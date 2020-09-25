High schools: Dreifuerst helps Prairie soccer bounce back

Devin Stoltenberg had three saves in goal for the shutout.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: In a Metro Classic Conference match that Angels coach Ben Lake characterized as physical, the Cavaliers broke a scoreless tie by scoring both their goals in the final 20 minutes at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

Lake said four of his players were hurt — he did not name them or their injuries — and he said the officials did not issue any cards.

“That shocked me,” Lake said.

Besides the rough play, Lake said the Angels (3-2 MCC) played well, especially in the first half, keeping Thomas More (4-1) in their end of the field. St. Catherine’s had a couple good chances in the half, but the shots were off-target.

In the second half, the Angels had one shot go over the crossbar and couldn’t get off a shot in front of the goal.

The Cavaliers broke through with a header with about 20 minutes left, then scored the second goal on a breakaway.

“Overall, all the kids played well,” Lake said. “Our off-ball movement was better and we created the same number of goal opportunities as they did.”