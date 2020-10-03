High schools: Cobb leads way in St. Catherine's 56-0 rout over Thomas More

Two more rushing touchdowns by Cobb in the third quarter made it 48-0.

“Demarion broke so many tackles," Miller said. "He’s been waiting for this moment to be the workhorse. He gets the tough yards, gives second and third effort. He ran with a lot of pride and determination.”

“Offensively, obviously we did really good job dominating the line of scrimmage After last week, we went back to basics and really emphasized take care of the first level and the boys answered the call — they understood the message and it was great to see them execute.”

Meanwhile, the Angels' defense was throttling the Cavaliers' offense. Thomas More (1-1) finished the game with -43 rushing yards and 10 passing yards.

“The defense played very well up front," Miller said. "The defensive line did great job executing the game plan and the linebackers filled accordingly. The front seven took care of the line of scrimmage.”

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Demons stayed unbeaten, beating the Broncos 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.