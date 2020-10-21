High schools: County cross country teams, runners qualify for sectionals

The Case and Catholic Central high school girls cross country teams are one step away from another WIAA state tournament appearance.
The Prairie School boys team is in a good position to join them.
Case and Catholic Central each finished second Tuesday in their respective WIAA subsectionals — a first this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and they advance to Saturday’s sectional meets.
The Eagles totaled 57 points and finished second behind Oak Creek (42) at the Division 1 South Milwaukee Subsectional, and the Lady Toppers scored 50 points to finish second at the Division 3 Palmyra-Eagle Subsectional.
The Hawks won the boys race at Palmyra-Eagle, totaling 67 points to just edge Kenosha St. Joseph (70).
The top two teams and the top five individuals who are not members of those teams advance to the sectionals Saturday.
At Grant Park in South Milwaukee, Case had four runners finish in the top 15, led by junior Audrey Amaya, who finished second in the 5,000-meter race in 19:17.5. Sophomore Amelia Wiesner was eighth in 21:12.3, junior Roselyn Pacheco was 11th in 21:26.2, senior Kaitlyn Francis was 14th in 21:42.7 and senior Isabel Young rounded out the Eagles’ top five, taking 22nd (22:13.4).
Horlick finished sixth (150), led by senior 15th-place runner Araya Cannalte.
For the boys at Grant Park, Case had one sectional qualifier, senior Mikey Cabaltera, who finished second in 17:36.4, and Park had two qualifiers in senior Jordan Phillips, who was fourth (17:45.6), and junior Carter Sura, who was seventh (17:54.5).
The Eagles finished third with 107, the Panthers were fifth with 124 and Horlick was eighth (175). Franklin (43) and Oak Creek (54) qualified for the sectional, which is Saturday, again at Grant Park.
Quinn Sullivan of Franklin won in 17:19.7.
DIVISION 1 KENOSHA BRADFORD SUBSECTIONAL: The Union Grove boys and girls teams each had three runners qualify for the sectional at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.
Broncos sophomore Riley Kayler won the 5,000-meter girls race at UW-Parkside in 19:37.74, almost a minute ahead of runner-up Amber Blount of Wilmot (20:26.17). junior Payton Calouette finished eighth in 20:49.83 and freshman Lia Peterson was 10th in 20:56.85 to earn the final individual qualifying spot.
Union Grove was fourth among teams with 98 and Burlington was seventh (162). The Demons’ top finisher, junior Marlee Nichols, was 11th (21:02.59), six seconds behind Peterson.
Kenosha Indian Trail (59) and Kenosha Tremper (67) qualified as teams.
For the Union Grove boys, three seniors advanced — Marcus Johnson was fourth in 16:55.38, Hunter Reich was seventh in 17:15.36 and Jake Matuszek was 10th in 17:25.24. Matuszek just barely earned the final qualifying spot as he edged out Owen West of Tremper (17:25.25) at the finish by one-hundredth of a second.
Burlington finished eighth (231), led by junior 21st-place finisher Tanner Sylvester (18:09.99).
Lake Geneva Badger (35) and Kenosha Indian Trail (76) qualified as teams.
DIVISION 1 WATERFORD SUBSECTIONAL: Senior Kelsey Radobicky stayed on track to make a third straight state appearance by finishing sixth at the subsectional at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
Radobicky finished the 5,000-meter race in 19:16.7 to qualify for Saturday’s Brookfield Central Sectional and lead the Wolverines to third place with 84 points, just five points behind runner-up New Berlin Eisenhower (79). Two-time defending Division 1 champion Muskego won with 23.
Waterford’s No. 2 runner, freshman Molly Brever, missed advancing to the sectional by 2.5 seconds, finishing 14th (20:14.4).
Noelle Junig of Muskego won the race in 18:13.3.
For the boys, the Wolverines were fifth with 126 points; Wisconsin Lutheran won the meet (45) and Muskego was second (55).
Waterford’s top finisher was senior Connor Zach, who was 15th in 16:56.2, about six seconds away from qualifying for the sectional.
DIVISION 3 PALMYRA-EAGLE SUBSECTIONAL: The Prairie boys needed all hands on deck to get past St. Joseph and win the meet at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Junior Sebby Babu and sophomore Nolan Boerner led the way for the Hawks with top-10 finishes. Babu ran the 5,000-meter course in 18:18.04 to finish seventh and Boerner finished ninth in 18:20.94.
