High schools: Doubles teams lead Prairie at WIAA subsectional

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks had an unlucky night at Somers and were upset by the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference match.

Prairie (7-2) scored the first goal of the night when Henry Schumacher scored off a Cam McPhee assist in the 25th minute.

About nine minutes later, the first unlucky play of the night came when Shoreland (3-6) took its first shot of the match. The ball went high in the air, Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg couldn’t locate it and it bounced into the goal.

“He lost it in the lights,” Hawks coach Corey Oakland said. “Devin is an outstanding goalkeeper and he felt terrible, but there was nothing he could do.”

The score was 1-1 at the half and 10 minutes into the second half, the Pacers got a gift goal because of miscommunication in the defense.

“We were playing it back (to Stoltenberg) and I’m not sure what happened,” Oakland said. “Devin came out and the one (Shoreland) guy down there got a wide-open goal.

“It was just one of those nights.”