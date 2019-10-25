The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team got its run at another state championship started on the right foot Thursday.
The Lady Toppers, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions, had a great night at the service line and began their title defense Thursday with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-12 victory over Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Burlington.
Catholic Central (25-10), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and the top seed in its half of the sectional, had 20 aces to take control of the match against the ninth-seeded Challengers (16-11).
“We served extremely tough and we were able to put a lot of pressure on them with our offense,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “All-around it was an extremely well-played match for us.”
Sammie Seib had four aces and Makayla Vos, Lainey Dirksmeyer and Ella Shaw each had three. Seib led the offense with 13 kills, Katie Goethal added 10 kills and Shaw had 33 assists. On defense, Grace Antlfinger had 24 digs and Julia Klein had three blocks.
“Sammie was a force on the outside,” Schultz said. “She had just one error and was pretty dominant on the floor. Lainey also did a great job defensively tonight as she had nine digs.”
Catholic Central hosts fourth-seeded Randolph (21-18) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington. The Rockets beat Monticello 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 in another regional semifinal Thursday.
WATERFORD 3, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: The Wolverines started strong and controlled the match for a 25-9, 25-17, 25-15 victory over the Rockets in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Waterford.
Waterford (16-20), seeded sixth in its sectional, was able to get out to a comfortable lead early against 11th-seeded South Milwaukee (14-12) behind a “full team effort,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said.
“Our game plan from the start was to control the game with tough serving and mixing up zones,” Ingish said.
The Wolverines executed their game plan successfully with 15 aces. Mariah Grunze led the way with five aces and Delaney Thomas (four) and Josie Johnson (three) combined for seven aces.
The offense was also a team effort. Olivia Busch had an efficient match at the net for Waterford — eight kills in 11 attacks and no errors for a .727 hitting percentage — and Chloe Werner (.357 hitting percentage) and Grunze (.312) each added seven kills as Waterford hit .348 in the match. Johnson had 33 assists.
Defensively, Thomas had 14 digs and Isabel Floryance and Busch each had two blocks.
The Wolverines will play at third-seeded Kenosha Indian Trail (25-11) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Hawks swept Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 3-0 in another regional semifinal Thursday.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, RANDOM LAKE 1: The Crusaders were in a constant battle in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Thursday, but some big plays helped push them past the Rams 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 at Lutheran.
“We came out strong in game one, but then got a little tight in the last three games,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We battled and had some big plays by Mya (Lequia) and Morgann (Gardner) along with some great defense by Kenzie (Scanlon) and Lindsey (Thoennes).”
Lequia had 17 kills, Gardner had 16 kills and two blocks, Alexis Peterson had 36 assists, Thoennes and Madison Mohar each had two aces and Scanlon had 16 digs for the Crusaders (17-17).
“Alexis stepped up setting and we had good play by the team,” Demuth said. “It is exciting to be going back to the regional finals.”
Lutheran, seeded third in its half of the sectional, plays second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph (25-12) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kenosha. The Lancers swept Kenosha Christian Life 3-0 in another regional semifinal Thursday.
MUSKEGO 3, HORLICK 0: The 13th-seeded Rebels were competitive early against the fourth-seeded Warriors, coach Melissa Firtko said, but Horlick eventually ran out of steam and lost 25-12, 25-18, 25-16 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Muskego.
“We were extremely scrappy, the most scrappy I’ve seen us in the two years I’ve been the coach,” Firtko said.
Kelsey Jacobs was very active for Horlick (7-16) against Muskego (15-18), leading the team with 17 assists and 12 digs. Courtney DeRosia added seven digs and led the team with six kills, and Katelyn Rooney contributed 10 digs and three aces.
Heading into next season, the Rebels look forward to improving on a year where they had two wins in the Southeast Conference.
“We went through spurts of playing well and spurts of not playing well,” Firtko said. “We just have to play more consistent next year.”
FRANKLIN 3, PARK 0: Park struggled against Southeast Conference champion Franklin, losing 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Franklin.
The 15th-seeded Panthers (1-25) fought to the end against the second-seeded Sabers (29-10), Park coach Samantha Robinson said.
“They’re a really good team,” Robinson said. “We stepped up and played as hard we could.”
You have free articles remaining.
