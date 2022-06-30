High schools: County athletes nearly sweep All-SLC Athlete of Year honors

What a spring it was for Racine County high school sports teams in the Southern Lakes Conference.

County athletes were voted the SLC Player of the Year in six of the seven sports, missing out only in girls track and field.

Four of the Players of the Year were from Union Grove — Owen Nowak in baseball, Paige Cotton in girls soccer, Nolan Shaub in boys tennis and Jacob Brown in boys golf.

Morgan Klein of Burlington (softball) and Carter Maffet of Waterford (boys track and field) rounded out the top athletes in their respective sports. Klein was the softball Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Here are the teams:

BASEBALL: Nowak, a junior outfielder, was one of five Broncos on the All-SLC first and second teams.

Senior pitcher AJ Hansche and senior infielder Josh DeGroot were also selected to the first team, and sophomore infielder Landon Dessart and junior outfielder Nathan Williams were named to the second team. Senior Ethan Horon was honorable mention.

For Burlington, senior outfielder Ty Sagedal, senior infielder Connor O’Reilly and junior infielder Wren Dietz were named to the first team. Senior infielder Gage Peterson earned second-team honors and sophomore Ryan Dummer earned honorable mention.

Waterford junior catcher Calvin Hancock and junior outfielder Garret Kay were both chosen for the first team, and junior Max Northrop was honorable mention.

GIRLS SOCCER: Eight of the 11 players on the first team were from county schools, and Cotton was one of four from SLC-champion Union Grove.

Cotton, a senior forward, was joined by sophomore forward Julia James, junior midfielder Lexie Pettit and freshman defender Rhyan Hood, the only freshman on the first or second team.

Broncos junior defender Sophia Rampulla earned second-team honors and senior Samantha Fleischman was honorable mention.

Waterford had three first-team selections — forward Taylor Gordon, the SLC’s leading scorer, midfielder Megan Cornell and defender Lillyan Dehne, all juniors. Wolverines freshman Leah Dehne was honorable mention.

Junior midfielder Aleah Reesman was Burlington’s only selection to the first team and fellow Demons juniors Aubryn Boyd (forward) and Shelby Busch (defender) were named to the second team.

Juniors Claudia Cramer and Emilie Runkel were honorable mention for the Demons.

SOFTBALL: Led by Klein, a senior pitcher, Burlington had two players on the first team and two on the second team.

Also representing the Demons on the first team was senior infielder Kendra Baumeister. Juniors Kenna Kornely (outfielder) and Molly Berezowitz (infielder) each earned spots on the second team and senior Brianna Morris and freshman Katie Berezowitz (outfielder) were honorable mention.

Union Grove also had two first-team players, junior outfielder Brylee Katterhagen and junior pitcher/infielder Emily Boyle, and senior outfielder Olivia Brieske and junior catcher Brynn VanSwol were on the second team. Junior Mackenzie Sheehan was honorable mention.

Senior infielder Annika Ottoson was Waterford’s only player on first team. Junior outfielder Madison Krueger was on the second team and junior Felicity McPhetridge was honorable mention.

BOYS TENNIS: Shaub, the only freshman on the All-SLC list, was one of two first-team selections for Union Grove. He was joined by junior twins Hayden McDougal and Domenic McDougal in doubles.

The doubles team of senior Ryan Hoke and junior Chris Swanson were honorable mention for the Broncos.

Waterford sophomore Andrew Vescio was selected for the first team in singles for the second straight year. Senior singles player Spencer Gross and the sophomore doubles duo of Johnny Holma and Caster Warnke were named to the second team for the Wolverines and senior Gus Frost was honorable mention.

For Burlington, the senior doubles duo of Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler was on the second team and junior Patrick Savaglia and senior Owen Denoto were honorable mention.

BOYS GOLF: Brown was one of two first-team selections for Union Grove, with senior Simon Graham joining him.

Broncos junior Nathan Beutel was the only county player on the second team and senior Will Klaus was honorable mention.

Waterford freshman Robbie Meyers also earned first-team honors.

Earning honorable mention were Wolverines freshman Jackson Heath and Burlington senior Ryan Gonzalez.

TRACK AND FIELD: Maffet, a junior, won three events at the SLC Championships in May to earn Boys Athlete of the Year honors. He won the 200 meters, 110 high hurdles and ran a leg of the 4x100 relay.

Earning honorable mention for county boys were Burlington senior Brady Bjurstrom, Union Grove junior Kacey Spranger and Waterford senior Jack McCormick.

Earning honorable mention for county girls were Burlington freshman Dakota Taylor, Union Grove sophomore Brooklyn Lamers and Waterford sophomore Ana Guardiola.

The Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year was Westosha Central senior sprinter Kialis Anderson.

