High schools: for May 28

The state-ranked Union Grove High School baseball team hosted the best team in the state Wednesday in a nonconference game, and it turned out to be everything you might expect.

The Broncos led Sun Prairie early, lost the lead, then nearly pulled out a victory in their final at-bat in a 13-12 loss at Union Grove.

Union Grove (16-3), ranked No. 3 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, outhit the Cardinals, No. 1 in Division 1, 13-10, but physical errors in the field and a few other mistakes were the difference.

“All year, we’ve been able to hit,” Broncos coach Nate Meyer said. “We know we can hit with the best, but we have to do the other things, too.

“We had six errors and some baserunning mistakes, and those are game-changers.”

Isaiah Cerfus had a huge day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs. He hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to give Union Grove an 8-6 lead.

Sun Prairie got the lead back at 9-8 in the top of the third on a pair of home runs.