High schools: Case's Jaeck qualified for WIAA State Tennis Tournament

The third time was the charm for Alaina Jaeck Thursday.
The Case High School senior, after losing in WIAA Division 1 sectional play at No. 2 singles in 2019 and No. 1 singles last year, has reached the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament.
Jaeck locked in her state berth in her first-round match at the Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional Thursday, defeating Katina Patterson of Brookfield Central 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Jaeck finished third in the bracket and will begin play Thursday in the state tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Other players from Case and Union Grove did not automatically advance.
Player in the No. 1 flights in singles and doubles automatically qualify for state and players in the No. 2 flights must win both of their matches to qualify.
Jaeck (19-4) is the first Eagles’ player to automatically qualify since freshman Bojana Pozder won the Division 1 state title in 2018, and is the third Case player in four years to play at state (Destiny Klinkhammer was a special qualifier in 2019).
After securing her spot in Madison, Jaeck lost 6-3, 6-1 to eventual sectional champion Lainy Ristau of Kenosha Indian Trail, then followed that by beating Helen Hicks of Brookfield East 6-1, 6-0 in the third-place match.
The Eagles nearly had another automatic state qualifier in senior No. 2 singles player Aalaiya Jacklin. She beat Yukiko Mitchell of Brookfield East 6-4, 6-4 in the first round, then took Brookfield Central’s Bella Schultz to three sets before losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Also in singles, Union Grove sophomore Mallory Dam lost in the first round 6-1, 6-2 to Hicks at No. 1 and Broncos junior Kyra Hagen finished fourth at No. 2, losing to Schultz 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals and 6-1, 6-3 to Mitchell in the third-place match.
In doubles, Union Grove seniors Sam Chizek and Abby Wilks were eliminated in the first round in the No. 1 flight 6-1, 6-0 by Therese Raster and Maggie Krill of Brookfield East, who finished second in the sectional.
At No. 3 doubles, Case’s Noura Deanparvar and Mackenna Hatfield lost 6-2, 7-5 to Eden Tan and Grace Tran of Brookfield Central and Union Grove’s Olivia Kaminski and Madelyn France lost 6-0, 6-1 to Megan Stanaszak and Allison Work of Brookfield East.
In the third-place match, the Eagles beat the Broncos 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Brookfield East won the sectional title with 44 points and Brookfield Central was second with 36. Case was fifth (20) and Union Grove was eighth (14).
Boys soccer
WATERFORD 1, BURLINGTON 0: Sophomore Chris Bird’s goal in the 63rd minute was enough for the Wolverines to snap a six-match losing streak Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
Bird came into the game as a substitute and played just six minutes, but changed the complexion of the match with his goal. Senior Sam Torhorst played a ball over the top and Bird cut across the Burlington backline to take control, scoring the goal from 15 yards.
“The man of the match was definitely Chris,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “I’m glad he was able to reward himself after losing him to injury for the majority of the season.”
Entering the match, the Wolverines (4-13-0, 2-4-0 SLC) had lost 10 of their last 11. Burlington (8-5-3, 1-5-0 SLC) lost its fifth straight conference match.
The Demons had plenty of opportunities to equalize late. A set piece was called offside and a header missed wide of the goal.
“We quite a few chances late,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “It was a hard-fought match.”
Waterford goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer finished with 10 saves and Burlington goalkeeper Casey Sommers had five.
UNION GROVE 2, FRANKLIN 1: The short-handed Broncos handed the Sabers their third loss of the season thanks to a fast start Thursday in a nonconference match at Union Grove.
Jackson Barber scored two first-half goals and goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin made seven saves, including two in the final minutes to secure the win.
“Tonight we played with some real energy and it was nice to bounce back,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Jung felt an urgency within his team heading into the match, and it carried over in the early minutes. Five minutes in, Barber put Union Grove in front with an unassisted goal. Then, in the 17th minute, the junior scored again off an assist by Jacob Howard.
Franklin (7-3-5) scored in the 59th minute and the Broncos (9-5-2), playing without three regular players, had to hang on late. The Sabers had chance in the waning minutes, but it was deflected away. Jung credited senior center back Lane Anderson for filling in at the position and keeping Franklin’s offense out of sync.
The victory is Union Grove’s second in its last seven matches, but Jung believes his team has turned a corner.
“Our attitude and mentality was just right today,” Jung said.
Cross country
FALCON INVITATIONAL: Case seniors Audrey Amaya and Roselyn Pacheco finished 1-2 and two other Eagles finished in the top 10 in the girls portion of the nine-team meet Thursday at Fox River Park in Kenosha County.
Case won the girls title with 32 points, 16 ahead of runner-up Greendale (48). The Prairie girls, led by Caroline Lopez, finished seventh with 153 points.
Amaya finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:42.7, winning by about a minute and a half ahead of Pacheco, who finished in 21:13.9.
Eagles juniors Amelia Wiesner (21:55.9) and Bridget McKellips (21:58.7) were seventh and eighth, respectively, and freshman Sophia Daniels rounded out Case’s five scoring runners by finishing 14th (22:35.9).
Lopez, a freshman, finished 16th in 22:50.5 and her twin sister, Abigail, was 24th in 23:46.1. Junior Fiona Anton (28th, 23:54.3), junior Emilie Ulrich (40th, 25:00.2) and junior Brie Luchun Ledvina (57th, 26:49.4) were the rest of the Hawks five scoring runners.
