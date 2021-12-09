High schools: Fantastic finish pushes Catholic Central past Thomas More

All tied up with six minutes remaining after letting a seven-point lead slip away, the Catholic Central High School girls basketball team was not about to let the same story repeat itself.

The Lady Toppers, who lost six games by seven points or less last season, responded to more adversity with a 12-2 run over the final six minutes to close out a 48-38 victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday night at Burlington.

“It’s fantastic growth,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “We played very similar games with Thomas More last year and fell short both games.”

The Lady Toppers lost 37-30 in the first meeting with the Cavaliers last year and 37-32 in the second.

Kayla Loos, a 6-foot junior center, scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Lady Toppers (4-1, 1-1 MCC). Julia Klein added 12 points and Madeline Von Rabenau and Jayden Garratt each scored eight.

The 17 points by Loos was also her career high, surpassing a 13-point game against Shoreland Lutheran in her freshman season.

After a scoreless first five minutes, Catholic Central jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led for the rest of the first half, taking a 23-18 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers (1-4, 0-3) fought back and tied the game at 32-32 with eight minutes left. Catholic Central pulled ahead briefly, but Thomas More responded once again to tie it at 36-36.

At that point, the Cavaliers switched their defense to a 1-3-1 zone, and the Lady Toppers were prepared to attack it.

“They were making really smart passes and attacking the rim,” Beebe said of his team’s response to the zone. “We knew they would use the zone and we made a slight change that opened up the passing lanes and we were able to take advantage of it.”

Catholic Central made 9 of 18 free throw attempts in the second half to help close out the game.

With the victory, the Lady Toppers matched their best start of the past 15 years at 4-1. Only the 2019-20, 2007-08 and 2006-07 teams started 4-1 in that time span. The start is also a welcome sight for everyone in the program after finishing 5-18 last season.

Beebe knows his team still has a lot to work on, but was impressed with how his team handled adversity early on.

“To close that game out with really smart plays and see that growth from last season to this season is super encouraging,” Beebe said.

UNION GROVE 65, WATERFORD 22: The Broncos’ defense was at its best Thursday and frustrated the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (7-1, 3-0 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, used full-court pressure for the entire first half and led 41-14 at halftime.

“We have been doing good things not only offensive, but defensively,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “We keep on getting better.”

Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said the defense caused a lot of difficulties for her team.

“They played great defense and pressured us,” Brechtl said. “They were double-teaming us and we kind of got into a panic mode. We had too many mistakes.”

The defensive pressure continued in the second half, where the Wolverines (3-5, 2-1) scored just eight points.

“(In the second half) we gave up too many wide open looks and that was a little disappointing,” Brechtl said.

Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove with 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Sophia Rampulla continued to play well overall with 13 points and adding team highs in rebounds (nine), assists (three, tying Elizabeth Spang) and two blocks. Carolyn May had nine points (4 of 5 from the field) and five steals.

“We have a bunch of girls contributing,” Domagalski said. “We have good chemistry going and we have to keep that rolling.”

Waterford was just 9 of 42 from the field and Madison Krueger led the way with seven points and four steals. Megan Cornell added six points and two steals, and Emma Henningfeld had six rebounds and two steals.

Brechtl said Krueger was a calming influence when the Wolverines were trying to find their way.

“She was the only one to gather herself,” Brechtl said. “She’s the point guard and once she calmed down, the team was working better with her.”

WILMOT 65, BURLINGTON 48: The Demons struggled to play with consistency and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.

Bella Sanfelippo (three 3-pointers), Aleah Reesman and Ella Clapp (two 3-pointers) each scored nine points to lead Burlington (3-4, 0-2 SLC). Kayla Warner added seven points for the Demons.

“We made a few runs, but we just couldn’t put enough together,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “We learned a few things about ourselves tonight that we will fix in practice, so it wasn’t a complete loss tonight.”

The Demons trailed 30-23 at the half, with sisters Madelyn and McKenna Johnson combining to score 25 of Wilmot’s 30 points. McKenna Johnson, a sophomore, finished with 24 points, right on her average, and Madelyn Johnson, a senior, had 20, almost double her average.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 63, ST. CATHERINE’S 43: A slow start was too much for the Angels to overcome in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday night at St. Catherine’s.

Despite the lopsided final margin, Angels coach Adam Mulheron was encouraged by his team’s response after a tough first half. The Angels (1-5, 0-3 MCC) trailed 35-13 at halftime, but outscored the state-ranked Spartans 30-28 in the second half.

