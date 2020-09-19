High schools: Catholic Central girls dominate at Angel Invitational

The Catholic Central High School girls cross country team took ownership of the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course Saturday.
The Lady Toppers swept the first four places and dominated the Division 3 competition of the Angel Invitational, hosted by St. Catherine's, with 21 points. Prairie was second with 67 and Racine Lutheran was fourth with 74 — one point behind Jackson Living Word Lutheran.
"They just ran an amazing race," Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. "They've been running hard, they've been hitting the workouts well and they're healthy and ready to go on race day."
Bernadette Frisch, a junior for Catholic Central, covered the 5,000-meter course at UW-Parkside in Somers in 21:01.6. She was followed by teammates Elsie Kmecak in second (21:06.0), Morgan Ramsey in third (22:33.0) and Kaleigh Lynch in fourth (22:55.0).
Speaking of Frisch, Koceja said. "She's been doing a lot of training. He dad's a marathon runner and he's really up on the different training methods."
Also for Catholic Central, Anastassya Murphy was 14th (24:15.4) and Eva Lynch was 21st (25:45.7).
Prairie placed four runners in the top 20, with Caroline Ulrich finishing sixth (23:15.5), Brie Luchon Ledvina 12th (24:06.1), Fiona Anton 18th (24:59.7) and Maddie Gaylord 20th (25:43.1).
Racine Lutheran's top finisher was Sarah Seils, who was seventh in 23:16.0 — a personal record by 45 seconds. Nevaiah Bell-Tenner was ninth (23:32.9) and Sarah Strande 17th (24:35.4).
"The girls team ran very well with several other members close to personal records, including Sarah Strande, Mabel Beversdorf (27:14) and Camille Juga (27:42)," Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said.
In the Division 3 boys meet, Prairie placed three runners in the top 10 and won with 57 points — eight fewer than runner-up Jackson Living Word Lutheran. Racine Lutheran was sixth with 172 points.
Sebby Babu and Nolan Boerner finished fifth and sixth, respectively, for Prairie. Babu covered the 5,000-meter course in 18:45.8 and Boerner finished in 18:46.2. JP Jorgenson was 10th in 19:10.2.
Nathaniel Osborne of Brookfield Academy won the race in 17:09.0.
Catholic Central, which did not have a complete team, was led by Matthias Murphy (24th in 20:41.0) and Evander Craig (25th in 20:50.5).
Racine Lutheran's best finisher was Brady Baranowski, who was 27th (20:52.0).
Division 2
The St. Catherine's boys, who did not have a complete team, were paced by Angel Aranda and Jameson Chernouski at the Angel Invitational. Aranda was 35th in 20:45.4 and Chernouski was 36th in 20:48.8.
The individual champion was Mason Raasch of Port Washington in 17:34.5.
For the St. Catherine's girls, Jasmin Muro was 56th in 27:37.3. The winner was Sophia Moravec of Greendale Martin Luther (20:08.9).
Girls volleyball
WATERFORD 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: It all came together for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford as they won 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.
Mariah Grunze led the way with 14 kills (.667 hitting percentage), a team-high eight digs and an ace. Josie Johnson had 30 assists and five digs.
The Wolverines had just five hitting errors in 55 attacks and had a hitting percentage of .473.
"I am so incredibly impressed with out entire team," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "That might have been the most consistent, well-executed match I have been a part of at Waterford. Everything was clicking. Our defense passed well and Josie connected fabulously with our hitters.
"We have some real talent across the board and we were able to get everyone involved. I was especially impressed with our out-of-system play. Meghan (Brever) and the rest of the team do a great job getting the ball to a hitter when the pass was off."
UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Broncos persevered to win their first match of the season, rallying to beat Westosha Central 25-15, 15-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-4 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
"We came out strong in the first set and didn't let up," Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. "Sydney Ludvigsen served aggressive in the fifth set, which gave us a big lead. Lainy Pettit led the team with 12 kills. I am happy with how the team fought back when we were down to two sets to one."
Ludvigsen led Union Grove (1-2 SLC) with eight kills, five aces and 13 digs. Marissa Polzin had 30 assists and 16 digs, Bella Kasuboski had 16 digs and Sophia Rampulla had five kills and two blocks.
Pettit had a .429 hitting percentage and had four aces.
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons mixed things up and went on to with a Southern Lakes Conference match 25-15, 25-6, 25-11 at Burlington.
Sam Naber, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year, has seven digs for Burlington (3-0 SEC). Other leaders were Ella Safar (seven aces, 13 assists), Sophie Chase (five kills, four digs) and Camryn Lukenbill (seven kills).
"We had great ball control to set the tone for the match," Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. "I like the way we worked to get many players involved. We used a variety of lineups."
Girls tennis
OAK CREEK 4, UNION GROVE 3: The Broncos took Oak Creek to the the limit before getting edged in this nonconference match at the Germantown Invitational.
In perhaps the most thrilling match, the No. 3 doubles team of Addy Kemper and Jillian Reiter hung on to defeat Oak Creek's Miranda Asala and Isa Pittman 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-7.
Other Union Grove victories were by Mallory Dam at No. 4 singles and Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks at No. 2 doubles.
Dam defeated Vera Obrknez 6-1, 6-1. Lekshas and Wilks defeated Rebekah Gregorek and Becca Zelten 6-3, 6-0.
