High schools: Case's Million, Davis qualify for WIAA Division 1 Franklin Sectional

Ella Million and Corina Davis didn't just have a season after it initially appeared that they wouldn't.
They're having a season to remember.
The two Case High School golfers each advanced out of the WIAA Division 1 Case Regional during stretches of rain, sun and wind Thursday afternoon at the par-72 Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant.
Million, a junior, shot a 16-over-par 88 and and placed 15th among individuals. Davis, a senior, placed 22nd with a 95.
Both advanced to the Franklin Sectional Tuesday at the Oakwood Park Golf Course. The first four teams and the top four individuals who are not members of a qualifying team advanced.
Case coach Jerry Kupper noted that their performances were especially impressive since their seasons started later. The Racine Unified School District decided to allow the low-risk sports to compete this fall after initially deciding not to because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to play was made Sept. 9, well after the girls golf season had started.
"They battled the rain, the wind and the sun and they played very well," Kupper said. "They didn't have a lot of birdies, but they limited their mistakes and capitalized when they had to.
"The other teams had 30 extra days to play."
Brookfield Central, behind medalist Sarah Balding (70), won the eight-team meet with a 318. Case was sixth (398) and Park was seventh (449). Horlick had an incomplete team.
Also leading Case was Brynn Emmons, who tied for 30th with a 107, and Leslie Million, who tied for 32nd with a 108.
Park's top finishers were Alexis Betker, who tied for 24th with a 96, Grace Betker, who was 37th with a 113, and Elizabeth Greulich, who tied for 38th with a 114.
Horlick's top finisher was Sasha Schick, who was 43rd with a 121.
WIAA DIVISION 2 CATHOLIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL: Despite rainy conditions, Sophia Lawler led Prairie to first place in the WIAA Division 2 Catholic Memorial Regional on Wednesday at Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie. The Hawks had four golfers among the top 15.
Lawler placed third with a score of 84. Maddie Maraccini was 10th with a 93, Emily Eitel 12th with a 94 and Kadyn Peery 13th with a 96.
“The weather played havoc all day,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. “Strong winds, rain. The girls really had to focus and grind out the scores.”
Anika Peterson led St. Catherine’s by finishing 22nd with a score of 107.
As one of the top-four teams at the regional, Prairie will advance to the WIAA Division 2 Prairie Sectional at Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 2, BADGER 1: Sophomore Tobin Van de Water may have given a preview of things to come with his spectacular play in the Broncos' Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.
Chasing down a Badger player, Van de Water gained control of the ball and curled a 22-foot shot into the goal in the 86th minute. Van de Water's first varsity goal proved to be the game winner for the Broncos (3-2).
"He hit the shot of his life," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "It was a real hard shot, but it had a little curl to it. He has all kinds of potential after he grows into his body."
The game was scoreless until Badger scored off a deflection in the 64th minute. Waterford tied it in the 76th minute when Lane Anderson scored off an assist from Ben Erickson.
Mitchell Curtin had seven saves for Waterford.
ELKHORN 6, WATERFORD 0: Following a scoreless tie, things unraveled in a hurry for Waterford in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn. The result was Waterford's first loss of the season.
"We let in the first goal off a deflection and then we just had a mental lapse," Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. We have an inexperienced team and we had a lot of learning moments tonight."
Waterford (4-1-1) was led, Cresswell said, by midfielder Sam Torhorst.
"He's been working his butt off in the middle and he had a lot of good moments tonight," Cresswell said.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, BADGER 0: The Demons remained undefeated with this 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Sophie Chase led Burlington (7-0) with seven kills, Morgan Klein had six and Lydia Biggin and Camryn Lukenbill added five each. Marquette recruit Sam Naber had a team-high seven digs and Victoria Van Dan led the way in assists with 17.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Lady Toppers remained undefeated with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 Metro Classic Conference victory over Somers.
Sammie Seib led Catholic Central with 17 kills, 13 digs and four aces. Other leaders were Kayla Loos (five kills). Kelly Pum (four aces), Ella Shaw (19 assists) and Jayden Garratt (14 assists), Grace Antifinger (15 digs, three aces) and Maykala Vos (11 digs).
"Shoreland competed well all night long," Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. "Start to finish, it was the toughest match we have had this season. The difference in the first set was Kelly Pum serving. We had two nice runs with her. Sammie Seib was a killing machine all night long."
Boys volleyball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos lost to Westosha Central 25-13, 25-21, 25-22 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Leaders for Union Grove were Reid Merrill (nine digs), Ty Geschke (five kills) and Luke Anderson (12 Assists, two blocks and two aces).
Cross country
PRAIRIE INVITATIONAL: Catholic Central had four top-five finishes in the girls race on its way to finishing first at the Prairie Invitational at H.F. Johnson Park.
Champion Elsie Kmecak set a school record with a time of 10:26.23. Bernadette Frisch and Morgan Ramsey finished in second and third place in 20:28.44 and 21:33.29, respectively. Kaleigh Lynch finished fifth (21:44.52).
For Lutheran, Sarah Seils set a school record of her own with a ninth-place finish in 22:27.53. Sarah Strande medaled with a 13th place finish in 23:38.88 while Mabel Beversdorf and Camille Juga each set personal records with times of 25:26.38 and 26:43.84 respectively.
“Sarah executed a perfect race plan, ran aggressively and broke the school record from 2018 by 18 seconds,” Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said.
Caroline Ulrich had the highest finish for the Prairie girls, placing fourth (21:46.56).
For the boys, champion Prairie placed four runners in the top 10. Sebby Babu finished third in 18:25.23 and Nolan Boerner was fourth (18:27.90). Stephen Tate placed sixth (19:51.31) and J.P Jorgensen was seventh (19:22.57).
Lutheran's Brady Baranowski set a personal record, finishing 11th in 19:59.55.
