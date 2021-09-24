High schools: Duran makes triumphant return for Horlick soccer

The Horlick High School boys soccer team made the return of Israel Duran to its lineup a successful one Friday.
The senior forward celebrated his return to the pitch with two corner kick assists to help the Rebels beat Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 3-0 in a nonconference match Friday at Levonian Field at Horlick.
Duran, who had been hampered by injuries this season, played his first game of the season and delivered a corner in the sixth minute that Evan Block turned into a goal, and had another corner kick assist in the 70th minute that Danny Aranda scored on.
"It was great to get Israel back," Rebels assistant coach Michael Modesti said. "He's such a threat out there."
Alex Valadivia scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Oliver Shircel to give Horlick (3-4-2) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce made three saves and posted the shutout. Modesti also praised the defensive work of fullback Alex Garbo.
"The team is really building its chemistry," Modesti said. "We're moving the ball well and everyone is getting comfortable in the roles. This was a good win for us."
HOMESTEAD 2, PRAIRIE 0: At Prairie, the Hawks were shut out for the fourth consecutive time against nonconference competition on Friday night.
Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made nine saves, but his defense surrounding him paid no favors shortly before and after halftime. Homestead scored its goals in the 36th and 46th minutes and the Hawks (4-2-2) had just one shot on goal.
Prairie coach Corey Oakland said the Hawks are still having trouble mounting offensive attacks and finishing their scoring chances.
“Once again, we were competitive in most aspects of the game, but when it comes to going forward and scoring goals, we seem to be a bit snake-bit,” Oakland said. “Whether it be a mistouch on a final pass, or a bad bounce, or simply missed chances. We just can't seem to catch a break.
“Losses are always tough to swallow, but we schedule a very tough nonconference schedule for a reason.”
APPLETON NORTH 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels faced the defending WIAA alternate spring season state champions at the Kimberly Invitational and had a chance to win, thanks to goalkeeper Pedro Serratos.
The senior made 16 saves to keep St. Catherine’s (2-8-1) close, but a goal in the 70th minute was enough for Appleton North to pull out the win. Sophomore Andres Arroyo scored unassisted for the only goal of the match for the Angels.
The Angels had several chances to tie or take the lead in the second half, but were unable to break through with another goal.
“It was a great team effort,” coach Ben Lake said.
They will face Kimberly in the third-place match on Saturday.
Girls golf
PRAIRIE: Sophia Lawler fired an 81 to finish third overall and help the Hawks take second place at the Hartford Invitational Friday at Hartford Golf Club.
The Hawks, ranked second among Division 2 schools by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, totaled 366. Brookfield Central, ranked fourth in Division 1, won the title with 345 and Hartford (377) was third.
Lawler, a junior, finished behind medalist Emily Gastrau of Wauwatosa Co-op (77) and runner-up Nora Purtell of Brookfield Central.
Sophomore Kadyn Peery and senior Maddie Maraccini each carded 91s for Prairie and tied for 10th, and sophomore Addy Lalonde had a 103.
"The team started off a little bit slow, but it was good to see that there were improvements along the way," Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. "I was very pleased with the way the team handled the slow start and were able to play a stronger back nine."
Boys cross country
SAINT THOMAS MORE 15, ST. CATHERINE'S 50: Angel Aranda finished fourth overall as the Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at H.F. Johnson Park in Racine.