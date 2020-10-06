High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball team remains undefeated

Union Grove (6-3 SLC) was able to get out to a fast start, winning convincingly in the first two games. Westosha Central made things competitive in the third game, but the Broncos were able to hold on to win in straight sets.

“We played well running a fast offense and we were scrappy on defense,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Sydney Ludvigsen was smart with her ball placement, mixing up her shots. Makayla Moffatt did well keeping the ball alive and hustling after out of system plays.”

Marissa Polzin led the Broncos with 19 assists to go along with nine digs, four kills, two aces and two blocks. Bella Kasuboski had a team-high 12 digs to go along with four assists. Sophie Tucker had five kills while Lainy Pettit had six kills and two aces.

BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: It was a total team effort for the Demons as they beat the Comets 25-4, 25-15, 25-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Delavan.

Burlington (9-0 SLC) dominated from the very beginning. Fiona McDermit led the Demons with 10 assists and three aces. Abby Alan had a team-high seven kills while Amanda Viel had nine digs. Lizzy Stoffel and Sam Naber had eight digs each while Ella Safer had nine assists and three aces.