Catholic Central High School football team made a nice comeback Friday night.
The Hilltoppers, coming off of a season in which they had to forfeit their last three games after a few games because of injuries and low numbers, defeated University School of Milwaukee 15-11 in their nonconference season opener at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
It was the first victory for Catholic Central since Sept. 2, 2016, a 21-0 win over Shoreland Lutheran at Somers, and it was the Hilltoppers’ first home victory since a 35-14 victory over Cassville Oct. 30, 2015 in a second-round WIAA Division 7 playoff game.
“I’m just so happy for the boys,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “To be able to break that dry spell we had in the first game of the season is just such a great feeling for everyone involved.”
Catholic Central got things started off with a bang when Calahan Miles sacked Wildcats quarterback CJ Boyd in the end zone for a safety early in the first quarter. Not long after, Todd Suchomel threw a 51-yard pass to Brandon Pum to push the lead to 9-0.
USM pushed back in the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Boyd and a two-point conversion to bring the game within 9-8, and on their first drive of the second half the Wildcats took an 11-9 lead with a field goal.
The Hilltoppers’ next drive resulted in a 9-yard touchdown run by Suchomel to take the lead right back and never gave it back up.
“It was a back and forth game for a little bit there, but once we reached the fourth quarter, we were able to take control and not only run the clock down but shut them down on defense as well,” Aldrich said. “It was just such a good game where every play in that fourth quarter mattered.”
Catholic Central 15, University School 11
University School;0;8;3;0;—;11
Catholic Central;9;0;6;0;—;15
First quarter
CC — Safety
CC — Pum 51 pass from Suchomel (kick good)
Second quarter
USM — Mack 30 pass from Boyd (Ford pass from Boyd)
Third quarter
CC — Suchomel 9 run (conversion failed)
USM — Ringold 21 FG
;Univ. School;Cath. Central
First downs;11;14
Rushes-yards;24-78;44-237
Passing yards;141;49
Passes;8-17-0;2-6-1
Punts-avg.;5-34;2-33
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-2
Penalties-yds;5-40;7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — USM: Boyd 17-37, Beasley 4-36, Mack 1-(-2), Bach 1-(-3). CC: Dirksmeyer 9-54, Doerflinger 1-49, Labicki 9-48, Suchomel 13-41, Meinholz 10-41, Mullenbach 2-9.
PASSING — USM: Boyd 8-17-0-141. CC: Suchomel 2-7-1-49.
RECEIVING — USM: Mack 4-64, Beasley 1-44, Ringold 2-23, Grede 1-10. CC: Pum 1-51, Doerflinger 1-(-2).
• • • • •
CASE 28, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6: The Eagles used a strong defense and great run game to dominate the Falcons at Hammes Field in the nonconference season opener for both teams.
Case controlled both sides of the ball en route to their win, which was the turning point, Eagles coach Bryan Shredl said.
“We controlled both sides of the ball and really wore them down which got our run game going for us,” Shredl said.
Miles Gypon led the way on the ground for Case, rushing for 165 yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
The defense was dominating, holding Westosha to minus-68 rushing yards.
“Our front seven really controlled the game and really shut down what they wanted to do on offense,” Shredl said.
Shredl praised the play of linebackers Chris Fish, Tay Willis and Mason Guillame, who were all over the field and very disruptive for the Eagles defense.
Case 28, Westosha Central 6
Westosha;0;6;0;0;—;0
Case;0;14;7;7;—;28
Second quarter
C — Davis 33 pass from Brawner (Ford kick)
WC — Gehrke 70 interception (kick failed)
C — Guyton 23 run (Ford kick)
Third quarter
C — Coca 4 run (Ford kick)
Fourth quarter
C — Guyton 1 run (Ford kick)
;Westosha Central;Case
First downs;7;20
Rushes-yards;22-(-68);44-201
Passing yards;84;144
Passes;9-22-0;10-30-3
Punts-avg.;6-37;2-26
Fumbles-lost;5-2;3-0
Penalties-yds;4-35;12-117
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WC: Eppers 5-5, Kazumura 6-0, Krueger 1-(-5), Greco 2-(-6), Burzawa 8-(-62). C: Guyton 33-165, Brawner 5-20, Coca 4-12, Brown 2-4.
PASSING — WC: Burzawa 9-22-0-84. C: Brawner 10-33-3-144.
