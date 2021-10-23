High schools: County runners secure spots at state cross country meet

But the Hawks needed only two minutes to restore their two-goal advantage. Nathan Briewick got the ball to Cam McPhee, who finished off the breakaway. McPhee got his second goal in the 74th minute.

Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made nine saves.

"We're certainly happy with the result," Prairie head coach Corey Oakland said. "But this game felt much more competitive than our 2-1 win in the regular season despite the more comfortable score."

The Hawks advance to a sectional semifinals match 7 p.m. Thursday at Prairie against Metro Classic Conference rival St. Joseph. The teams battled to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

BARABOO 2, UNION GROVE 1: A few bad breaks cost the Broncos in a Division 2 regional final at Baraboo.

The Thunderbirds scored in the 28th minute after a counter attack led to a goal. In the 66th minute, a ball got caught between Union Grove goalkeeper Mitchell Curtain and his defenders. The Thunderbirds got to the ball and scored.

"I felt we were the better team," Union Grove head coach Sean Jung said. "We weren't finishing as well as we have been tonight."

Michael “Tank” Anderson scored the Broncos' lone goal in the 79th minute.