High schools: County athletes deal with WIAA cancellation

Not only are these athletes being deprived of participating in what they worked so hard at to master, they aren’t even able to be with their friends as the school year starts drawing to close. And it hurts.

“When the governor said ‘after Memorial Day’ (referring to how long the ‘Safer At Home’ order would be enforced), to me, that was just a formality that they (the WIAA) were going to do that they did because there’s no time,” said Scheller, St. Catherine’s track coach since 1978. “You’re out of luck.

“And then when you see that UW was not going to let anything on their facilities, then all of a sudden, you have no place for golf, tennis and softball that was supposed to be played at UW. So it seems like it was an inevitable decision that they made (Tuesday).

“You try to get kids to buy into the idea that you work hard at something and then, every year, you should be able to get better ... we had a bunch of young kids, boys and girls, and it was going to be fun year to watch and see what they could do.”

And now because of an invisible enemy that has been dominating the world headlines, so many kids will never experience what they might have accomplished.

Here’s what a few of the county’s best athletes are going through: