High schools: Dreifuerst helps Prairie soccer bounce back

After a close loss Wednesday to Whitefish Bay Dominican, The Prairie School boys soccer team needed a boost Friday against Shoreland Lutheran.
Daniel Dreifuerst answered the call.
The senior forward scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the match and added two first-half assists, sparking the Hawks to an 8-0 victory over the Pacers Friday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
“This was a good response game,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland, whose team allowed two goals in the final 20 minutes of its 3-2 loss to Dominican.
Dreifuerst got things started early for the Hawks (4-1 MCC), scoring the first two goals of the match, in the fourth and seventh minutes. The first was assisted by Cam McPhee and the second came on a penalty kick.
Dreifuerst returned the favor, assisting on both of McPhee’s goals in the ninth and 26th minutes. Henry Schumacher (Calvin Sharpe assist) closed out the first-half scoring in the 42nd minute to give the Hawks a 5-0 lead at the half.
“We created a ton of chances, so that’s the name of the game,” Oakland said.
Dreifuerst started the second half with his third goal (Spencer Dues assist) to complete the hat trick. Jayce Jaramillo (McPhee assist, 69th minute) and Arjun Kumar (unassisted, 86th minute) completed the scoring.
Devin Stoltenberg had three saves in goal for the shutout.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: In a Metro Classic Conference match that Angels coach Ben Lake characterized as physical, the Cavaliers broke a scoreless tie by scoring both their goals in the final 20 minutes at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Lake said four of his players were hurt — he did not name them or their injuries — and he said the officials did not issue any cards.
“That shocked me,” Lake said.
Besides the rough play, Lake said the Angels (3-2 MCC) played well, especially in the first half, keeping Thomas More (4-1) in their end of the field. St. Catherine’s had a couple good chances in the half, but the shots were off-target.
In the second half, the Angels had one shot go over the crossbar and couldn’t get off a shot in front of the goal.
The Cavaliers broke through with a header with about 20 minutes left, then scored the second goal on a breakaway.
“Overall, all the kids played well,” Lake said. “Our off-ball movement was better and we created the same number of goal opportunities as they did.”
Pedro Serratos had four saves in goal for the Angels.
MARTIN LUTHER 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders trailed at the half and lost to the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Greendale.
Lutheran (0-5 MCC) fell behind 4-0 hole early in the match, but were able to hold that score until halftime. Junior midfielder Tyler Zurawski had a strong game, especially in the 15 minutes leading up to halftime, Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said.
The Crusaders were unable to mount a comeback in the second half as Martin Luther (3-2 MCC) scored five goals in the final 20 minutes.
Cross country
CASE-HORLICK-PARK TRIANGULAR: The three city public boys teams were very evenly matched in a nonconference meet Friday at Lockwood Park in Racine.
There were just six points separating the three teams, with Park winning the 3,200-meter race with 39 points, Case right behind with 40 and Horlick with 45.
Jordan Phillips of Park won the race in 10:53.9, edging Case’s Michael Cabaltera (10:54.1) by just 0.2 seconds. Carter Sura of Park was third (10:59.2), Cameron Dederich of Case was fourth (12:32.8) and Jorge Sarabia of Horlick was fifth (13:05.3).
In the girls race, also 3,200 meters, Case had the only complete team and took the top six places. Audrey Amaya led the Eagles, winning by more than a minute and a half in 12:37.0. Roselyn Pacheco was second (14:14.6).
Jessica Felix had the best time for Horlick (16:10.2), finishing seventh. Park did not field a team.
ST. CATHERINE’S QUADRANGULAR: The Angel boys finished second in a four-team meet Friday at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.
Angel Aranda had the best finish placing for the boys, taking fourth in 20:12.
For the girls, which had an incomplete team, Jazmin Muro finished sixth in 27:56.
