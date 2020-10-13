High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball team improves to 13-0

The dream season continues for the Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team.
The Lady Toppers remained undefeated with a 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 victory over Prairie in a Metro Classic Conference match on Tuesday at the Johnson Athletic Center. It was Senior Night for Prairie (5-7 MCC).
Catholic Central (13-0), ranked first in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, won the first two sets. But the Hawks battled back in the third set to hand the Lady Toppers their first lost set of the season.
And then Alexis Kucera made a few big plays in the fourth set, Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said, which was enough to give the Lady Toppers the victory.
“It was a battle all night,” Schultz said. “Prairie played well on their Senior Night and gave us all we wanted.”
Cara Krien led the Lady Toppers with 14 kills and three blocks, Sammie Seib had 14 kills and Kelsee Weiss had 10 kills. Grace Antlfinger had a team-high 23 digs. Lainey Dirksmeyer added 20 digs and Seib 14.
Ella Shaw had 25 assists and Jayden Garratt added 16. Dirksmeyer also had a team-high four aces to go along with three blocks. Shaw and Antifinger each had three aces.
For Prairie, Amelia Ropiak had nine kills while Keep Williams had seven kills and Abby Decker had six kills. Cate Yunker had a team-high 31 assists and Melissa Jester had nine digs.
BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Abby Alan and Sophie Chase each had seven kills in the Demons' 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake.
"We had great pressure from the serving line," Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. "Westosha played tough, scrappy defense, which made our hitters really work. I was happy with the efforts we made to connect with our middles tonight."
Victoria Van Dan had 26 assists for the Demons (12-0), who are ranked sixth by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. Other leaders for Burlington were Sam Naber with 13 digs and three aces and Lydia Biggin with six kills.
UNION GROVE 3, ELKHORN 0: The Broncos defeated the Elks 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 behind 11 kills from Lainy Pettit in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn.
Sydney Ludvigsen had 10 kills and 10 digs while Sophie Tucker and Sophia Rampulla had eight and four kills, respectively.
Bella Kasuboski led the Broncos (8-3) with 15 digs. Marissa Polzin had a team-high 30 assists to go along with eight digs and two aces while Tucker had four aces and four digs.
“We played consistent throughout the match,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Our middles, Pettit and Rampulla, did a nice job defending Elkhorn’s middle.”
Boys volleyball
WILMOT 3, BURLINGTON 0: Despite 16 digs from Michael Bielefeldt, the Demons lost to the Panthers 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
It was a one sided affair, Burlington (3-4) coach Mike Jones said, as Wilmot had the upper hand throughout the night. The Demons couldn’t overcome self-induced errors and fell in straight sets.
Ben Rummler led Burlington with eight digs while Dane Isermann had 14 assists. Tyler Hunter had a team-high two blocks and Jackson Phillips had one ace.
UNION GROVE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Broncos celebrated their Senior Night by defeating the Angels 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Union Grove (2-4 SLC) played with a lot of energy throughout, Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said, which proved to be the difference.
Alex Johnson led the Broncos with seven kills while Zac Montgomery had four blocks. Reid Merrill had 18 digs and Tyson Skalecki had two aces, Luke Anderson and Dominic McDougal each had 12 assists.
For St. Catherine’s (1-6), Drew Schoneman had five kills and and Christian Klein added four. Jordan Schmidt had 14 digs while Dazerien Hicks had 12 digs and eight blocks.
Boys soccer
BURLINGTON 10, WILMOT 0: Drew Stutzman scored four goals in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot as the Demons won for the first time this season.
"Obviously, it's good to see everything come together," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. "We were winning balls, keeping them out of the net and we maintained possession."
Also scoring for Burlington (1-7) were Ethan Nienhaus, Kolton Krueger, Dylan Melchiorre, Riley Graham and Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who has only been playing soccer for two years, scored in the 87th minute.
Nate Fremgen had four saves for the Demons.
ELKHORN 2, UNION GROVE 0: While the Broncos lost this Southern Lakes Conference match at Elkhorn, coach Sean Jung liked what he saw out of his defense,
"We sustained heavy pressure all night, but Lane Anderson, Ryan Petrovic and Zach Zikowski played really well defensively for us," Jung said. "We really didn't generate any quality scoring chances outside of a breakaway in the third minute."
Mitchell Curtin had seven saves for Union Grove (4-5 SLC).
WATERFORD: The Wolverines' Southern Lakes Conference game against Delavan-Darien at Delavan was not played Tuesday night.
Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell declined to comment when asked why the game was not played.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON 137, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33: Three Burlington Co-op swimmers were multi-event winners in this Southern Lakes Conference meet at Delavan.
Megan Schultz won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.33) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.68). Averi Larsen placed first in the 50 freestyle (25.77) and the 100 freestyle (56.86). Morgan Dietzel won the 200 individual medley (2:25.22) and 100 backstroke (1:03.71).
Burlington swept the relays. The 200 medley relay of Katie Goetzke, Schultz, Emilia Dahms and Larsen finishing finished in 1:59.33. Claire Keeker, Addison Friend, Megan LaRose and Schultz won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.43). And Dietzel, Natalie Vitek, Andrea Smith and Larsen won the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.23).
