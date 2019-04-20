One inning was all it took for the Union Grove High School baseball team to gain momentum Saturday afternoon at Kettle Moraine High School.
The Broncos scored eight runs in the third inning, then followed it up with four runs in the fourth to run away with a 14-3 nonconference win in five innings against Kettle Moraine.
“Their guys struggled finding the strike zone and our hitters were really patient, taking walks, and waiting for the right pitch to hit,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said.
Senior Owen Erickson did most of the damage for the Broncos (8-2) in the leadoff spot, going 1 for 2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Senior Luke Hansel went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, junior Michael Jocius went 3 for 3 with an RBI and senior Carson Lapointe went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Junior starting pitcher Collin Long (2-0) went three innings, allowed one hit, an earned run, but earned the win.
WATERFORD 10, PARK 3: The Wolverines were powered by two four-run innings in a nonconference victory at Waterford.
Senior Davis Braun went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and senior Boyd Biggs added a double and two RBIs for Waterford (7-6).
Sophomores Caleb Anderson and Julius Dyess both drove in a run for the Panthers (0-10).
BURLINGTON 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1: After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Demons scored seven unanswered runs between the fourth and fifth innings and won a nonconference game at Beaumont Field.
Trent Turzenski went 2 for 4, hit a home run and drove in three RBIs for the Demons (7-1). Tyler Duesing went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Kale Dietz (2-0) went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Dietz also earned the win pitching one inning in relief.
Softball
BURLINGTON: The Demons went 1-2 at the Wilmot Invitational, defeating Menomonee Falls 7-1, while losing to Pulaski 8-7 and Carmel 1-0.
In the win, Teagen Schmalfeldt (1-2) threw seven innings of one-run ball while striking out seven for the Demons (5-8). Bridi Allen went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Grace Peterson had a double.
In the loss to Pulaski, Kendra Baumeister had three RBIs, Allen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Megan Baumeister went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Sophie Gonzalez went 3 for 4.
WATERFORD 10-3, WHITEWATER 0-2: Pitching was key for the Wolverines in their nonconference doubleheader sweep at Waterford.
In game one, Ashley Baker (1-0) threw all five innings for Waterford (4-3) in the shortened game and allowed just three hits while striking out four. Brook Walek had a double and two RBIs and Mackenzie Stiewe had a double.
In the second game, Hailey Cole went 3 for 3 with a double and Raelynn Barwick went 2 for 3 and had two stolen bases. Jemma Fiehweg and Stiewe each had an RBI.
Boys golf
MILTON BEST BALL INVITATIONAL: The duo of Connor Brown and Nate Koch led Union Grove to a first-place finish out of 10 teams at Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Brown and Koch shot a four-under-par 66, which was the second-best overall score, and the Broncos finished with a score of 216.
Waterford finished in third with a score of 224 and were led by Josh Koszarek and Logan Adams, who finished with the best score of the invitational at five-under 65.
Burlington finished ninth with a score of 255 and were led by Nathan Fremgen and Burkhardt Niec, who each shot an 83.
Boys tennis
PRAIRIE: The Hawks went 1-2 in their nonconference quadrangular at Prairie, defeating Kenosha Indian Trail 4-3 and losing to Kohler 4-3 and Shorewood 4-3.
Each of Prairie’s doubles teams earned wins against Indian Trail. No. 1 doubles players Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez defeated Ben Haigh and Taylor Zorn 3-6, 6-4, 10-3, No. 2 J.D. Dreifurest and Finn Chilsen defeated Travis Shore and Gavin Powell 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 and No. 3 Daniel Dreifurest and Quincy Eaton defeated Havish Giopar and Andrew De Real 7-5, 6-2.
Against Kohler, No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Pranav Bajaj and Nick Ruffo were the standouts for the Hawks. No. 1 Bajaj defeated George Palof 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 Ruffo beat Alex Unger 7-6 (5), 6-0.
Pranvav Bajaj was just as effective against Shorewood, defeating William Hegelmeyer 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 doubles players Kethan Bajaj and Joseph Morales defeated Zach Kenaffi and Alek Kovalcik 6-2, 6-0.
Track and field
KENOSHA BRADFORD INVITATIONAL: The Waterford girls team finished in first place out of nine teams with a score of 210 points and had five first-place results.
The first-place finishes for the Wolverines were: Jayda Obluck in the 1000 meter run (3:10.79) and the 600 (1:44.17), Emma Karpinski in the 200 (26.21), Emily Williams in the high jump (5-feet), and Chloe Werner, Olivia Busch, Julia Schroeder and Obluck in the 4x400 relay (4:21.51). Busch’s second-place triple jump (36-4.5) broke a Waterford record, beating the previous record holder Christina Northrop’s jump of 36-1.5 set in 1994.
The Waterford boys finished in second out of eight teams with a score of 137 and had a first-place finish by Ian Schaal in the shot put (42-11.5).
Horlick boys finished in fifth with a score of 94 and had several first-place finishes, including: Mike Weaver in the 110 hurdles (15.47), Marty Bell in the 200 (22.11), Jayvian Vinson in the 300 hurdles (42.00), Darion Folsom in the high jump (6-02), Jaydin McNeal in the boys long jump (21-02.5) and TJ Williams, Khalil McClain, Vinson and Bell in the 4x200 relay (1:33.18).
Horlick girls also finished in fifth with a score of 75 and wheelchair athlete Gabi Berthaume had first-place finishes in the 100 wheelchair (32.91) and the 400 wheelchair (2:25.73).
The Park boys finished tied for seventh with a score of 44 and their top finish came from Rashaad Henderson, Gavin Hennessy, Cameron Marshall and Isaiah Martin, who finished second in the 4x400 relay (3:33.61).
The Park girls finished in eighth with a score of 39.5 and had a first-place finish from Mya James in the 400 (1:02.18).
PRAIRIE: The Hawks boys finished in 13th out of 14 teams in the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational and their highest finish was fifth-place in the 4x800 meter relay by Jack Lopez, Joey Scumaci, JP Jorgenson and Sebby Babu (11:29.28). The girls didn’t score any points and their highest finish was ninth in the 4x400 by Melissa Jester, Marielle Banco, Katie Jester and Caroline Ulrich.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos girls finished in third out of six teams with a score of 88 at the Whitewater Invitational in large part to Terra McMahon, who finished first in the 100 meter (12.96), 200 (26.98) and the long jump (16-03). Katie Fruth also finished first for the Broncos in the shot put (41-04). The boys finished in fourth out of six teams and had one first-place finish by Marcus Johnson in the 3200 (10:28.04).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.