Remmi Sweet hit an RBI single, with Williams advancing to third. Sweet stole second and Nick Williams walked to reload the bases.
A sacrifice fly by Brady Katterhagen brought home Nathan Williams to make it 13-12 and Cerfus walked to load the bases for a third time. The next batter, Scott Kodaski, was ahead in the count 3-1, but was caught looking at strike three to end the game.
“This shows we can play with anyone,” Meyer said. “We kept fighting to keep coming back and it’s good to know we didn’t play the cleanest game, but we came all the way back.”
Nathan Williams went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and Sweet and Maguire Delagrave each had two hits.
Josh Carson had a double, home run and six RBIs for Sun Prairie.
HORLICK 2, CASE 1: The Rebels got their second straight solid pitching performance Wednesday as Adan Martinez-Ponce kept the Eagles in check in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
The junior allowed just three hits and “battled out of a lot of tough situations,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Adan pitched an excellent game tonight.”
Case (4-10 overall and SEC) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning when a fly ball by Jax Calverley to left field was misplayed for an error and a runner scored from third.
Horlick (5-10 overall and SEC) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Tanner Isaacson walked, Joe Prudhom singled and Dom Lacanne bunted to advance the runners. Caden Burbey’s RBI single scored Isaacson and Prudhom advanced to third.
Martinez-Ponce then took matters into his own hands, hitting a fly ball to center field to score Prudhom and give the Rebels the lead.
Case threatened in the top of the seventh on a walk and a double by Alex Picciurro, but Prudhom relieved Martinez-Ponce and struck out Alex Sinani on three pitches for the save. Prudhom went 2 for 3.
Seth Shufelt also had a double for Case.
Girls soccer
PRAIRIE 5, ST. JOSEPH 5: The Hawks and Lancers, two of the top-ranked teams in Division 4, exchanged blows and battled to a draw in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Prairie.
The scoring started early as St. Joseph took a 1-0 lead. Prairie (6-1-1, 5-0-1 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, tied the game at 1-1 in the 16th minute when Sarah Koker scored off a pass from Fiona Anton.
The Lancers (8-1-2, 5-0-1), ranked sixth in the poll, responded, scoring in the 18th minute to reclaim the lead. In the 40th minute, Anton scored off an assist by Helena Bukacek Frazier to make it 2-2. Shortly before the end of the first half, the Lancers scored and led 3-2.
“It was a great game,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “We were down at the half, but kept battling back.”
In the second half, the Hawks surrendered a penalty kick in the 51st minute and another goal just seven minutes. After that, Manley said the Hawks rose to the challenge.
Bukacek Frazier scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Erin Kutsch. Minutes later, Anton had another goal for the Hawks.
“Kutsch was a game-changer for us today and Anton had a big showing, too,” Manley said. “It was all about fighting through it. Resilience is the lesson that we learned today.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 4, MARTIN LUTHER 1: Freshman Arianna Jones and sophomore Julianna Wilkey each scored two goals for the Angels in their Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at SCORe in Caledonia.
Jones scored both of her goals in the first half for St. Catherine’s (3-8, 2-4 MCC), the first assisted by Wilkey and the second unassisted.
The Spartans (2-6, 0-6) scored their goal shortly after Jones’ second goal, but after that, the Angels clamped down on defense.
“We played really well in the second half,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “It was of the best halves we’ve played all year, defensively and offensively.”
Wilkey scored early in the second half, assisted by Jones, and added her second goal in about the 70th minute, assisted by senior Jessica Nehmer.
Lake said besides Jones and Wilkey, sophomore Emma Gordon and junior Emily Monosa played well, and junior Maribel Sanchez Flores was effective at sweeper.
Sophomore Katelyn Gordon had five saves for St. Catherine’s, including one “incredible save,” Lake said, when tipped away a shot headed for the corner at the far post.
THOMAS MORE 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders gave up four goals in the first half, but held the Cavaliers scoreless in the second half in a Metro Classic Conference match at Milwaukee.
“The first half and second half were two completely different attitudes and senses of urgency,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We’ll come back ready to go next week.”
