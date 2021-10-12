High schools: Curtin ties record, Union Grove boys soccer beats Waterford

The Union Grove High School boys soccer team had everything clicking on Tuesday night.

The offense struck early and the defensive effort paved the way for a historic night as the Broncos beat Waterford 5-0 at Union Grove in both teams’ Southern Lakes Conference season finale.

The Broncos (10-5-2, 4-2-1 SLC) needed only five minutes to take a two-goal lead on the Wolverines (4-13, 2-5 SLC). Jackson Barber scored in the third minute off of an assist from Braden Cruzen. Owen Zikowski scored two minutes later after an assist by Michael “Tank” Anderson.

“We’ve been talking about having some urgency,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We weren’t able to sustain that, but it was a strong opening 10 minutes.”

The urgency was felt once more to start the second half. Barber scored his second goal of the match in the 46th minute after linking up once again with Cruzen. Anderson then scored the next two goals for the Broncos, one a penalty kick in the 68th minute and his second in the 74th minute off an assist by Wes Meshenky.

“(Tank) has been good for us all season,” Jung said. “When he is finding seams, he can be our most dangerous player.”