High schools: Case's Jaeck qualified for WIAA State Tennis Tournament

“Tonight we played with some real energy and it was nice to bounce back,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

Jung felt an urgency within his team heading into the match, and it carried over in the early minutes. Five minutes in, Barber put Union Grove in front with an unassisted goal. Then, in the 17th minute, the junior scored again off an assist by Jacob Howard.

Franklin (7-3-5) scored in the 59th minute and the Broncos (9-5-2), playing without three regular players, had to hang on late. The Sabers had chance in the waning minutes, but it was deflected away. Jung credited senior center back Lane Anderson for filling in at the position and keeping Franklin’s offense out of sync.

The victory is Union Grove’s second in its last seven matches, but Jung believes his team has turned a corner.

“Our attitude and mentality was just right today,” Jung said.

Cross country

FALCON INVITATIONAL: Case seniors Audrey Amaya and Roselyn Pacheco finished 1-2 and two other Eagles finished in the top 10 in the girls portion of the nine-team meet Thursday at Fox River Park in Kenosha County.