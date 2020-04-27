High schools: City swimmers earn Academic All-America honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four high school senior swimmers, three from Case and one from Horlick, earned individual Academic All-America honors, and the Case girls again received team Academic All-America honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Maya Frodl and Taylor Knaus of the Case girls team, Christian Fleury of the Case boys team and MacKenzie Reischl of the Horlick girls team each received NISCA Academic All-America honors and the four also received Academic All-State honors from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Frodl will attend UW-Eau Claire to major in Biology (Pre-Med), Knaus will attend UW-Oshkosh to major in Nursing, Fleury will attend UW-Milwaukee to major in Architecture and Reischl will attend UW-La Crosse to major in Exercise and Sports Science with a Pre-med Professional Track.

Frodl and Reischl also plan to join their respective schools’ swim teams.

For the seventh straight year, the Case girls earned Gold Level All-American Scholar Team honors with a team grade-point average of 3.822.

Over 342,786 students are involved in aquatics at the high school level in over 15,623 programs for boys and girls programs in the nation. Approximately 2% of them are recognized as high school All Americans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0