Park got a big contribution from Angela Schram as she led the team with four kills. Normally playing in the back row, Schram played out of position at the right side of the front row and and also gave a solid defensive effort.
With seven juniors on the current roster, the Panthers look forward to taking another step forward next season.
“Next year we are hoping to be a little more competitive in conference to take on those bottom-feeders in our conference,” Robinson said.
OAK CREEK 3, CASE 1: The eighth-seeded Eagles split the first two sets with the Knights, but ninth-seeded Oak Creek took the next two sets for a 25-20, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Case.
There were no statistics available Thursday night for Case, which finished 13-16. Oak Creek (12-13) advances to play No. 1 sectional seed Union Grove (40-5, ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Union Grove.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The ninth-seeded Angels were “outmatched” by the top-seeded Cavaliers, St. Catherine’s coach Katie Olson said, in a 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal loss Thursday at Milwaukee.
Abby Cook led St. Catherine’s (8-29) with nine digs and Kate Cafferty had five kills against Thomas More (20-6).
“She serve-received very well,” Olson said of Cook. “She was a bright spot in our match tonight. Kate Cafferty also played well for us.”
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 10, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks poured it on early against the Timberwolves, scoring seven goals in the first half in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match Thursday at Prairie.
“We started fast and jumped to a 7-0 lead by half which gave us the opportunity to play everyone on the roster substantial minutes,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said.
Nine different players contributed a goal for the Hawks (14-1-4), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Finn Chilsen scored two and Nick Hawkins, Tommy Bode, Daniel Bravo, Caden Holum, Francesco Quattrone, Owen Oakland, Cameron McPhee and Jack Lofquist each scored one.
Prairie got multiple assists from Luis Garduno with four and Finn Peterson with two, and Bode, Spencer Dues, McPhee and Hawkins each had one assist.
“The goals kind of dried up after the 60th minute, but we continued to create great chances,” Oakland said. “Give credit to Living Word and their goalkeeper, who really stepped up and made some great saves down the stretch. They played us hard to the last minute. I definitely respect the effort.”
Prairie goalkeepers Devin Stoltenburg and Kyle Kane did not need to make a save.
Prairie plays Cristo Rey Jesuit of Milwaukee in the regional final Saturday at Prairie. Cristo Rey beat Milwaukee Audubon 5-3 in another regional semifinal Thursday.
ST. CATHERINE'S 11, SALAM 1: Juan Casares, Aleksi Estrada, Alberto Galvan and Victor Moreno each scored twice during the Angels' rout in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday at SCORe in Caledonia.
The Angels (9-6-2) were held scoreless until the 20th minute, when Estrada broke the deadlock following an assist by Juan Mejia. Goals soon followed in quick succession as Galvan scored in the 25th (Mejia assist) and 35th (unassisted) minutes, Mejia scored in the 40th minute (Felix Guereca assist) and Casares scored in the 45th minute (unassisted) to give the Angels a 5-0 lead at the half.
"I think we were adjusting to them a little bit early," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "We were trying to get in our rhythm. We had good energy and were moving the ball extremely well."
After a scoreless spell of 15 minutes to start the second half, Brock Naidl scored in the 60th minute (Victor Moreno assist). Casares scored his second goal of the match in the 65th minute (Marco Sanchez assist) and Estrada scored his second in the 70th minute (Casares assist).
The Stars scored to make it 8-1, but the Angels more than put the match away as Moreno scored in the 73rd (Sanchez assist) and 84th (Alberto Maldonado assist) minutes. The match was called in the 89th minute following a goal by Maldonado (Moreno assist).
"We've been working on our finishing this week," Lake said. "That paid off."
Peyton Johnson started in goal for the Angels and faced no shots on goal in the first half. He was replaced by Traykiese Gillentine in the second half, who made one save from two shots on goal.
St. Catherine's will host Milwaukee Carmen South in the regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday at SCORe.
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Angels split the first two sets with the Broncos, then were able to finish them off for a 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Evan Schuster had 15 kills. Grant May had 30 assists and Tye Ojala had 12 digs and six blocks to lead St. Catherine’s/Lutheran (7-11-5, 2-5 SLC).
Union Grove (7-15-3, 1-6 SLC) was led by Anthony Behringer with five kills and five aces, Dominic Rampulla with nine assists and Quinn Donovan with nine digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.