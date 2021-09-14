High schools: Defense helps Union Grove boys soccer beat Burlington

Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said the second goal was the result of “a lapse in our defense. We didn’t attack the ball and they tapped it in.”

Union Grove’s Jackson Barber was credited with the goal in the 51st minute.

“They tried to clear it and there was some confusion between the defender and the goalkeeper and it deflected into the goal,” Jung said.

With about 10 minutes left, the Demons increased the pressure and nearly got a ball past Curtin, but he stuck out his left foot to stop the shot.

“It was a huge save to keep us up by two,” Jung said.

Curtin finished with five saves for the Broncos, whose only loss was 4-1 to Shorewood, now ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Demons will just try to put this one behind them.

“We had our chances and we didn’t capitalize,” Cacciotti said. “We go again Thursday and Saturday and we’ll move forward.”

WATERFORD 11, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines scored three goals in the first four minutes and didn’t allow a shot on goal Tuesday at Waterford in their first Southern Lakes Conference victory of the season.