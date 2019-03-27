Colton Coca hit a three-run home run Wednesday night, but the Case High School baseball team dropped its nonconference season opener 11-5 to Westosha Central at Paddock Lake.
The Falcons, also playing their season opener, scored seven unanswered runs through the first two innings before Coca's home run. Erik Lehman pitched two innings for the Eagles, struck out four and gave up only one earned run.
"The first couple of innings were tough for us," Case coach James Ricchio said. "We had a few balls that we didn't field cleanly and the floodgates opened up."
Senior Dylan Peterson came on in relief of Lehman and yielded four runs over four innings, striking out two.
Jax Calverly went 3 for 4 and Alex Hoff went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Eagles.
"I'm optimistic about this season," Ricchio said. "This is a team that's trending in the right direction and we want to be a force in Racine this year."
