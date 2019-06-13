Five Racine County boys and girls basketball players, and three coaches, will be participating Friday and Saturday in the 27th annual Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association High School All-Star Games at the Just a Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The only county girl in the All-Star Games, senior Kat Fitzgerald of Waterford, will play for the South team in the Division 2 girls game at 4 p.m. Friday. Wolverines head coach Dena Brechtl and assistant coach Adam Bell are coaching the Division 2 South team.
The boys games are Saturday.
Playing in the Division 1 game at 4 p.m. are seniors Nobal Days of Park (Red team) and Marquise Milton of Horlick (White team). Playing in the Division 3 game at 12:30 p.m. are St. Catherine’s seniors Quinn Cafferty and Azarien Stephens (both White team).
Catholic Central head coach Kyle Scott is an assistant for the Division 5 Red team, which plays at 9 a.m.
