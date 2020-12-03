High schools: Catholic Central loses to Kenosha St. Joseph in season opener

The young Catholic Central High School boys basketball team got a baptism by fire Thursday.

The Hilltoppers, who lost eight seniors to graduation from last year’s team and have a new head coach, struggled early and lost 68-30 to Kenosha St. Joseph at Burlington in the Metro Classic Conference season opener for both teams.

Catholic Central found itself down 14-2 midway through the first half and was behind 30-8 at halftime.

First-year head coach Steve Smith said the defense by the Lancers caused many of the Hilltoppers’ problems.

“St. Joseph put a lot of ball pressure on us and we didn’t handle the ball well at all,” Smith said. “And we gave up 15 offensive rebounds, so they had a lot of second-chance points.

“It was too much for our team. I have to do a better job coaching to get the kids used to pressure.”

Amid the chaos, Smith saw some glimmers of hope. Two of his three returning players, senior Neal McCourt and junior Calahan Miles, led the Hilltoppers with nine and 11 points, respectively. Miles was 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.