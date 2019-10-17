The Union Grove High School doubles team of Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause started its run at the WIAA Girls State Individual Tennis Tournament with a positive first step on Thursday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Maurer and Krause (24-6) won their first-round match 6-1, 6-2 over Hudson seniors Quinn Winkoski and Morgan Miller (21-5) to advance to the second round of the Division 1 doubles bracket.
"They played excellent," Broncos coach Mike Brannen said. "It was a little nervy in the beginning, but they know where each other are on the court and are always communicating."
The Union Grove seniors have their work cut out for them Friday morning in the second round, facing junior Kate Wade and senior Sasha Shapsis of Mequon Homestead (28-3), the No. 3 seeds. Wade and Shapsis had a first-round bye Thursday.
Case senior Destiny Klinkhammer (9-5) was defeated 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of Division 1 singles by ninth-seeded Grace Sueflohn of Kettle Moraine (30-5). Sueflohn, a senior, went on to win her second-round match.
In Division 2, Prairie senior and No. 1 singles seed Sarah Gesner had a first-round bye and will play Kohler freshman Sarah Horth (28-2) at 11 a.m. Friday. Horth beat Lake Mills senior Jena Smith (24-5) 7-5, 6-1 in the first round Thursday.
Prairie sophomore Gabriela Davis (20-4) lost her first-round singles match 6-2, 6-4 to La Crosse Aquinas sophomore Fiona O’Flaherty (23-6), who plays Horth’s senior sister and No. 5 seed Shelby in the second round. Gesner would play Shelby Horth if both reach the semifinals on Saturday morning.
St. Catherine's junior Kate Smith had the toughest match of any county competitor, winning a third-set supertiebreaker for a 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 victory over Amery senior Drew Meyer (17-8). Smith (25-7) will have a tough task Friday morning, playing No. 3 seed Margaret Bugnacki of Shorewood (16-4), who had a first-round bye Thursday.
In Division 2 doubles, the Prairie duo of sophomore Molly Cookman and senior Andrea Palmen (14-8) beat Ashland juniors Mara Pierce and Kalli Mikkonen (19-3) 6-2, 6-4. On Friday, the Hawks play seniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud of Monroe (22-4), the No. 3 seeds, who had a first-round bye.
Boys soccer
MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 2, HORLICK 1: In their regular-season finale, the Rebels fell behind early and had to play down a man for much of the second half in a nonconference match Thursday at Levonian Field on the Horlick campus.
Reagan (10-3-1) led 1-0 at the half, then took a 2-0 lead early in the second half when a Horlick player was issued a direct red card by the officials for a hard foul, Rebels coach Galen Irish said. The Huskies converted the penalty kick.
This wound up being a turning point in the match, Irish said, as Horlick had to face a two-goal deficit with only 10 players on the field.
In the 80th minute, the Rebels (12-4-1) cut the lead to 2-1 when Jaden Skenadore scored on an assist from Luis Cruz Jr. Horlick was not able to get the equalizer.
The loss snapped the Rebels’ 10-match unbeaten streak.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 2: The Panthers rallied to tie the match, but the Hawks scored the go-ahead goal and hung on to win a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha.
Park (4-6-1, 1-5-1 SEC) got off to a quick start when Natalio Vital scored on a header in the fifth minute to give the Panthers 1-0 lead.
The Hawks scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the half, then Rashaad Henderson scored for the Panthers in the 50th minute to tie the match.
But shortly thereafter, Indian Trail scored on a free kick from 40 yards and were able to hold on.
"I am really proud of how the boys played tonight and how they overcame some adversity throughout the game," Park coach Cameron Pope said.
UNION GROVE 0, BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Broncos, in their regular-season finale, battled the Red Devils to a draw in a nonconference match at Union Grove.
The Broncos (7-5-7) gave Bradford/Reuther (10-3-5), which tied for second in the Southeast Conference, a good test, but neither team could find the back of the net.
Union Grove had some good chances early on, coach Sean Jung said, but a few of them sailed wide of the goal and also hit the crossbar.
Mitchell Curtin was in goal, making five saves and recording his fourth shutout of the season.
THOMAS MORE 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Goalkeeper John Hansen made 16 saves for the Crusaders (1-11-2, 0-6 MCC) in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Milwaukee.
"Although the result isn't showing, the steps we took tonight as leadership stepped up was tremendous," Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. "Nehemiah Felaschi and Ben Tietyn are really growing into the role they have as captains."
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, MUKWONAGO 2: The Rebels rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to win an epic nonconference match 20-25, 31-29, 19-25, 27-25, 15-13 Thursday at Mukwonago to close out their regular season.
One of the keys for Horlick (19-7-4) was its serving, coach Dana Marcinkus. The Rebels served at 87 percent efficiency (14 errors in 107 serves) against the Indians (9-7-0).
“We were mentally tough,” Marcinkus said. “It was a back-and-forth match. To pull this out was pretty outstanding.”
Mike Tempesta and Connor Singer each had 17 kills to lead the offense for Horlick and Matt Barrientez had 56 assists along with seven aces.
Defensively, Joe Prudhom had 19 digs and AJ Smithers had eight blocks.
“It was a nice win to finish the season,” said Marcinkus, whose team plays in the Southeast Conference Tournament Saturday at Park.
CASE 3, WILMOT 0: The Eagles earned a nonconference sweep Thursday, beating nonconference for Wilmot 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 on Senior Night at Case.
Case (9-11-1, 2-5 SEC) fittingly was led by its seniors. Jack Behrendt had eight kills, Kevin Barz had two blocks and Luke Behrendt had 17 assists.
Junior Quinn O’Brien had 11 digs and added three aces help secure the sweep over the Panthers (1-11).
Girls swimming
KENOSHA BRADFORD 107.5, PARK 69.5: Mikk Eisel took part in a pair of victories for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
Eisel won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.53 and also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay with Najee Jones, Bri Jones and Josie Bennett (4:36.51).
The same four finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (2:02.54) and Najee Jones (200 freestyle, 2:24.25, Eisel (200 individual medley, 2:45.33) and Bri Jones (500 freestyle, 7:26.49) were second in their respective events.
