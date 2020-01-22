High schools: Catholic Central girls struggle against St. Joseph
Catholic Central logo

The Catholic Central High School girls basketball team shot just 31 percent from the field and scored just 10 points in the second half Tuesday in a 57-26 Metro Classic Conference loss to St. Joseph at Kenosha.

The Lady Toppers (6-7, 2-6 MCC) trailed 35-16 at halftime and never got their offense in gear, shooting just 10 of 32. The Lancers (9-3, 5-2) have held opponents to an average of 47 points per game.

Izzy Phillips, Catholic Central

Phillips

Izzy Phillips led Catholic Central with six points (4 of 5 free throws) and six rebounds.

Katie Matrise had 14 points and Arianna Jenkins had 13 to lead four St. Joseph players scoring in double figures.

