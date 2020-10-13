High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball team improves to 13-0

The dream season continues for the Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team.

The Lady Toppers remained undefeated with a 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 victory over Prairie in a Metro Classic Conference match on Tuesday at the Johnson Athletic Center. It was Senior Night for Prairie (5-7 MCC).

Catholic Central (13-0), ranked first in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, won the first two sets. But the Hawks battled back in the third set to hand the Lady Toppers their first lost set of the season.

And then Alexis Kucera made a few big plays in the fourth set, Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said, which was enough to give the Lady Toppers the victory.

“It was a battle all night,” Schultz said. “Prairie played well on their Senior Night and gave us all we wanted.”

Cara Krien led the Lady Toppers with 14 kills and three blocks, Sammie Seib had 14 kills and Kelsee Weiss had 10 kills. Grace Antlfinger had a team-high 23 digs. Lainey Dirksmeyer added 20 digs and Seib 14.

Ella Shaw had 25 assists and Jayden Garratt added 16. Dirksmeyer also had a team-high four aces to go along with three blocks. Shaw and Antifinger each had three aces.