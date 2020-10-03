High schools: Cobb leads way in St. Catherine's 56-0 rout over Thomas More

The St. Catherine's High School football team ran all over Saint Thomas More on Saturday afternoon.
And Demarion Cobb led the way.
Cobb ran for 264 yards on 15 carries and scored six touchdowns as the Angels routed the Cavaliers 56-0 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
Among his scoring tallies, Cobb had runs of 82, 68, 33 and 23 yards.
Daniel Sanchez added 95 yards on seven carries and scored twice as the Angels finished 409 yards as a team.
For St. Catherine's (1-1), this was a far better result than last week's 34-6 season-opening loss to lake Lutheran.
“Thomas More is not Lakeside Lutheran, we understand that, but we did play a lot better," said Angels coach Dan Miller. "The boys did what coached them up to do — they executed very well, offensively and defensively.”
The Angels' defense held Thomas More twice in a row to start the game: The defense forced a punt on the game's first series, then did it again after St. Catherine's fumbled the punt.
Once they got the ball, the Angels were almost unstoppable. On their first play, Cobb exploded up the middle for his 82-yard score. He added a 23-yard scoring run later in the first quarter, then scored two more touchdowns in the second period as the Angels opened a 34-0 lead.
Two more rushing touchdowns by Cobb in the third quarter made it 48-0.
“Demarion broke so many tackles," Miller said. "He’s been waiting for this moment to be the workhorse. He gets the tough yards, gives second and third effort. He ran with a lot of pride and determination.”
“Offensively, obviously we did really good job dominating the line of scrimmage After last week, we went back to basics and really emphasized take care of the first level and the boys answered the call — they understood the message and it was great to see them execute.”
Meanwhile, the Angels' defense was throttling the Cavaliers' offense. Thomas More (1-1) finished the game with -43 rushing yards and 10 passing yards.
“The defense played very well up front," Miller said. "The defensive line did great job executing the game plan and the linebackers filled accordingly. The front seven took care of the line of scrimmage.”
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Demons stayed unbeaten, beating the Broncos 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Burlington (8-0) had a good overall performance, coach Terri Little said, with a balanced attack. Sam Naber led the team with 11 digs and five aces. Mackenzie Leach had a team-high 10 kills with nine digs while Victoria Van Dan led the Demons with 17 assists to go along with four digs.
“We had high hitting percentages overall,” Little said. “And a good, really strong effort from our middles.”
For Union Grove (5-3), Bella Kasuboski led the team with 14 digs. Sophie Tucker had a team-high four kills while Marissa Polzin had nine assists and eight digs.
“We served well against Burlington,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “One of our starters went down early in the first set and we struggled to adjust the rest of the match.”
Girls tennis
EAST TROY HIGH 6, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks fell to the Trojans in their regular season finale at Prairie.
Prairie lost all four singles matches, but got a doubles victory. At No. 1 doubles, Jaclyn Palmen and Lily Jorgenson defeated Katie Metcalf and Sophia Rondeau in three sets 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6.
“East Troy really came in and out competed us at most spots,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “East Troy is better than they are given credit for, but so are the Hawks.”
