High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball team remains undefeated

After winning the WIAA Division 4 championship in 2018, the Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team appears poised to make it two out of three.
The Lady Toppers, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by the WVCA, improved to 11-0 with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 Metro Classic Conference victory over Dominican Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.
Sammie Seib led the way with 16 kills.
It was tightly contested in the first set as Catholic Central was forced to extra points. But a few big plays defensively from Grace Antifinger made the difference in the Lady Toppers going up 1-0.
“We got pushed to the limit in the first set,” Schultz said. “Dominican played really well.”
From there, Catholic Central was able to cruise in straight sets behind a well-run offense led by Ella Shaw, Cara Krien and Seib, according to Schultz.
Seib also had 12 digs and three aces. Shaw led the Lady Toppers with 26 assists to go along with three aces. Antifinger had 23 digs and Krien had nine kills.
Kelly Pum and Lainey Dirksmeyer each had three aces. Dirksmeyer added 11 digs and nine kills. Jayden Garratt contributed 12 assists.
UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Sydney Ludvigsen had 10 kills and three aces as the Broncos beat the Falcons 25-19, 25-11, 26-24 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Union Grove (6-3 SLC) was able to get out to a fast start, winning convincingly in the first two games. Westosha Central made things competitive in the third game, but the Broncos were able to hold on to win in straight sets.
“We played well running a fast offense and we were scrappy on defense,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Sydney Ludvigsen was smart with her ball placement, mixing up her shots. Makayla Moffatt did well keeping the ball alive and hustling after out of system plays.”
Marissa Polzin led the Broncos with 19 assists to go along with nine digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks. Bella Kasuboski had a team-high 12 digs to go along with four assists. Sophie Tucker had five kills while Lainy Pettit had six kills and two aces.
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: It was a total team effort for the Demons as they beat the Comets 25-4, 25-15, 25-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan.
Burlington (9-0 SLC) dominated from the very beginning. Fiona McDermit led the Demons with 10 assists and three aces. Abby Alan had a team-high seven kills while Amanda Viel had nine digs. Lizzy Stoffel and Sam Naber had eight digs each while Ella Safer had nine assists and three aces.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Despite 11 kills and three blocks from Morgann Gardner, the Crusaders lost 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 in a Metro Classic Conference match in Kenosha.
Crusaders coach Becky Demuth credited the Crusaders (3-5) for their effort on defense to keep them in the game.
Riley LaBoda led Lutheran with 17 digs while Lili Kading and Lindsey Thomas had 13 and nine digs, respectively. Kading added seven kills while Madison Mohar had two aces. Alexis Peterson had a team-high 26 assists.
“We played a tough match tonight,” Demuth said. “We really stepped up our defense and put us in the game. Riley, Lili and Lindsey really stepped up on defense to take away some big plays by St. Joe’s.”
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE’S-RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Braeden Tomczyk and Jackson Phillips led the Demons to a 25-8, 25-21, 25-17 Southern Lakes Conference victory with three aces each at Burlington.
Burlington (2-3 MCC) started out strong in the first set and didn’t look back. Phillips also had a team-high 10 digs. Ryan Gonzalez led the Demons with 14 assists while Zayne Koahnke had seven kills and Tyler Hunter had four blocks.
“We came out tonight and played well,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “We limited our mistakes both in hitting and in serving which helped a ton.”
St. Catherine’s is 1-4.
Boys soccer
ELKHORN 4, UNION GROVE 2: Trailing 4-0 in the second half, the Broncos battled back in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
Aaron Bose scored off an assist by Tobin Van de Water in the 72nd minute. Four minutes later, Ben Erickson completed the scoring for Union Grove (4-3) by converting a penalty kick.
"I was really proud how the boys fought back," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We were down by four goals against the best team in the league and nobody quit. They just kept fighting."
Mitchell Curtin made eight saves for Union Grove.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, WATERFORD 1: Adison Tyma scored on a penalty kick at the 65th minute for the Wolverines' only goal in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.
"Adison was the one who created our most dangerous chances," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. "He was our best player by far."
Bryce Beckley made 10 saves for the Wolverines (4-2-1).
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons struggled offensively in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (0-6) trailed 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes. Goaltender Nathan Fremgen kept the Demons in the game, said coach Jake Cacciotti, with a number of great saves but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons went up 3-0 at halftime.
Kolton Krueger scored for Burlington in the 60th minute.
Cross country
ST. CATHERINE’S QUADRANGULAR: Prairie, on the strength of five top-10 finishers, won the boys division of the St. Catherine’s Quadrangular on at H.F. Johnson Park.
Nolan Boerner was first in 19:05.01. Stephen McGravey-Tate was second in 19:09.9 and Vincent Praefke was third in 20:05.01. Also for the Hawks, Wyatt Knoel was sixth (20:25.3) and David Clark seventh (20:42.4).
Horlick was second in the boys race with two top-10 finishers. Daydeon Allen was fourth in 20:14.4 and Jayden Wendt was ninth (21:23.2).
St. Catherine's Angel Aranda was fifth (20:16.5)
Racine Lutheran finished fourth behind Brady Baranowski, who was eighth (21:05). Kaleb Miller (16th), Seth Luxem (17th) and Nathan Janke (24th) all set personal records with times of 21:51.9, 22:00.2 and 24:42.5, respectively.
In the girls race, Prairie had the top two finishers with Caroline Ulrich (23:12.7) and and Brie Luchun Ledvina (23:31.5).
Lutheran placed first as a team behind three top-five finishers. Sarah Seils was third in 23:54.2,. Sarah Strande fourth (24:52.5) Mabel Beversdorf, a freshman, was fifth (26:01.2).
“The whole team ran very well in our last meet heading into conference next Thursday,” Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said. “Their hard work and camaraderie all season is paying off and I am excited to see how they progress throughout the rest of the season.”
Olivia Rincon had the highest finish for St. Catherine’s, placing seventh in 26:57.5.
