High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball stays unbeaten

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team is playing at a high level right now.

So high that even opponents are admiring the skills of the Lady Toppers.

"BCC is really good and they are impressive in every aspect of the game," Racine Lutheran head coach Becky Demuth said Monday night after Catholic Central defeated the Crusaders 25-8, 25-12, 25-10 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Burlington.

"We tried to keep up and it was tough," Demuth said. "We will take this and learn from it."

With the win, the Lady Toppers, who played for the WIAA Division 4 state championship last season, remained undefeated this season (4-0). Catholic Central Crusaders got 14 kills and three aces from Sammy Seib, while Lainey Dirksmeyer added 10 kills and 12 digs.

Makayla Vos had 10 digs and served three aces, and Ella Shaw had 27 assists.

For the Crusaders (2-2), Alexis Peterson had five blocks and five assists. Morgann Gardner had two kills and four blocks. Lili Kading had nine digs.

PRAIRIE 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks had little trouble in a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 sweep of the Spartans Monday at Greendale for their first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season.