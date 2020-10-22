High schools: Catholic Central girls volleyball keeps piling up wins

Waterford (9-2), which received honorable mention in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, will face Burlington (14-0) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington. Both of the Wolverines’ losses were to the Demons during the Southern Lakes Conference season.

Despite slow starts in both of the first two games, Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said, the Wolverines made adjustments and took a 2-0 lead. But in the third game, Badger (8-6) made its own adjustments and led the entire game until the end, when Waterford took a 25-24 lead, then closed out the match.

“It was good to get the win and I was glad to get out of there in three sets,” Ingish said. “Badger played a great match.

“I was proud of our girls for coming from behind and grinding out the win the third set.”

Middle blocker Chloe Werner “had an outstanding night,” Ingish said, leading the Wolverines with 13 kills on 19 swings (one error) for a .632 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Mariah Grunze had eight kills (hitting .389) and outside hitter Kaitlyn Kolb (.294) and middle blocker Isabel Floryance combined for 14 kills and 17 digs.

Libero Maya Weinkauf had five of Waterford’s 16 aces, Josie Johnson had 24 assists and Grunze led the defense with 16 digs.