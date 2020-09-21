High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball stays unbeaten

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team is playing at a high level right now.
So high that even opponents are admiring the skills of the Lady Toppers.
"BCC is really good and they are impressive in every aspect of the game," Racine Lutheran head coach Becky Demuth said Monday night after Catholic Central defeated the Crusaders 25-8, 25-12, 25-10 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Burlington.
"We tried to keep up and it was tough," Demuth said. "We will take this and learn from it."
With the win, the Lady Toppers, who played for the WIAA Division 4 state championship last season, remained undefeated this season (4-0). Catholic Central Crusaders got 14 kills and three aces from Sammy Seib, while Lainey Dirksmeyer added 10 kills and 12 digs.
Makayla Vos had 10 digs and served three aces, and Ella Shaw had 27 assists.
For the Crusaders (2-2), Alexis Peterson had five blocks and five assists. Morgann Gardner had two kills and four blocks. Lili Kading had nine digs.
PRAIRIE 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks had little trouble in a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 sweep of the Spartans Monday at Greendale for their first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season.
Abby Decker led the offense with nine kills and Keep Williams added seven for Prairie (1-2 MCC). Cate Yunker had 28 assists and served four aces.
Martin Luther is 0-3 in the MCC.
Boys soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S 4, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Angels continued their offense push and the defense remained rock solid Monday for a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lancers Monday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
Junior Victor Moreno scored in the first minute for St. Catherine’s (3-0 MCC), assisted by senior Juan Casares, and Casares scored in the 10th minute, assisted by junior Angel Guereca, and the score was 2-0 at the half.
In the second half, freshman Abel Galvan picked up a pair of unassisted goals, in the 60th and 80th minutes.
“We came out hard from the start,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We were working the ball fast. We had players play a bunch of positions and we’re trying to figure out some combinations of kids.”
Junior goalkeeper Pedro Serratos made two saves on four shots and seniors Brian Reyna and Brian Vazquez anchored the defense, Lake said.
SHORELAN LUTHERAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders struggled defensively, trailed 4-0 at halftime, and lost a Metro Classic Conference match. Goalkeeper John Hansen had 19 saves for Racine Lutheran (0-3).
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks swept six of the seven matches in straight sets and won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Monday at Prairie.
Molly Cookman had the toughest victory in singles, beating Jailyn Powell 6-4, 6-2, and Tori Walker beat Vicki Gonzales 6-3, 6-1. Nareh Vartanian (No. 3) and Madeline Nelson (No. 4) didn’t lose a game.
In doubles, Lily Jorgensen and Jaclyn Palmen (No. 1) and Madgalyn Dreifuerst and Gabriela Davis (No. 2) lost just four games combined, but Sina Kotzeva and Callah Pessin (No. 3) needed three sets to beat Elena Rohleder and Caroline Roberts 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
BURLINGTON 7, NEW BERLIN WEST 0: The Demons played some close sets, but still swept every match in straight sets for a nonconference victory Monday at New Berlin.
The No. 2 and 3 singles matches were close, but Burlington (4-4 overall) prevailed in each match. Adalie Rauch (No. 2) beat Maddie Spychalla 7-5, 6-3 and Hannah McMartin (No. 3) beta Erica Marciniak 6-4, 6-4.
Emily Rauch won her No. 1 singles match easily, 6-2, 6-0 over Eleanor Certalic, and Sam Taylor won 7-5, 6-0 over Christa Borchardt at No. 4.
In doubles, Olivia Traxinger and Jordan Krause (No. 1) were tested early, but beat Gabby Bennett and Maisha Islam 6-4, 6-2. Likewise, Abby Runkel and CeCe Donegan (No. 2) had a tough first set, but beat Rebekah Bonin and Aimee Hanf 7-5, 6-1.
FRANKLIN 7, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos played better in doubles during a nonconference loss Monday at Franklin.
Addy Kemper and Jillian Reiter took Franklin’s Bryanna Cimock and Madelyn McKenzie to a first-set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles before the Sabers won 7-6 (5), 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks kept things close in the second set of a 6-1, 7-5 loss to Jordan Easterlin and Brennan Staude.
BADGER 7, WATERFORD 0: On Friday at Lake Geneva, the Wolverines were swept in straight sets in every match of a Southern Lakes Conference loss.
Riley Higgins was competitive in the first set at No. 2 singles, but lost to Tinke Trent 6-4, 6-1.
Girls golf
CITY MEET: Case won a meet featuring all three Racine public high school teams, totaling 200 on the Red course at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Ella Million and Corina Davis tied for medalist honors with 44s. Davis helped her cause with a birdie on the 150-yard, par-3 sixth hole, making a 12-foot putt.
Kylie Metevia had a 50 for the Case Gold team, which totaled 235.
Alexis Betker shot a 54 and No. 4 player Isabela Wentorf had a 56 to lead Park to second place with 231.
Horlick’s only golfer, Sasha Schick, shot a 52.
