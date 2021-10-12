High schools: Curtin ties record, Union Grove boys soccer beats Waterford

The Union Grove High School boys soccer team had everything clicking on Tuesday night.
The offense struck early and the defensive effort paved the way for a historic night as the Broncos beat Waterford 5-0 at Union Grove in both teams’ Southern Lakes Conference season finale.
The Broncos (10-5-2, 4-2-1 SLC) needed only five minutes to take a two-goal lead on the Wolverines (4-13, 2-5 SLC). Jackson Barber scored in the third minute off of an assist from Braden Cruzen. Owen Zikowski scored two minutes later after an assist by Michael “Tank” Anderson.
“We’ve been talking about having some urgency,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We weren’t able to sustain that, but it was a strong opening 10 minutes.”
The urgency was felt once more to start the second half. Barber scored his second goal of the match in the 46th minute after linking up once again with Cruzen. Anderson then scored the next two goals for the Broncos, one a penalty kick in the 68th minute and his second in the 74th minute off an assist by Wes Meshenky.
“(Tank) has been good for us all season,” Jung said. “When he is finding seams, he can be our most dangerous player.”
But history came not by the way of the offensive effort displayed by the Broncos, but by goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin.
The senior made three saves and earned his 17th shutout for the Broncos, which tied him with Michael Polzin for Union Grove’s all-time shutout record, set in 2007.
“(Curtin) is really dynamic,” Jung said. “He has made crucial saves for us. He has been coming up real big for us and deserves to be where he is on the leaderboard.”
Union Grove finished in the top half of the conference behind champion Elkhorn (7-0 SLC) and Lake Geneva Badger and Delavan-Darien, which tied for second at 5-2. Waterford tied for sixth with Burlington at 2-5.
BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: It was a special Senior Night for the Demons as two seniors combined to shut out the Falcons Tuesday at Burlington in the Southern Lakes Conference season finale for both teams.
Casey Sommers and Nathan Fremgen split time at goalkeeper and neither allowed any goals, with Sommers making five saves in the first half and Fremgen making four in the second for Burlington (9-5-3, 2-5-0 SLC).
Senior forward Pedro Espinoza also scored the first goal of the match in the 10th minute.
“Pedro doesn’t get the most playing time, but when he’s in, he’s big,” Demons coach Jacob Cacciotti said. “Everybody played well and played free.”
Sophomore Owen Raleigh scored Burlington’s second goal 10 minutes later, and 10 minutes after Raleigh’s goal, senior Drew Stutzman scored the final goal of the match.
Burlington is scheduled to play at Fort Atkinson in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs next Tuesday.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 1, HORLICK 0: A mistake and missed chances cost the Rebels in their Southeast Conference season finale Tuesday at Kenosha.
The Red Devils (9-5-3, 4-1-2 SEC) scored in the 18th minute after a passing mistake in Horlick’s defense allowed for a rapid counterattack.
The Rebels (5-6-2, 2-5-0) were not able to find the back of the net the rest of the way despite quality performances from Evan Lock and Broadie Peters and four quality scoring opportunities, Horlick assistant coach Mike Modesti said. Rebels’ goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce finished with seven saves.
“It was an intense game,” Modesti said. “It felt like a playoff game.”
The Rebels play next Tuesday against Milwaukee Rufus King in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 10, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out Tuesday in their Southeast Conference season finale Tuesday at Pritchard Park.
The Panthers (1-11-1, 0-7-0 SEC) trailed the Hawks (6-6-1, 3-4-0) 6-0 after the first half.
One highlight for the Panthers was the performance by sophomore backup goalkeeper Jose Zavala, who made seven saves in the second half.
“Indian Trail is a very talented team,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “They outmatched us tonight.”
FRANKLIN 6, CASE 0: The Eagles were shut out in their Southeast Conference season finale Tuesday at Franklin.
The Eagles (4-11-1, 1-6-0 SEC) trailed the Sabers (8-3-6, 4-1-2 SEC) 2-0 inside of 20 minutes.
The two teams will meet again Tuesday, 19 October in the WIAA Division 1 Sectionals. The Sabers enter as the third seed and will host the 14th seeded Eagles.
Girls volleyball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Lady Toppers swept the Hawks 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 behind strong serving in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Catholic Central.
