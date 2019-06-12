All three Racine County high school teams are represented on the All-Metro Classic Conference baseball team.
One player from each team was selected to the All-MCC first team — senior outfielder Connor Kelly of Racine Lutheran-Prairie, junior outfielder John Huffman of Catholic Central and sophomore infielder Logan Marino of St. Catherine’s.
Earning second-team honors were senior pitcher Tyler Hoover and sophomore infielder Tim Nelson of Lutheran-Prairie, senior utility player Noah Rogers and sophomore pitcher Bennett Spolar of St. Catherine’s, and junior infielder Chaz Miles of Catholic Central.
Receiving honorable mention were Jimmy Keeker, Brandon Pum and Paul Nevin of Catholic Central; Alex Kelly, Will Dudley and Kody Kreking of Lutheran-Prairie; and Adam May, Anthony Schiro and Ian Rognerud of St. Catherine’s.
Junior infielder Jake Gessert of Kenosha St. Joseph and sophomore infielder Jacob Hartlaub of Greendale Martin Luther were voted co-Players of the Year.
