High schools: Catholic Central loses to Kenosha St. Joseph in season opener

The young Catholic Central High School boys basketball team got a baptism by fire Thursday.
The Hilltoppers, who lost eight seniors to graduation from last year’s team and have a new head coach, struggled early and lost 68-30 to Kenosha St. Joseph at Burlington in the Metro Classic Conference season opener for both teams.
Catholic Central found itself down 14-2 midway through the first half and was behind 30-8 at halftime.
First-year head coach Steve Smith said the defense by the Lancers caused many of the Hilltoppers’ problems.
“St. Joseph put a lot of ball pressure on us and we didn’t handle the ball well at all,” Smith said. “And we gave up 15 offensive rebounds, so they had a lot of second-chance points.
“It was too much for our team. I have to do a better job coaching to get the kids used to pressure.”
Amid the chaos, Smith saw some glimmers of hope. Two of his three returning players, senior Neal McCourt and junior Calahan Miles, led the Hilltoppers with nine and 11 points, respectively. Miles was 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
“Neal McCourt played well and gave us strong leadership … and Calahan Miles played well at times,” Smith said. “We’re just getting to know each other.”
One player that really impressed Smith was 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Michael Dietzel, who scored just four points, but made his presence known on the court.
“I was very encouraged by Michael Dietzel,” Smith said. “He played better than my expectations.”
St. Joseph was led by junior forward Andrew Alia, who finished with 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting (4 of 7 from 3-point range). Luke Schuler had 11 points and Jacob Ashmus had 10.
“St. Joseph is a good team and they’re athletic,” Smith said. “Alia played very well and the team fed off of him.”
Wrestling
ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 47, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15: The St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central co-op team won three of the four contested matches against the Pacers and won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Burlington.
One of the most impressive wrestlers for the Angels, coach Nick Loomis said, was Sam Haeuser at 220 pounds. The first-year wrestler, who is a standout on the St. Catherine’s football team, pinned Shoreland’s Adam Behm in 1:56.
“He’s had eight days of practice,” Loomis said. “He came out for wrestling this year and did pretty well for his first match.”
Also winning for the Angels were Mason Maile (138), who pinned Tyler Peterson in 5:06, and Henry Amborn (152), who won on a technical fall over Ben Bixby.
Loomis said Daniel Sanchez (132) wrestled well in his 12-5 loss to Mason Gill, a state Division 2 qualifier last year.
Loomis said the Pacers were somewhat shorthanded because of COVID-19 quarantines and expects a closer result when the teams meet again on Dec. 18.
