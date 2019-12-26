High schools: Catholic Central gets defensive in Shootout victory

The Catholic Central High School boys basketball team got downright defensive Thursday morning at the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout in Mequon.

The Hilltoppers held Milwaukee Heritage Christian to just 24% shooting from the field, and held their top scorer to just four points, in a 68-30 victory in the first game of the tournament held at Concordia University.

The game, which tipped off at 9 a.m., got off to a slow start, Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said, but he said his team woke up and got out of an early funk.

“I think in the first few minutes we were still trying to get the sleep out of our eyes,” Scott said. “We missed a few chippies (short shots), which we normally don’t do, but we worked out of it and played well.”

The Hilltoppers (5-1), ranked ninth in Division 5 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, did a solid job on defense, taking a 32-14 lead at halftime.

The Patriots (1-7) went just 10 of 41 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Heritage Christian’s Caleb Taylor, who scored 33 points in his last game (Dec. 20) and entered the game averaging 18.4 points per game, went just 1 of 10 from the field and had four points.