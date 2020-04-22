High schools: County athletes deal with WIAA cancellation

The storylines in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that the high school spring sports season was being officially cancelled in Wisconsin are numerous.
Andrea Palmen will never know if her Prairie School girls soccer team would have made a run at another WIAA Division 4 championship.
St. Catherine’s coach Tom Scheller will not be involved in track and field for the first spring since he was an eighth grader at St. Edward’s Elementary School in 1965.
Tyler Duesing will not have the privilege of being a captain on a Burlington baseball team that was going to try for its fifth straight state tournament appearance.
Kat Schmierer, all but unhittable as pitcher for the Racine Lutheran softball team last spring, will have to wonder how much more dominating she would have been as a junior this season.
And what about Evan Schuster? The St. Catherine’s senior, who scored all of his team’s points at the state track & field tournament last June, will be deprived of a grand finale in high school after working tirelessly to get to this point.
That’s the reality with the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the world news these days. Relatively speaking, high school sports are not important compared to the far larger issues, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.
Not only are these athletes being deprived of participating in what they worked so hard at to master, they aren’t even able to be with their friends as the school year starts drawing to close. And it hurts.
“When the governor said ‘after Memorial Day’ (referring to how long the ‘Safer At Home’ order would be enforced), to me, that was just a formality that they (the WIAA) were going to do that they did because there’s no time,” said Scheller, St. Catherine’s track coach since 1978. “You’re out of luck.
“And then when you see that UW was not going to let anything on their facilities, then all of a sudden, you have no place for golf, tennis and softball that was supposed to be played at UW. So it seems like it was an inevitable decision that they made (Tuesday).
“You try to get kids to buy into the idea that you work hard at something and then, every year, you should be able to get better ... we had a bunch of young kids, boys and girls, and it was going to be fun year to watch and see what they could do.”
And now because of an invisible enemy that has been dominating the world headlines, so many kids will never experience what they might have accomplished.
Here’s what a few of the county’s best athletes are going through:
Evan Schuster
The two-time All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in boys track was planning on taking it to an even higher level last season. As a junior, he won the 200- and 400-meter events and placed fourth in the long jump, scoring all 25 points for the Angels in the Division 2 state meet. They finished seventh in the 60-team meet because of what he accomplished.
Schuster earned a scholarship to the University of Iowa, but he was hoping for so much more before he left St. Catherine’s.
“To be honest, it is devastating,” Schuster said. “I put in a lot of work during the offseason and I thought I was going to pop out and have a really good season. And just seeing all that work not necessarily going to waste because I’m still going to Iowa, but not being able to see myself improve on what I did, it does hurt a lot.
“You could even see it coming four weeks ago when schools first cancelled. I was more hurt then because I already thought that basically the season was over.”
How will Schuster get over this hurt?
“I guess the only way to get over it is to just train more,” he said.
Danielle Palmen
It was last June when Palmen was a starting defender on a Prairie girls soccer team that defeated Kettle Moraine Lutheran 2-0 for the WIAA Division 4 championship at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
It was Prairie’s second state championship in four seasons. And even with the loss of All-Racine County Player of the Year Cate Patterson and other standouts that include Libby Antonneau, Emma Fleming and Maddie Yde, Palmen was expecting to make another run.
“Me and my teammates were all trying to stay positive during this time and we’re hoping to have the second half of the season,” said Palmen, a three-year starter, who is going to play college basketball for McAllister, a Division III program in St. Paul, Minn. “So hearing that that it’s essentially over definitely hurts a lot.
“It’s not fun, but I know everyone’s going through the same thing. So all the athletes are feeling this, especially the seniors, and it’s really hard that we don’t be able to defend that state title.”
Josh Koszarek
With a 39.1 scoring average for nine holes last season, Koszarek was second only to Union Grove’s Connor Brown in the county. He qualified for the state tournament, placed 32nd and was looking forward to playing his senior season at Waterford for his father, Paul, the Wolverines’ coach.
But now that he has been deprived of that opportunity, Koszarek is not going to get caught up in self-pity.
“It really sucks that we’re not going to be able to get out there for the season,” said Koszarek, who plans to play at the Division III level for Madison College. “I was really looking forward to competing. I feel that I’ve made some strides in the offseason, but I’ve come to grips with this whole situation.
“I’ve recognized that I can’t control it. What I can control is my attitude about it and the work I can do regardless of the situation. I’ve figured how to get more reps in, how to get schoolwork down faster and with golf courses opening next week, I should be able to get in a lot of work.”
Kat Schmierer
After what Tyler Tenner did in football and Caroline Strande accomplished in girls basketball for Racine Lutheran this season, Kat Schmierer was planning on having another impact season for the school.
As a sophomore last season, she earned All-Racine County Player of the Year honors in softball after going 18-5 with a 1.24 earned run average. She also made a verbal commitment to Rider University, a Division I program in Lawrence Township, N.J.
At least Schmierer still has her senior season at Lutheran in 2021. But that doesn’t lessen the pain of not being able to play this season.
“I’m definitely bummed because we had a real strong team coming in this year and we definitely had plans on maybe making it to state,” she said. “We were looking forward to building off the success we had last year. It gave us a lot of motivation, so I was looking forward to us doing big things.
“All of this time (from school) has given me some free time, so I’ve been lifting, pitching ... I’m always doing something every day because I’ve got to keep working on my skill.”
Tyler Duensing
After making Burlington’s varsity as a junior last season, Duesing became the starting second baseman after a teammate was injured. He was named a team captain this year and was looking forward to helping extend a run which saw the Demons win the Division 1 state championship in 2016 and qualify for the tournament each of the three subsequent years.
Now, he’ll never get the chance.
“I was pretty confident we were going to put together a solid lineup this year,” he said. “I’ve been playing with these guys since I was 9 years old and felt that we created a strong bond ever since then.
“I was confident that we would be able to do what needed to get down and get back to the state tournament. I guess we’re all trying to put it into perspective now and just appreciate the time we had. It’s very important to stay healthy now and see the bigger picture.”
Meanwhile, everyone wonders just long this pandemic is going to last. For Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt, it’s been a big job getting through all the complications.
“It’s basically trying to keep pulse on what’s going on close to home here and trying to make sure I’m a resource and support system not only for our coaches and athletes,” he said. “I’m trying to stay abreast on what the norm is in our state and region. I’ve been on a couple of national webinars just to find out what’s going on.
“It’s all hypothetical what the future is going to bring. There’s just a million different things when you try to make your best educated guess.”