For Lutheran (2-7-1, 1-5 MCC), LaBoda said sophomore Isa Matson did a great job of distributing the ball and played well after she was switched to play midfielder.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, DOMINICAN 2: Julia Klein scored five times Tuesday and the Lady Toppers won a Metro Classic Conference match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Catholic Central (6-2-1, 5-1-1 MCC) led 4-1 at the half, with Klein scoring three goals and Stephanie Jabrial scoring one. Klein scored two goals in the second half. Elsie Kmecak scored in the 89th minute for the Lady Toppers.
Dominican (5-5-0, 2-5-0) scored one goal in each half.
Softball
BURLINGTON 11, BRADFORD/REUTHER 7: The Demons mounted a late comeback against the Red Devils, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win a nonconference battle of state-ranked teams at Burlington.
Burlington (14-2), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, trailed 5-1 after five innings, but had seven hits during its big inning against fifth-ranked (Division 1) Bradford/Reuther.
Kendra Baumeister led the Demons, going 3 for 4 and falling a double short of a cycle with a home run, triple and four RBIs. Morgan Klein went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Alexa Burinda went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Freshman Kendall Kafar was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and striking out three over seven innings.
“We came out hot in the sixth,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “Kafar, who’s a freshman and only making her second start, pitched well. She threw strikes and stayed composed.”
UNION GROVE 6, FRANKLIN 4: Angela Slattery pitched seven solid innings to help guide the Broncos past the Sabers in a nonconference game Wednesday at Union Grove.
Slattery surrendered four runs on six hits, walked two and struck out six for the Broncos (11-6). She also provided herself with some run support by going 2 for 4 with a home run. Also for Union Grove, Avery Nelson went 2 for 4.
HORLICK 18, ST. CATHERINE’S 8: The Rebels earned their first victory of the season in a six-inning nonconference game at Douglas Park.
After a scoreless first inning, Horlick (1-15), which lost to the Angels 16-3 on April 30, scored at least one run in every inning the rest of the way, starting with a seven-run second inning for a 7-1 lead.
Dylan Zimmerman went 1 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and three stolen bases, Nevah Folk went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Gina Dobrowolski went 1 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Five other players scored two runs each.
For the Angels (5-13), Summer DeGuire and Aniesa Neave each went 1 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and DeGuire had two RBIs. Grace Liapis and Ellie Rogers each had two stolen bases St. Catherine’s.
Track and field
HUSTLIN’ HAWK INVITATIONAL: Junior Julia Klein won in three events to lead the Catholic Central girls to third place in the eight-team meet at Greenfield.
Klein won the high jump at 5 feet even and the triple jump at 31-3¼, and also anchored the Lady Toppers’ 4x200-meter relay (1:56.66) that also included sophomore Katie Walkington, junior Maddy Von Rabenau and sophomore Eva Lynch.
Also winning for Catholic Central, which totaled 93 points, was sophomore Elsie Kmecak in the 1,600 meters in 5:50.31. The 4x100 relay that included Walkington and Von Rabenau was second (56.32).
The Case girls won two events and were second in two others to finish fourth with 77 points.
Junior Audrey Amaya won the 800 meters in 2:24.64 and anchored the Eagles’ winning 4x400 relay (4:28.28) that also included seniors Audrey Carillo and Lauren Finley and junior Olyvia Metoyer. Taking second were senior Kaitlyn Francis in the 1,600 (6:10.29) and junior Roselyn Pacheco in the 3,200 (12:52.51).
New Berlin West dominated the girls meet with 221.5 points.
Case had the best finish for Racine County boys teams, taking third with 80.5 points. Senior Mikey Cabaltera had two gold medals for the Eagles, winning the 1,600 meters in 4:42.68 and leading off the winning 4x400 relay (3:41.27) that also included junior Christian Henly-Jordan and seniors Brett Stark and Lucas Jackson.
Case’s other three relays each finished second, with Jackson and Stark running on the 4x800 relay (9:34.91), Christian Henly-Jordan and junior Amarrion Bridges running on the 4x200 relay (1:35.77) and Bridges running on the 4x100 relay (45.80).
The Catholic Central boys were fifth (48), led by senior Gabe Stich, who won the 100 meters in 11.78 seconds, and Neal McCourt, who was second in the high jump (6-4) and third in the long jump (18-5½).
The St. Catherine’s boys were sixth (45), with sophomores Abel Mulder (110-1) and KingGolden Brooks (1-6-0) finishing 1-2 in the discus and Mulder taking second in the shot put (41-6½).
WATERFORD TRIANGULAR: The Wolverines girls team won 10 events and won a three-team meet that also included Burlington (second) and Wilmot.
In the boys meet, Burlington won seven events and won the meet, with Waterford finishing second.
Freshman Ana Guardiola won in three events and fellow freshman Gabriella Zito and junior Rachel Roth won two each as the Waterford girls totaled 138.5 points.
Guardiola won the 100 meters in 13.28 and the 200 meters in 27.97, and also anchored the winning 4x100 relay (season-best 53.15) that also included sophomore Isabella Guardiola, Roth and senior Emily Williams. Zito won the 100 high hurdles in 18.81 and the pole vault at 8 feet, and Roth won the long jump at a personal-best 16-2½.
Other winners for Waterford were freshman Elizabeth Jonietz in the 300 low hurdles (personal-best 51.80) and sophomores Lisa Busch in the shot put (personal-best 31-5), Mikayla Datka in the 1,600 (6:09.71) and Bria Rozanski in the 400 (1:07.66).
The Burlington girls won six events, including the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays, and totaled 91 points. Junior Marlee Nichols won the 800 at 2:32.57, senior Addison Mangold won the triple jump at 35-1½ and junior Kaitlyn Frohmader won the discus at 99-3.
For the boys, junior Fred Gauger was a double winner in the sprints for Burlington, which totaled 106 points. Gauger won the 100 meters in 12.33 and the 200 in 25.01.
Other individual winners for the Demons were juniors Casey Summers in the 400 (53.17), Logan Ryan in the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.17) and Eden Eisner in the triple jump (42-3), along with the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Senior Ty Johnson led the Waterford boys (eight wins, 85 points) by setting a school record in the long jump with a leap of 21-11, an inch longer than the previous record.
Senior Ian Schaal swept the weight events for the Wolverines, winning the shot put with a toss of 40-5 and the discus with a throw of 138-4. Also winning twice were seniors John Tromp and Logan Muffick. Tromp won the 110 high hurdles in 17.17 and led off the winning 4x200 relay (1:42.38), and Muffick won the 800 in 2:05.71 and anchored the winning 4x800 relay (9:05.99). Also winning for Waterford was senior Tristan McNair in the pole vault (13-0).
Boys tennis
PRAIRIE 4, KENOSHA TREMPER 3: Kethan Bajaj had the biggest victory of high school career, Hawks coach Nich Schafer said, in Prairie’s nonconference victory Wednesday at Prairie.
Bajaj, a senior, beat the Trojans’ Ryan Whynott 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 1 singles.
“It was a huge win,” Schafer said. “Kethan has been stepping up.”
The Hawks’ Taej Desai, at No. 2 singles, had an even closer match, beating Michael States 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-7.
In doubles, Quincey Eaton and Dan Dreifuerst beat Grant Murkowski and Enza Price 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 and Joseph Morales and Calvin Sharpe beat Colin Mossman and Jamison Ward 6-2, 6-2 at No 2.
BURLINGTON: The Demons had a learning experience Wednesday during a four-team meet hosted by Waukesha South at the Woyahn Tennis Center.
In Burlington’s first meet, against Slinger, the No. 1 doubles team of Zeke Tiedt and Patrick Savaglia defeated Wilson Zhang and Carson Phillips 6-4, 6-3, the lone match victory of the day for the Demons, who lost to the Owls 6-1. Burlington later lost 7-0 to both South and Mukwonago.
“It was a good experience-building opportunity in the matches we had today, but the other teams just brought more depth and experience than we did,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “I did get a chance to experiment with the lineup a bit, so that was also good.”
UNION GROVE 5, CASE 2: In a nonconference dual meet, the Broncos won three singles matches and two doubles matches to beat the Eagles at Union Grove.
For Case (2-5), Jack Schmidtmann won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 over Hayden McDougal at No. 1 singles. The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Josh Herness and Joey Brouillette won 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 over Union Grove in a match Case coach Maureen Asfeld said showed how the pair learned on the fly.
The Broncos’ Domenic McDougal beat Khush Patel 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Also for Union Grove, Ryan Davis and Reid Frederickson beat Connor Mills and Chase Werner 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.