Catholic Central (16-11, 5-3 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, had been in a slump, winning just two of its last 10 matches and falling two spots in the poll, but the Lady Toppers came alive Tuesday, sparked by their seniors.
Senior Julia Klein had 10 kills and juniors Kayla Loos and Jenny Rogan combined for 13 kills. Sophomore Jayden Garratt was solid on both sides of the ball, with 26 assists to lead the offense and 15 digs to lead the defense.
Senior Makayla Vos was the leader of the strong service game for Catholic Central with 10 aces. Senior Katie Walkington added six aces and junior Kelly Pum had four. Vos (12 digs) and senior Alexis Kucera (11 digs) helped out on defense.
“We played our best volleyball tonight against a very tough team,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “We kept pressure on them all night with our serving.”
Schultz also praised the play of senior Kelsee Weiss, who “played great defense and played with high energy all night.”
The match was also the 100th varsity win for the Lady Toppers’ senior class (Klein, Kucera, Maddy von Rabenau, Vos, Walkington, Weiss).
Prairie (19-3, 5-2 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the WVCA poll, lost its third straight match, including two in MCC play, after a 19-0 start. All three losses have been in straight sets.
No statistics were available for the Hawks Tuesday night.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders lost to the Cavaliers 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Milwaukee.
The Crusaders (12-14, 2-6 MCC) were led by freshman Julia Kellner with five kills and two blocks. Riley LaBoda had 15 assists and eight digs, and Kaitlyn Zurawski had nine digs. Lutheran has lost seven of its last eight matches.
“We could not find a way to stop Thomas More (14-10, 6-2) tonight,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “They are a strong team in all areas. We’ll regroup and get ready for the (WIAA) playoffs next week.”
FRANKLIN 3, CASE 0: The Eagles had a chance to move into a tie for third place in the Southeast Conference on Tuesday, but lost 25-16, 25-12, 25-12 at Franklin.
Natalie Harris had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead Case (7-12, 4-3 SEC). Ciara Hummer finished with 19 assists.
The match was the last of the regular season for the Eagles, who will host Kenosha Tremper in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 21.
KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels ended their regular season with a 26-24, 26-24, 27-25 Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha Bradford.
The loss was the third straight for Horlick (3-13, 1-6), which will face Kenosha Indian Trail in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs next Tuesday.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Demons kept their Southern Lakes Conference title hopes alive with a 25-22, 25-23, 29-27 victory Tuesday at Union Grove.
Zayne Koehnke and Wren Dietz each had 12 kills to lead Burlington (14-8, 5-1 SLC).
“I was proud of how the guys played tonight after coming off of a couple of sketchy wins in the past week,” coach Michael Jones said. “Every set was tight all the way to the end, but I felt Burlington was in control most of the night.”
Jackson Phillips added 14 digs and two aces, and setter Ryan Gonzalez finished with 21 assists.
Jones also thought Union Grove’s attack was tough to handle at times, specifically its outside hitters.
Luke Anderson led the Broncos (15-11, 4-3 SLC) with 10 kills and five digs. Ty Geschke had nine kills and 10 digs, and setter Domenic McDougal had 34 assists. Hudson Dresen also finished with 10 digs to match the team high.
Burlington stayed one match behind Westosha Central, which this week dropped out of the top 10 in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll, in the SLC standings, with two SLC matches remaining for each. The Demons and Falcons will face off next Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Angels lost a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (1-9, 0-7 SLC) was led by Lucas Adams with five digs and Jordan Schmidt with three aces.
The Falcons (30-6) are 6-0 in the SLC.
Girls swimming
OAK CREEK 105, CASE 81: The Eagles won six of the 12 events, but the Knights had more depth in a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Park.
Sofia Badillo and Jordyn Tran each won two individual events, then teamed up with Bronte Jansen and Grace Gross to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:02.16 for Case (4-2 SEC). The time was 1.13 seconds faster than Oak Creek's.
Badillo won the 200 individual medley in 2:26.08 and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.57, and Gross was second in the backstroke in a lifetime-best 1:12.77.
Tran won the 50 freestyle in 27.38 and Tran (1:05.79) and Gross (1:08.14) went 1-2 in the 100 butterfly.
Jansen was Case’s other individual event winner, tying Oak Creek’s Macie Ritter for first in the 100 freestyle (1:02.99).