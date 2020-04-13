High schools: County schools light venues as tribute to spring athletes

The echoes were deafening at 8 p.m. Friday night when Jason Atanasoff and Mike Arendt arrived at their respective high school gymnasiums for a sobering act of solidarity.
It was at that moment when Atansasoff, the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Prairie, and Arendt, the president of St. Catherine’s, illuminated their empty venues with powerful lights. For the next 15 minutes or so, they both pondered a reality that his gripped this nation for the last month before switching them off and heading home.
The two were participating in #BeTheLightWI, a national tribute to the student-athletes who are being deprived of their spring sports seasons by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 schools in Wisconsin took part in the tribute, with Waterford being another Racine County school involved.
“When I flipped on the lights, there was just a flood of emotions,” Atanasoff said. “I didn’t get tearful or anything like that, but I’ve been at Prairie since ‘06 and I’ve been there six and seven days a week other than my honeymoon forever.
“I hadn’t been there since March 17, so just the smell and obviously the thought of that building being packed with basketballs and volleyballs bouncing and track runners running up top, it was just an odd, odd feeling.
“But it felt really good to be in there.”
One year earlier at this time, these gymnasiums were bustling with activity. The spring sports season is the busiest in high school with baseball, softball, track and field, golf, soccer and tennis all in action and there would have been youthful bantering and the ping of bats meeting balls, among so many other sounds.
But with the passing of each day, the chances of this spring season being salvaged becomes more grim. Darkening the situation all the more is the announcement Friday that Madison, the site of several state tournaments, will not host any events through at least June.
From a local perspective, this lingering pandemic means seniors like St. Catherine’s Evan Schuster, the two-time All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in boys track, Case’s Jay Jay Rankins-James, the defending WIAA Division 1 high jump champion, and Kate McPhee, a standout on the Prairie girls soccer team’s Division 4 championship team, may be deprived of their triumphant final seasons.
The seniors who might never participate in another high school event again is the focus of this effort. But there are so many other kids out there, waiting for a glimmer of hope that they might be able to lace on their pair of athletic shoes and do what they love the most — go out and compete. Instead, these kids can only sit at home and wait, not even being to experience the camaraderie of hanging out with their friends at school.
Those were the kids Atanasoff and Arendt had in mind when they illuminated venues Friday night that were so full of life just weeks earlier.
“We did it to let them know we’re still there for them, we’re thinking of them and we’re hopeful that they’ll be able to have some sort of season,” said Arendt, who is serving as St. Catherine’s president on an interim basis this school year but plans to return to his position of athletic director this fall. “And for the seniors, we’re hoping they’ll be able to experience at least some of the things that make your senior year such a great thing.
“That’s really the gist behind it from our perspective. We really wanted our seniors to know that we do care about them and that we understand this is a difficult time for them.”
The idea to honor student-athletes being deprived of their spring sports season started when Brett Beesley, principal of Dumas High School in Texas, was driving past his vacant football stadium March 24. As Dave Campbell wrote in an Associated Press story, “Seeking to brighten the spirits of his suddenly disconnected students in a gloomy and frightening time, he made a decision. They should turn on the lights.”
Dumas football coach Aaron Dunnam embraced the idea so much that he immediately drove to the field and switched on the lights. He had since flipped the switch every weeknight at 8 p.m. to illuminate the figurative darkness.
“I had chills running down my arms, running down my body,” Dunnam was quoted as saying in the AP story.
That planted the seeds for what has become a national movement, inspired by social media with the hashtag #BeTheLight. Campbell pointed out that it was fitting that this idea started in Texas, the site of author H.G. Bissinger’s classic 1990 book, “Friday Night Lights.”
In that book, Bissinger wrote, “It could be anywhere in this vast land, where on a Friday night, a set of spindly stadium lights rises to the heavens to so powerfully and so briefly, ignite the darkness.”
Jill Stobber, Waterford’s athletic director, was the first in the county to participate in the movement, lighting the school’s football field the night of Sunday, April 5. Stobber is planning to flip the switch more this spring.
“I’m looking at probably every other week,” she said. “We only have lights on our football and soccer stadiums and since they are so close to each other, I will probably just do one or the other for now. We kept them on for about 15 minutes the first time. It will probably will be 30 minutes the next time.”
For the time being, Atanasoff and Arendt believe the illumination of their lights Friday night will be a one-time event. But in their minds, those lights will symbolically brighten spirits for the rest of this spring.
That light is desperately needed these days.
“I feel terrible not only for a senior-athletes, but our seniors in general,” Arendt said. “This is supposed to be the time when they’re going to get to prom and awards night and their final days of being a high school student and what graduation means to so many of them.
“It’s a difficult time not only in terms of their education, but also the social and emotional piece.”
The reality for this spring is ominous. But Arendt is staying as upbeat as he can.
“We’re obviously hopeful that we can have some sort of season, but more and more, it looks like it’s probably not going to happen,” Arendt said. “But the lights are going to come back on and we’ll get back to normalcy at some point.”