“I think today was the best game we’ve played all season,” Mulheron said. “Defensively, we were talking more. We had some miscues that are easily fixable but it’s not like we were sluggish today.”

Heavenly Griffin (four 3-point baskets) and Kennedee Clark (6 of 9 from the field) each scored 12 points and Aaliyah Mayfield had 10 to lead St. Catherine’s. Clark also finished with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Mulheron commended the play of Arianna Jones, whose defensive effort “was a spark for the rest of the team in the second half.”

Martin Luther (5-2, 2-0), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association state poll, was led by Julia Lokker with 17 points and Ava Hoppert and Hannah Moesch with 11 points each.

Boys basketball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 48, RACINE LUTHERAN 46: The Crusaders had a slim lead at halftime, but a strong second half by the Pacers gave them the victory in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Racine.

Racine Lutheran (3-2, 0-2 MCC) led 20-18 at halftime, then Shoreland’s Antonio Moyao got hot, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second half. The Pacers (3-0, 2-0) outscored the Crusaders 30-26 in the second half.

Ben Tietyen and Nicholas Yohn each had 10 points to lead Racine Lutheran. Yohn had a team-high seven rebounds and Tietyen had four steals and three assists. Gavin Zawicki added eight points and four assists, and Eric Rossa and Julian Ramsey each had three assists.

In the second half, Brayden Van de Water had all seven of his points, Ryan Strutz had seven of his game-high 17 points and Angel Ayala had all six of his points for Shoreland.

Wrestling

UNION GROVE 59, BADGER 24: Undefeated and state-ranked Cooper Willis had a second-period pin and the Broncos lost just two contested matches in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Lake Geneva.

Willis (7-0), ranked second at 160 pounds in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state coaches poll, pinned Santino Butitta in 3:24 as part of a Union Grove run of nine victories in its first 10 matches.

Lucas Wright led off the meet at 126 and pinned Andrew Kha in 1:33 to get the run started.

“Lucas started the meet with his first pin of the season,” Broncos coach Andy Weis said. “It was awesome for him to get one under his belt.”

The best match of the night for Union Grove (5-2, 2-0 SLC) may have been at 195, where Jack Rewolinski fell behind by 10 points but recovered to pin Taylor O’Laughlin in 3:24.

“He was battling, got the kid to his back and got a big win for us,” Weis said.

The fastest pin for the Broncos was in 1:10 by Gianni Scacco at 182, winning over Christian Wolff.

Other pins for Union Grove were by Riley Storm-Voltz (145) and Noah Petrick (152). Freshman Cole Dummer (120), ranked 12th, won on a technical fall.

WATERFORD 43, WILMOT 28: Facing the Panthers without three wrestlers, the Wolverines won eight weight classes in their Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Wilmot.

Waterford was down three wrestlers because of injuries and illness and had to forfeit three weight classes.

“It took a complete team effort tonight,” Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick said.

Freshman Evan Gill, ranked eighth at 106 pounds in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state coaches poll, pinned Wilmot’s Grayson Patterson in 41 seconds, the fastest pin of the meet.

After a pair of losses on pins, Waterford junior Hudson Halter, ranked 10th at 126, defeated Logan Defillipo on a technical fall to put Waterford up 23-12.

After two losses got the Panthers within 23-22, Bryce Konwent defeated Ashton Leahy on a pin in 3:41 to give the Wolverines a 29-22 lead.

“Bryce just took it to him,” Fitzpatrick said. “That was a huge swinging point.”

Waterford won three of the final four matches, with Hunter Rudzinski (ranked ninth at 152) winning by pin, Jeremy Cherba (170) winning on a decision and Evan Danowski (ranked third at 182) winning on a technical fall.

BURLINGTON 73, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: State-ranked junior Grant Otter pulled rank on his opponent and the Demons had pins in four of the other five contested matches Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Paddock Lake.

Otter, ranked ninth at 285 pounds in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state coaches poll, edged Falcons junior Mason McNeil, ranked 11th, on a 9-6 decision.

Burlington’s Austin Reesman (145) won a 15-5 major decision over Marcus Gillmore in the only other match that wasn’t a pin.

Demons winners by pin were Austin Skrundz (160), Lee Gauger (182), Ben Guerra (120) and Alex Ament (126).

CASE: The Eagles won just one match against Oak Creek in a three-team Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.

Carter Leiber won a 10-5 decision over Trent Young at 126 pounds for Case’s victory.

The Knights, who won the meet 70-3, won five of the other six contested matches on pins. Case forfeited six weight classes.

The Eagles also wrestled against Kenosha Tremper; those results were not available Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0