RECEIVING — WC: Greco 3-47, Gehrke 2-16, Krueger 2-15, Burback 1-3, Kazumura 1-3. C: Lacy 4-88, Davis 3-54, Morgan 3-2.
• • • • •
BURLINGTON 42, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 13: The Demons got their season started off on the right note as they dominated a nonconference game at South Milwaukee.
The Demons (1-0) got rolling early as they scored on their first four possessions to go up 28-0 and essentially put the game out of reach.
“I was very impressed with our offensive line and how they dominated up front and really controlled the game for us,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said.
The Demons used that dominating performance from the line, as they ran for 217 yards on the ground and controlled the tempo of the game.
Quarterback Dalton Damon benefited from the line, having a big game as he passed for 120 yards, ran for 75 more and had four total touchdowns with three passing and one rushing.
“It was a great all-around for Damon, and the whole team I was very impressed with how we played,” Tenhagen said.
Burlington 42, South Milwaukee 13
Burlington;21;7;14;0;—;42
South Milwaukee;0;7;0;6;—;13
First quarter
B — Damon 14 run (Anderson kick)
B — Webley 25 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
B — Wallace 3 run (Anderson kick)
Second quarter
B — Webley 25 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
SM — Suszek 5 pass from Andrade (Paczocha kick)
Third quarter
B — Wallace 5 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
B — Luciano 16 pass from O'Laughlin (Anderson kick)
Fourth quarter
SM — Nolen 2 run (kick failed
;South Milwaukee;Burlington
First downs;14;19
Rushes-yards;30-18;34-217
Passing yards;143;142
Passes;14-25-0;8-17-0
Punts-avg.;2-36;1-34
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-35;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B: Damon 8-75, Anderson 9-65, Wallace 12-48, O'Laughlin 2-16, Luciano 1-10, Medina 1-2, Evenson 1-1. SM: Wysocki 5-27, Grenda 8-17, Kluz 1-6, Nolen 7-1, Paczocha 1-(-1), Andrade 7-(-30).
PASSING — B: Damon 7-14-0-120, O'Laughlin 1-3-0-22. SM: Andrade 14-25-0-143.
RECEIVING — B: Webley 2-50, Luciano 2-46, Traxinger 1-30, Hartzell 1-10, Wallace 2-6. SM: Lentz 3-36, Grenda 1-29, Paczocha 4-27, Wysocki 2-27, Suszek 3-23, Kluz 1-1.
• • • • •
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON: The Demons went 2-1 on the first day of the Badger Invitational at Lake Geneva, defeating Watertown 4-3, losing to Eau Claire Memorial 7-0 and beating Milton 7-0.
All four singles players won two matches each for the Demons.
No. 1 singles player May Jagodzinski beat Watertown’s Aubrey Schmutzler 6-1, 6-2 and Milton’s Larissa O’Rourke 6-3, 6-0; Sydney Meier (No. 2) beat Watertown’s Taylor Adams 6-4, 6-0 and Milton’s Grace Van Dan Huerd 6-3, 6-4; Emily Rauch (No. 3) beat Watertown’s Alayna Clark 6-3, 6-2 and Milton’s Natalie Meyer 6-3, 6-3; and Alexandria Naber (No. 4) beat Watertown’s Mya Werning 6-2, 6-1 and Milton’s Ashley Wagner 7-5, 6-4.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE INVITATIONAL: Prairie lost its two dual meets on the first day of the University School of Milwaukee Invitational, losing to Green Bay Notre Dame 7-0 and to Sheboygan North 5-2.
No. 1 singles player Gabi Davis and the No. 1 doubles team of Hailey Stoltenberg and Sarah Gesner both won their matches against Sheboygan North, with Davis winning 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 and Stoltenberg and Gesner winning 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4.
St. Catherine’s lost both of its dual meets Friday, to Madison Edgewood 7-0 and to Eau Claire Regis 6-1.
The Angels’ No. 1 doubles team of Anne Howard and Annemarie Letsch defeated Regis 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
Girls golf
TREMPER INVITATIONAL: Park sophomore Alexis Betker shot a career-best 18-hole score of 96, shooting 48-48, and tied for fifth among individuals at the Tremper Invitational on the Blue Spruce course at Brighton Dale Links.
“Alexis short game has really improved the past few weeks and it really showed today,” Park coach Greg Nyboe said.
The Panthers had just two players available to play and did not compile a team score.
Cedarburg won the team title with 358, led by medalist Elise Hoven with an 80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.