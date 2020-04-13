High schools: County schools light venues as tribute to spring athletes

“I had chills running down my arms, running down my body,” Dunnam was quoted as saying in the AP story.

That planted the seeds for what has become a national movement, inspired by social media with the hashtag #BeTheLight. Campbell pointed out that it was fitting that this idea started in Texas, the site of author H.G. Bissinger’s classic 1990 book, “Friday Night Lights.”

In that book, Bissinger wrote, “It could be anywhere in this vast land, where on a Friday night, a set of spindly stadium lights rises to the heavens to so powerfully and so briefly, ignite the darkness.”

Jill Stobber, Waterford’s athletic director, was the first in the county to participate in the movement, lighting the school’s football field the night of Sunday, April 5. Stobber is planning to flip the switch more this spring.

“I’m looking at probably every other week,” she said. “We only have lights on our football and soccer stadiums and since they are so close to each other, I will probably just do one or the other for now. We kept them on for about 15 minutes the first time. It will probably will be 30 minutes the next time.”