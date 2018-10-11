It’s on to the next round for almost all of the Racine County girls tennis players at the WIAA state tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
Case High School freshman Bojana Pozder, Union Grove’s doubles duo of Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer, and Prairie sophomore Gabriela Davis all advanced with victories in their first-round matches on Thursday.
Prairie’s doubles duo of Hailey Stoltenberg and Sarah Gesner had a first-round bye and will play Friday.
St. Catherine’s sophomore Kate Smith lost her Division 2 singles match.
Pozder (35-0), the No. 1 seed in Division 1 singles, defeated Brookfield East’s Lizzy Adams (19-9) 6-0, 6-0 and will play Deforest’s Samantha Fuchs (22-2) at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
“I thought Bojana played great today,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. “She was a little bit nervous going into the tournament, but she settled down and did her thing.”
While Pozder admitted being at Nielsen Stadium was initially intimidating, she enjoyed the atmosphere of her first state match.
“There was a lot of people there,” Pozder said.
“But it was a good day and I think I’ll be more comfortable tomorrow.”
Union Grove’s Woods and Maurer (13-5) defeated Arrowhead’s Kathy Wang and Grace Cady (18-11) 6-3, 6-3. The duo will play Stevens Point’s Elizabeth Wentzel and Meghan DeBot (21-2) in the second round at 9 a.m. Friday.
Davis (13-16), Prairie’s No. 1 singles player, beat Newman Catholic’s Becky Larrain 7-5, 7-6 (4), and will face Larrain’s sister, Mia (28-1), in the second round at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
“Gabi played her most consistent match of the season,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “I think she has the confidence to hang on against Mia tomorrow.”
Prairie’s doubles team of Gesner and Stoltenberg (19-6) will play Altoona’s Morgan Dekan and Kate Harris (17-5) in the second round at noon Friday.
Smith (7-11) was the only county player to fall in her first round match. Smith lost to Altoona’s Sydney Presler (21-4) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.
Girls swimming
CASE 140, PARK 42: The Eagles won every event and a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
For Case (3-2 SEC), senior diver McKenzie Sanchez set a Park pool record with a score of 286.40. That broke the previous mark of 266.10 set by Park’s Rachel Margis.
Boys soccer
CASE 3, OAK CREEK 2: The Eagles claimed a share of the Southeast Conference title with a thrilling victory at Oak Creek.
Jack Passehl scored in the 34th minute to give the Eagles (8-4-4, 5-0-2 SEC) an early lead, but Oak Creek equalized minutes later. Mati Degefa answered in the 40th minute, which put Case on top 2-1 at halftime.
Jeremy Freeman scored in the 70th minute to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead. Oak Creek got a goal in the 88th minute on a penalty kick, but Case hung on to earn the victory and share the conference title with Kenosha Indian Trail.
Case goalkeeper Chase Werner stopped four shots.
“My guys played great tonight,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “We’re ready for the playoffs.”
BURLINGTON 4, FAITH CHRISTIAN 1: Four Demons scored in their nonconference victory at Burlington.
Kolton Krueger and Drew Stutzman scored in the first half for the Demons (4-10) while Michael Rodriguez and Dylan Melchiorre scored in second.
PRAIRIE 6, ST. JOSEPH 1: Nick Hawkins scored three goals en route to a Metro Classic Conference victory at Ameche Field in Kenosha on Wednesday night.
The Hawks led 5-1 at halftime on two goals from Hawkins and one each from Jason Frosch, Francessco Quattrone and Caden Holum. Hawkins scored the final Prairie goal in the 62nd minute.
Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made four saves.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: Malik Tiedt had 15 kills, 14 digs and served four aces in the Demons’ 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 Southern Lakes Conference win at Burlington.
Also for Burlington (19-3-2, 6-1 SLC), David Paul had 26 assists and Trey Krause 14 digs.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos won the first set but dropped the next three to lose a Southern Lakes Conference match 26-28, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 at Paddock Lake.
Collin Long had eight kills, while Nate Koch had 12 digs and served three aces for Union Grove (3-13). Sam Rampulla had four blocks.
