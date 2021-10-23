High schools: County runners secure spots at state cross country meet

Racine County will be well represented at next weekend's WIAA state cross country championships.
Case, Park, Prairie, Union Grove, and Waterford high schools all will send individual qualifiers from either their boys or girls teams. And Catholic Central will be taking its entire girls team after winning the Division 3 sectional team title.
The state meet will be next Saturday at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids.
The cross country course at UW-Parkside hosted sectionals meets in Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 on Saturday.
In the Division 3 meet, Catholic Central's Elsie Kmecak won the race in 19 minutes, 52.8 seconds. By placing three runners in the top 15, the Lady Toppers finished with 47 points and won the team title. Brookfield Academy was second with 59.
The top two teams in each sectional advance to the state meet, while the top five individuals not on those two teams also qualify for state.
In the Division 1 meet, Case's Audrey Amaya won the girls race for a second consecutive year.
"(Amaya) was determined to do better than she did at conference last week," said Case coach Mike De Witt. "She had a lot more of a plan today and was less instinctive than at conference."
Also qualifying for state in the Division 1 meet were Union Grove's Ashley Lamers and Lia Peterson, Waterford's Trever Buchanan and Park's Cater Sura.
Also qualifying for state in Division 3 were Kmecak's Lady Topper teammates: Anastassya Murphy, Bernadette Frisch, Morgan Ramsey, Kaleigh Lynch, Emma Bond and Summer Peterson; and Prairie's Nolan Boerner and Caroline Lopez.
Division 1
Amaya won her race in 19:17.1. The Eagles totaled 73 points to finish third in the nine-team sectional. Kenosha Indian Trail (64) and Lake Geneva Badger (66) qualified for state.
"The whole team did well today," De Witt said. "It's a young team. For the other four kids this is their first year doing cross country. We're happy with where we're going moving forward."
Union Grove's Lamers finished fifth (20:07.9) and Peterson eighth (20:25.6).
Waterford's Buchanan finished third in the boys race with a lifetime best time of 16:47.3. He trailed only Badger's (Demetrius Farmakis (16:01.8) and Westosha Central's Will Allen (16:12.0).
Park senior Sura finished 16th (17:40.4) and was the last remaining individual qualifier. "Today was a tough race," Sura said. "I have been working towards this since middle school. It has been a long path."
"(Carter Sura) has worked hard all season," Park head coach Brent Paeth said. "All four years he has had confidence. It's a dream come true and I am really happy for him."
The Badger boys won the team event with 32 points. Kenosha Indian Trail was second (41). Waterford finished sixth (165), Case seventh (212), Burlington eighth (232) and Union Grove 10th (244).
Division 2
St. Catherine's saw none of its three runners advance from the boys race.
Angel Aranda finished 52nd (19:43.6), Calaway Alderson 70th (20:50.5) and Luis Meza 98th (30:36.7). Lakeside Lutheran's Cameron Weiland won the meet (16:39.5). Lakeside Lutheran also claimed the team title with 38 points ahead of Clinton (83).
Division 3
Prairie's Caroline Lopez finished 10th (21:09.5) in the girls meet, while Nolan Boerner was 11th (17:37.7) in the boys race. Ozaukee won the team title with 51 points. Brookfield Academy was second 59.
Boys Soccer
PRAIRIE 4, DOMINICAN 1: Cam McPhee scored twice as the Hawks won a Division 4 regional final at Prairie.
The Hawks (10-3-3) needed only even minutes to get on the board. Charlie Shaw scored from 10 yards out collecting a cross from Jayce Jaramillo. Daniel Bravo converted a penalty kick in the 34th minute to give Prairie a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Knights responded in the second half, converting a corner kick in the 43rd minute.
But the Hawks needed only two minutes to restore their two-goal advantage. Nathan Briewick got the ball to Cam McPhee, who finished off the breakaway. McPhee got his second goal in the 74th minute.
Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made nine saves.
"We're certainly happy with the result," Prairie head coach Corey Oakland said. "But this game felt much more competitive than our 2-1 win in the regular season despite the more comfortable score."
The Hawks advance to a sectional semifinals match 7 p.m. Thursday at Prairie against Metro Classic Conference rival St. Joseph. The teams battled to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.
BARABOO 2, UNION GROVE 1: A few bad breaks cost the Broncos in a Division 2 regional final at Baraboo.
The Thunderbirds scored in the 28th minute after a counter attack led to a goal. In the 66th minute, a ball got caught between Union Grove goalkeeper Mitchell Curtain and his defenders. The Thunderbirds got to the ball and scored.
