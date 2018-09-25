The Catholic Central High School and The Prairie School girls volleyball teams were both undefeated in Metro Classic Conference play heading into their conference showdown at Burlington Tuesday night.
The Lady Toppers now stand alone atop the MCC.
Catholic Central, ranked No. 6 in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, was put to the test by Prairie, but came away with a 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 victory.
The Lady Toppers (19-7, 5-0 MCC) had a balanced attack at the net, led by Miriam Ward with 14 kills, Grace Spiegelhoff with 13 and Sammie Seib with 12. Elizabeth Klein had 38 assists, Grace Antlfinger had 38 digs and Seib and Antlfinger had five aces each.
“It was a hard fought match tonight, but our girls were able to prevail,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said.
Prairie (13-6, 3-1 MCC), which made its first appearance in the WVCA poll by earning honorable mention in Division 3, was led by Driea Bode with 15 kills, Emily Terry with 12 kills and 15 digs, Jamie May with 19 digs and Jolie Larson with 19 assists and three blocks.
Hawks coach Sarah Arndt praised the play of Terry, who played her best match of the season.
“She kept us in a lot of plays with how well she played from the back row,” Arndt said. “The girls put up a good fight. We had a different lineup, but we were still able to compete well.”
BURLINGTON 3, BADGER 0: After a tight first set, the Demons dominated their Southern Lakes Conference opponent 25-21, 25-16, 25-9 at Burlington.
The Demons, ranked No. 5 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 28-4 overall.
Leading the way for Burlington was Cayla Gutche and Coley Haggard. Gutche had six aces and four digs while Haggard had seven kills and three digs.
“We got off to a slow start, but once we got rolling we controlled the match nicely,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “We wanted to put pressure on their ball control and keep their offense out of system.”
UNION GROVE 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: On Senior Night in Union Grove, the Broncos beat the Comets 25-7, 25-13, 25-18 in a Southern Lakes Conference.
Senior Hailey Hoffman had eight kills and one ace for the Broncos (19-8, 3-2 SLC) while Karlee Lois added 28 assists, 10 digs, seven kills and four aces.
WATERFORD 3, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford behind a solid performance from Delaney Romanowich, who had eight kills.
In addition to Romanowich, Mariah Grunze had 13 kills. With the victory, Waterford improved to 14-13.
“We played just well enough to get the win,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “Delaney was a bright spot for us with her eight kills and it was a good win for us tonight.”
HORLICK 3, CASE 2: The Rebels pulled off a very close win over the Eagles, winning 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12, 15-8 in a Southeast Conference match at Case.
"We played very well as a team tonight and the girls did not let the pressure get to them in a tight game," Rebels coach Melissa Firtko said.
The Rebels (5-13, 2-3 SLC) were led by Ally Hanstedt, who had 15 kills and 23 digs, and Samantha Hills, who had 33 digs.
Kelsey Jacobs had 48 assists for Horlick.
ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Despite nine kills and five blocks from Jackie Kellner, the Crusaders lost a Metro Classic Conference match at Lutheran.
The Lancers swept the Crusaders (17-8, 2-2 MCC) 25-20, 25-18, 25-20.
In addition to Kellner’s contributions, Alexis Peterson added 16 assists.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 4, WATERFORD 2: The Broncos trailed 2-0 at the half in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford, but scored four unanswered goals in the second half.
Union Grove coach Sean Jung said his team looked like deer caught in headlights at the end of the first half.
“It was a gut check for all of our guys,” Jung said. “We came back out in the second half and were far more aggressive.”
Jake Anderson scored the first goal for the Broncos (11-1-3, 5-1 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, in the 57th minute, assisted by Sawyer Richardson. Logan Farrington tied the match on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Farrington scored again in the 69th minute, followed shortly thereafter by Kevin Jaworski, to put the Broncos ahead 4-2.
Union Grove goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin made five saves, while Waterford’s Michael Hyland stopped nine shots, including a penalty in the first half.
“I’m happy we came away with a victory tonight,” Jung said.
Chris Estrada scored both goals for Waterford (10-6, 3-3 SLC) in the first half and Wolverines’ coach Dan Prailes praised Estrada’s effort.
“Chris played very well in the first half,” Prailes said. “We just came out flat in the second half and they came out firing away.”
HORLICK 4, OAK CREEK 1: The Rebels scored three unanswered goals in the second half, two by Israel Duran, and beat the Knights in a Southeast Conference match at Levonian Field at Horlick.
Duran scored the first and third goals of the second half, both unassisted, sandwiched around an unassisted goal by Noah Trevino, to break a 1-1 tie at the half.
Duran’s second goal of the match was a “laser from 40 yards,” Horlick assistant coach Mike Modesti said.
Freshman Danny Aranda (Trevino assist) scored the first-half goal for the Rebels (4-6-1, 2-2-1 SEC). Zach Heiman had 12 saves in goal.
PARK 0, BRADFORD 0: A strong defensive effort kept the Panthers level with the Red Devils in this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
The Panthers (1-7-1) played a good game, according to coach Cameron Pope, and hung well with a tough Bradford team.
The Panthers had chances to break the tie, but just could not find the back of the net.
Pope praised the play of keeper Juan Guereta and defender Vinny Wentorf, who both had really good games and were key in the tie, Pope said.
Girls swimming
CASE 128, HORLICK 57: The Eagles dominated the Rebels in a Southeast Conference meet at Horlick.
The Eagles (2-1 SEC) placed first in all but one event, and had some nice personal achievements as well.
Diver McKenzie Sanchez set a pool record with a score of 276.10 points, which broke her previous record set last year of 263.30.
Sara Bollendorf also had a good day with two first place finishes in the 200 individual medley in 2:25.74, and in 100 breaststroke in 1:18.14.
Marlee Reischl led the way for the Rebels with a first place finish in the 50 freestyle in 26.91.
TREMPER 124, PARK 45: Despite losing to Tremper in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park, the Panthers had personal bests in 45 out of their 70 swims, along with one first place finish.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Aliyah George, Mikaela Eisel, Najee Jones and Tori Jones placed first with a time of 1:56.52. The Panthers (0-4 SEC) also had several second- and third-place finishers. Eisel placed second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while Tori Jones finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 freestyle.
“I’m proud of the way we fought out there today,” Park coach Greg Reischl said. “A lot of these girls were swimming tired because they’ve been sick.”
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons beat Southern Lakes Conference opponents Delavan-Darien and Platteville/Lancaster in a three-team meet at Delavan.
Burlington Co-op started strong and never looked back as they took six first place finishes.
Paige Betthauser got the Demons started with a first-place finish in the 200 yard freestyle in 2:14.41. Brianna Smith got another first-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 58.89.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Smith, Libby Slauson, Hania Dahms and Megan Schultz rounded out the first-place finishes in 3:57.87.
Girls tennis
MILWAUKEE REAGAN 6, PARK 1: The Panthers were led by No. 2 doubles pair Erica Robinson and Adele Scuzig in their loss to nonconference opponent Milwaukee Ronald Reagan Monday at Case.
Robinson and Scuzig defeated Naomi Gonzalez and Arizeli Dominguez 6-1, 6-1 for Park’s only victory.
