High schools: Duran makes triumphant return for Horlick soccer

Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made nine saves, but his defense surrounding him paid no favors shortly before and after halftime. Homestead scored its goals in the 36th and 46th minutes and the Hawks (4-2-2) had just one shot on goal.

Prairie coach Corey Oakland said the Hawks are still having trouble mounting offensive attacks and finishing their scoring chances.

“Once again, we were competitive in most aspects of the game, but when it comes to going forward and scoring goals, we seem to be a bit snake-bit,” Oakland said. “Whether it be a mistouch on a final pass, or a bad bounce, or simply missed chances. We just can't seem to catch a break.

“Losses are always tough to swallow, but we schedule a very tough nonconference schedule for a reason.”

APPLETON NORTH 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels faced the defending WIAA alternate spring season state champions at the Kimberly Invitational and had a chance to win, thanks to goalkeeper Pedro Serratos.

The senior made 16 saves to keep St. Catherine’s (2-8-1) close, but a goal in the 70th minute was enough for Appleton North to pull out the win. Sophomore Andres Arroyo scored unassisted for the only goal of the match for the Angels.