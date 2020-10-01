High schools: Case's Million, Davis qualify for WIAA Division 1 Franklin Sectional

Ella Million and Corina Davis didn't just have a season after it initially appeared that they wouldn't.

They're having a season to remember.

The two Case High School golfers each advanced out of the WIAA Division 1 Case Regional during stretches of rain, sun and wind Thursday afternoon at the par-72 Ives Grove Golf Links in Sturtevant.

Million, a junior, shot a 16-over-par 88 and and placed 15th among individuals. Davis, a senior, placed 22nd with a 95.

Both advanced to the Franklin Sectional Tuesday at the Oakwood Park Golf Course. The first four teams and the top four individuals who are not members of a qualifying team advanced.

Case coach Jerry Kupper noted that their performances were especially impressive since their seasons started later. The Racine Unified School District decided to allow the low-risk sports to compete this fall after initially deciding not to because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to play was made Sept. 9, well after the girls golf season had started.

"They battled the rain, the wind and the sun and they played very well," Kupper said. "They didn't have a lot of birdies, but they limited their mistakes and capitalized when they had to.