The only senior on the team, Stephe’n McGravey-Tate, and junior JP Jorgenson took 14th (18:43.94) and 15th (18:51.57), respectively, and junior Vincent Praefke was 22nd in 19:06.56 as the Hawks qualified for the sectional to be hosted by Prairie Saturday at UW-Parkside.
Rocco Matteucci of St. Joseph won the race in 17:21.21.
Racine Lutheran finished ninth (232), led by freshman Brady Baranowski, who finished 29th (19:32.54), a personal-best by 30 seconds.
The top finisher for Catholic Central, which had just two runners, was junior Matthias Murphy (26th, 19:29.82).
In the girls race, Catholic Central’s top five runners all finished in the top 24. Sophomore Elsie Kmecak had the best finish among team runners and was second overall in 20:54.19, and junior teammate Bernadette Frisch was less than a minute behind to finish third overall in 20:55.15.
Junior Morgan Ramsey was 13th in 22:01.88, junior Kaleigh Lynch was 18th in 22:37.81 and sophomore Eva Lynch was 24th in 23:22.03.
Ozaukee won the race with 25 points.
Prairie finished fourth with 109 and had two sectional qualifiers who earned the final qualifying spots. Sophomore Brie Luchun Ledvina was 14th in 22:03.86 and senior Caroline Ulrich was 15th in 22:19.14.
Lutheran was sixth (155), led by sophomore Sarah Seils in 22nd place (22:57.17). Senior Camille Juga (41st, 25:25.93) lowered her personal best by a minute.
DIVISION 2 UNIVERSITY SCHOOL SUBSECTIONAL: On Monday, St. Catherine’s ran in the University School of Milwaukee Subsectional at Tendick Park in Saukville and did not have anyone qualify for Saturday’s Deerfield Sectional.
The top boys finisher for the Angels, who had just four runners, was junior Angel Aranda, who was 16th (19:34.6). For the girls, who had just two runners, seniors Jazmin Muro and Olivia Rincon were 17th (25:42.8) and 18th (25:50.8), respectively.
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE 3, MILWAUKEE HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1: The Hawks advanced in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs Tuesday, beating the Patriots 25-14, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21 in a regional quarterfinal at Prairie.
Prairie (6-9) will play at Kenosha St. Joseph, which had a bye Tuesday, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Hawks got out to a fast start with a dominant first game before Heritage Christian came back to tie the match. The Hawks regained their momentum in the final two games to secure the victory.
Keep Williams led the Hawks with 17 kills and Amelia Ropiak had 16 kills. Cate Yunker kept the Prairie offense humming with 48 assists and Abby Decker played solid defense at the net with a team-high six blocks.
ST. CATHERINE’S: The Angels were scheduled to play at Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, but St. Catherine’s was forced to forfeit the match.
Boys soccer
KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, UNION GROVE 1: After a slow start, the Broncos had a chance to rally, but lost to the Red Devils in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Union Grove. The match was switched from its original site in Kenosha because Union Grove allowed fans at its facility.
Trailing 2-0 going into the second half, Jackson Barber scored an apparent goal in the 53rd minute for the Broncos (5-6). But the goal was nullified when it was ruled that Kyle Fletcher was out of bounds when he kicked the ball to Barber.
“Then they scored about two minutes later and went up 3-0,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “That was pretty much the ball game.”
Mitchell Curtin had four saves for the Broncos, who disappointed Jung with their slow start.
“It was just about the worst we started all season,” he said. “There was no emotion, no fire. In the second half, we played a little better.”
BADGER 3, BURLINGTON 1: Ethan Nienhaus scored early in the match to give the Demons a 1-0 lead, but they saw their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Lake Geneva.
Ben Graham assisted Nienhaus on his goal. Nathan Fremgen had seven saves for Burlington (1-9).
“It was rough conditions for everyone — rainy and cold,” Burlington co-coach Jake Cacciotti said. “We obviously did not get the results we were looking for.”
Cacciotti singled out the play of Burlington’s three seniors — Tanner Hudson, Dylan Melchiorre and Alex Rodriguez.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1, WATERFORD 0: The Falcons scored in the 78th minute and eliminated the Wolverines in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.
No other details were available Tuesday night.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!