High schools: Catholic Central girls dominate at Angel Invitational

The individual champion was Mason Raasch of Port Washington in 17:34.5.

For the St. Catherine's girls, Jasmin Muro was 56th in 27:37.3. The winner was Sophia Moravec of Greendale Martin Luther (20:08.9).

Girls volleyball

WATERFORD 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: It all came together for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford as they won 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.

Mariah Grunze led the way with 14 kills (.667 hitting percentage), a team-high eight digs and an ace. Josie Johnson had 30 assists and five digs.

The Wolverines had just five hitting errors in 55 attacks and had a hitting percentage of .473.

"I am so incredibly impressed with out entire team," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "That might have been the most consistent, well-executed match I have been a part of at Waterford. Everything was clicking. Our defense passed well and Josie connected fabulously with our hitters.

"We have some real talent across the board and we were able to get everyone involved. I was especially impressed with our out-of-system play. Meghan (Brever) and the rest of the team do a great job getting the ball to a hitter when the pass was off."