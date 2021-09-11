High schools: Catholic Central football rolls to 44-0 win over Living Word Lutheran

After some challenging seasons, things appear to be on the upswing for the Catholic Central High School football team.

Henry Amborn rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns and Hilltoppers posted their second shutout of the season in a 44-0 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Living Word Lutheran in Jackson.

Catholic Central (3-1, 1-1 MCC) has outscored its first four opponents 155-77.

"Offensively, we're executing fairly well," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "We're trying to take what they give us and I think we're doing a good job of that.

"When we take care of the ball, it gives us an opportunity to score points, so I I think we made some improvements that way in the last couple of weeks."

Amborn, a state medalist wrestler who missed most of last season with a knee injury, was effective behind a strong offensive line. His touchdowns covered 47 yards and one yard in the first quarter, and one yard in the second.

"Henry did a nice job," Aldrich said. "He's a real strong kid for his size and he has great lower-body strength. When he hits that hole as fast as he can, he's a load to bring down. And the guys up front are making room for him to run and the quarterback (Max Robson) is making the right reads."