"I felt we were the better team," Union Grove head coach Sean Jung said. "We weren't finishing as well as we have been tonight."
Michael “Tank” Anderson scored the Broncos' lone goal in the 79th minute.
"It was a good season," Jung said. "There wasn't a game all season that we weren't in. We will lose eight seniors after this season. There's going to be a lot more questions than answers going forward."
OREGON 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were on their heels early and fell to the top-seeded Panthers in a Division 2 regional final at Oregon.
The Panthers scored in the second minute to take a 1-0 lead.
The Demons had chances with numbers going forward and created several opportunities. But the Panthers took advantage of the stretched Demons defense and scored in 62nd and 65th minutes.
"I couldn't be more proud of our team," Burlington head coach Jake Cacciotti said. "The credit goes to the players and all of the work that they put in in the off-season."
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, OREGON 0: After an easy first set win, the Demons battled to win a Division 1 regional final 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 at Burlington.
Lydia Biggin had 11 kills and Caitlyn Flees added eight as state-ranked Burlington (36-4) struggled to finish off the Panthers.
"Hats off to Oregon for playing us very aggressive," said Burlington co-coach Teri Little. "We played out of system for most of set two due to passing struggles. Our typical serving pressure wasn’t present tonight, as we were missing more serves and playing a bit tight. Happy to come away with a victory and looking forward to getting back in the gym to tighten up some things."
Ella Safar had 39 assists, while Molly Berezowitz finished with 15 digs. The Demons move on to sectional semifinals Thursday night against Southern Lakes Conference rivals Westosha Central. The teams play 5 p.m. at Beloit Memorial.
UNION GROVE 3, INDIAN TRAIL 1: Sydney Ludvigsen had 13 kills, six digs and served three aces as the Broncos won a Division 1 regional final 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15 at Union Grove.
Madison Cimbalnik had 24 assists, 14 digs and served four aces, while Madisyn Henderson had 11 digs. Faith Smith had seven kills and a block, and Sophia Rampulla had six kills and five blocks.
"We played with a lot of intensity tonight. I’m proud of the way rallied back when we were down in set two," said Union Grove coach Annie Sireno. "We served tough at them to get them out of them out of system."
The Broncos advanced to play Oak Creek 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinals at Kenosha Tremper.
WATERFORD 3, MILTON 1: Seniors Chloe Werner, Josie Johnson and Meghan Brever led the way for the Wolverines, who rallied to win a Division 1 regional final 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 at Waterford.
Werner had 22 kills, Johnson 36 assists and 18 digs. Waterford’s serving was nearly unstoppable, collecting 20 aces.
The Wolverines advance to sectional semifinals Thursday night, when they will play Fort Atkinson at Beloit Memorial.
OAK CREEK 3, CASE 0: The Knights swept a Division 1 regional final 25-11, 25-21, 25-14 at Oak Creek, ending the Eagles' season.
CENTRAL WISC. CHRISTIAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers' dream of repeating as Division 4 state champions disappeared as they lost a regional final 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20 at Waupun.
"The third set was a big turning point of the match. We had a lead late and let it slip through our hands," said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz.
Myah Ramsey served a personal-best six aces, while Julia Klein hit .417 had 12 kills and Kayla Loos had eight kills. Jayden Garrett had 26 assists and Makayla Vos had 26 digs on defense.
Girls Swimming
RACINE INVITATIONAL: Burlington Co-Op won six events and took home the team title at the 10-team event at Park High School.
Burlington's Averi Larsen, Megan Schultz, Claire Keeker and Emilia Dahms won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:56.61. Three of them also won individual events: Larsen the 200 individual medley (2:18.46); Schultz the 100 breaststroke (1:09.62); and Keeker the 50 yard freestyle (26.24).
Keeker, Dahms, Schultz and Larsen won the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.61).
Case's Sofia Badillo won two events: The 100 butterfly (1:04.06) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.89).
Zoe D'Alessandro provided Prairie St. Catherine's Aquatics their top result, finishing finished third (1:15.83) in the 100 breaststroke.
Horlick's Alice Stratman placed fifth (1:20.43) in the 100 breaststroke and sixth (6:08.43) 500 yard freestyle.
Park's 200 medley relay of Hailey Rocha, Harper Smith-Hopkins, Jessica Ketterhagen and Brenda Martinez finished 13th in 3:07.92.
Burlington won the team title with 571 points over Kenosha Indian Trail (481). Case finished third (349.5), PSC Aquatics sixth (137), Horlick seventh (42) and Park 10th (16).