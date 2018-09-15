Call them the comeback kids.
One year after finishing 0-9 and having to forfeit its last three games because of low numbers, the Catholic Central High School football team is achieving success. On Saturday the Hilltoppers defeated Saint Thomas More 38-0 in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Francis High School.
Catholic Central improved to 3-2, tripling its victory total from the previous two years, and are 2-1 in the MCC. If the Hilltoppers split their last four regular-season games, they will qualify for the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.
“I’m real happy for the kids,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “We’ve made great progress as the year has gone on. This is a game we thought we had a pretty good chance of winning if we came out ready to play and I thought our kids did a pretty good job of executing.”
Todd Suchomel completed two of seven passes for 50 yards and both of his completions went for touchdowns. He threw scoring passes of 26 yards to Cade Dirksmeyer in the second quarter and 24 yards to David Doerflinger in the third.
Tristan Welka ran for touchdowns of 5 and 29 yards, and Peyton Meinholz scored from 1 yard. The Hilltoppers’ other score on a 23-yard field goal by Simon Pedone. Catholic Central finished with 368 yards while Saint Thomas More (0-5, 0-3 MCC) had just four.
Boys soccer
NEW BERLIN WEST INVITATIONAL: Waterford split two games in the second day of the tournament, losing to New Berlin West 3-0 and defeating fellow Southern Lakes Conference team Delavan-Darien 2-1 in the third-place match.
For Waterford (9-4), Chris Estrada scored in the 50th minute on an assist from Drew Degreef against Delavan-Darien. He also assisted on Jack Degreef’s game-winning goal in the 70th minute.
Michael Hyland had five saves against New Berlin West and seven against Delavan-Darien.
FRANKLIN 6, PARK 0: Juan Guerica had seven saves for the Panthers in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin. Park dropped to 0-6 and 0-3 in the SEC.
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: Host St. Catherine’s/Lutheran won all four of its matches to finish first at their own tournament.
The Angels (12-1) beat Park 25-9, 25-19, Greenfield 25-15, 25-13, Madison Memorial 25-15, 25-23 and South Milwaukee 25-19, 25-11. Adam May had 65 digs and served eight aces, while Connor Rasch had 27 kills and six blocks. Sam May had 68 assists.
Park (0-6) went 0-4, losing to St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Madison Memorial 25-11, 25-10, South Milwaukee 25-20, 25-17, Greenfield 13-25, 26-24, 15-7. Kevin Leslie had 17 kills, 24 digs and 31 assists.
Girls volleyball
HORLICK: Horlick went 3-1 and finished second among nine teams at the Wauwatosa West Invitational. The Rebels defeated Brookfield Academy 25-13, 25-17, South Milwaukee 26-24, 25-13, Wauwatosa West 26-24, 25-20 and lost to Saint Thomas More in the championship match 25-12, 25-23.
The Rebels (3-12) were led by Kelsey Jacobs in assists (75) and aces (eight), Ally Hanstedt in kills (24) and Samantha Hill in digs (32).
WATERFORD: The Wolverines rebounded from a slow start to go 3-3 at the Mizuno-Charger Rally at the Milwaukee Sting Center.
Waterford lost its first three matches, to Brookfield East 25-14, 25-21, Sheboygan North 25-18, 25-19 and Neenah 25-14, 25-16. But the Wolverines won their last three, defeating West Bend East 25-18, 25-22, West Bend West 25-27, 26-24, 15-13 and Indian Trail 28-26, 25-19.
Mariah Grunze had 63 kills and 47 digs, while Aspyn Krygiel had 80 assists.
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders placed second in the five-team Delavan-Darien Invitational after going 4-1.
Lutheran defeated Wilmot 25-20, 25-14, Beloit Memorial 25-16, 25-13, Delavan-Darien 25-15, 27-25 and Janesville Parker 27-25. The Crusaders’ only loss was was 25-20, 25-22 to Lake Geneva Badger.
The Crusaders (17-6) were led by Jackie Kellner in kills (50) and aces (six), Alexis Peterson in assists (82), Morgann Gardner n blocks (nine) and Kendra Joubert in digs (40).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Catholic Central went 3-2 at the Pewaukee Invitational.
The Hilltoppers defeated Milwaukee King 25-11, 22-25, 15-10, Hartland Lake County Lutheran 25-22, 25-17 and Shorewood 25-18, 25-21. Their losses were to Pewaukee 19-25, 25-12, 15-11 and Notre Dame 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.
Leaders were Ella Shaw in aces (six), Sammie Seib in kills (54), Mirian Ward in blocks (three), Elizabeth Klein in assists (122) and Grace Antlfinger in digs (63).
Girls swimming
CASE: Diver McKenzie Sanchez set a pool record with a score of 491.15 points to help Case finish sixth at the 12-team Port Washington Invitational. Sanchez was the WIAA Division 1 runner-up last season.
Also for Case, Sara Bollendorf won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.65 and was sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:28.38).
Fourth-place finishers for Case were the 400 freestyle relay of Shelby Gain, Natalia Badillo, Bollendorf and Maya Frodl (3:59.60), Frodl in the 200 freestyle (2:08.97) and Badillo in the 200 individual medley (2:27.86).
Girls golf
CASE: Case finished in 14th out of 23 teams at the Appleton West Terror Invitational with a score of 393. Lauren Chiappetta shot a 93 and Megan Ketchum added a 97.
JANESVILLE PARKER INVITATIONAL: Union Grove finished ninth in the 14-team event. Sydney Staaden was 32nd overall with a 90. Ali Torhorst was 34th with a 91.
Olivia Moriarity was 61st with a 102 for St. Catherine’s, which had an incomplete team. For Prairie, Sarah Fosbinder led the Hawks with a 111.
