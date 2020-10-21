High schools: County cross country teams, runners qualify for sectionals

Keep Williams led the Hawks with 17 kills and Amelia Ropiak had 16 kills. Cate Yunker kept the Prairie offense humming with 48 assists and Abby Decker played solid defense at the net with a team-high six blocks.

ST. CATHERINE’S: The Angels were scheduled to play at Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, but St. Catherine’s was forced to forfeit the match.

Boys soccer

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, UNION GROVE 1: After a slow start, the Broncos had a chance to rally, but lost to the Red Devils in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Union Grove. The match was switched from its original site in Kenosha because Union Grove allowed fans at its facility.

Trailing 2-0 going into the second half, Jackson Barber scored an apparent goal in the 53rd minute for the Broncos (5-6). But the goal was nullified when it was ruled that Kyle Fletcher was out of bounds when he kicked the ball to Barber.

“Then they scored about two minutes later and went up 3-0,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “That was pretty much the ball game.”

Mitchell Curtin had four saves for the Broncos, who disappointed Jung with their slow start.