In the boys race, junior Nolan Boerner of Prairie was 10th in 18:17.7 for the top Racine County finish, leading the Hawks to fourth place with 166. Also Prairie, senior Vincent Praefke was 22nd (19:14.4), senior JP Jorgenson was 35th (20:05.5), senior Mason Santalucia was 45th (20:43.7) and freshman Nolan Gasser was 60th (21:24.7).
Case was not far behind the Hawks, finishing fifth with 179. Sophomore John Merril led the Eagles, taking 11th in 18:23.6. Sophomore Carson Buckli was 14th (18:37.9), junior Logan Jankowski was 46th (20:49.5), sophomore Alexander Davis was 48th (20:49.9) and sophomore Beto Altimirano was 71st (22:23.2).
Greendale had three top-10 finishers and won the team title with 42 points. Elkhorn was second (65) and Westosha Central was third (66), led by individual winner Will Allen (16:40.5).
WOLVERINE INVITATIONAL: The Union Grove girls had four runners finish in the top 20 and finished third in the 11-team meet Thursday at Waterford High School.
The Broncos totaled 85 points, only five points behind second-place Mukwonago (80). Lake Geneva Badger won the race with 64.
Host Waterford had one top-20 finisher and was eighth with 158 points.
Sophomore Lia Peterson finished seventh overall for Union Grove in 20:37.58, followed by freshman Ashley Lamers in 10th (21:10.95). Junior Riley Kayler was 12th (21:17.57), sophomore Brooklyn Lamers was 19th (21:46.60) and freshman Sophia Matuszak was 44th (22:47.61) to round out the Broncos scoring runners.
The Wolverines were led by sophomore Natalia Arteaga, who was 17th in 21:42.24. Other scoring runners for Waterford were freshman Sydney Younk (22nd, 21:56.61), junior Matyson Schaal (38th, 22:32.00) and freshmen Evelyn Murray (47th, 22:57.80) and Akira Hancock (48th, 22:58.46).
Horlick had just three runners, led by senior Ariana Molina (30th, 22:14.09).
Kettle Moraine freshman Ella Lephardt won the race in 19:26.71 as the top five runners finished within 12 seconds of each other.
In the boys race, Union Grove had the best finish, seventh, and totaled 208 points. Waterford was just two points behind in eighth at 210 and Horlick and Park tied for 10th at 269.
Waterford sophomore Trever Buchanan led county runners, finishing fifth in 17:15.65. The only other county runner in the top 20 was Park senior Carter Sura, taking 19th in 18:20.01.
Union Grove’s runners in the top 50 were freshman Killian Helt (32nd, 18:51.72) and juniors Ryan Peplinski (39th, 19:02.18), Luke Baird (42nd, 19:25.82), John Stamm (45th, 19:36.82) and Noah Ignasiak (50th, 19:58.71).
The Wolverines’ other runner in the top 50 was junior John Czajka (40th, 19:03.42). Horlick junior Milton Ramirez (44th, 19:32.83), freshman Ty Wendt (47th, 19:42.23) and senior Jorge Sarabia (48th, 19:54.63), and Park junior Eric Rannow (49th, 19:56.55) also finished in the top 50.
Badger, ranked 13th among Division 1 boys in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll, won the boys race with 29 points, well ahead of runner-up Mukwonago (59).
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders had just four boys and one girl run at the talent-laden Wisconsin Lutheran Viking Invitational Thursday at McCarty Park in West Allis.
Sophomore Brady Baranowski led the Racine Lutheran boys, finishing 78th in 19:11.7. Freshman Vincent Marani, who also plays for the Crusaders soccer team, finished 101st in 20:07.8, a personal best by 12 seconds.
Seniors Aidan Matthai (15:39.3), Grant Matthai (15:55.5) and Arthur Wellenstein (16:12.0) went 1-2-4 in the race to lead Wauwatosa East, ranked second in Division 1 among boys teams in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll, to the team title with 46 points.
Second-ranked Kenosha Indian Trail (70), No. 12 Verona (81) and No. 8 Wisconsin Lutheran (93) rounded out the top four teams.
Junior Sarah Seils was the only Crusader to run in the girls’ race and she finished 62nd in 22:15.4.
Middleton, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the WCCCA poll, won the team title with 48 points and New Berlin Eisenhower (ninth, Division 2) was second with 97. Eisenhower’s Faith Wehrman won the race in 18:16.1.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 2: The Demons had some difficulties in serving and hitting, but their defense and setting helped save the day as they pulled out a 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9 Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Angels Thursday on Senior Night at St. Catherine’s.
Burlington (12-8, 4-1 SLC), which was coming off a four-set loss Tuesday to conference leader Westosha Central (ranked eighth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll), completed a season sweep of St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (1-8, 0-6). The Demons won 3-0 on Sept. 9 at Burlington.
Braeden Tomczyk had a solid night for Burlington with 13 kills, five aces and four blocks. Ryan Gonzalez had 26 assists and Jackson Phillips had 14 digs.
Angels coach Eric Hollow said his team played its best volleyball of the season. Even though it was Senior Night, underclassmen led the way.
Junior Drew Schoneman “was outstanding tonight in all facets of the match,” Hollow said, and led the team with 13 kills and 13 digs. Junior Ashe Oglesby added six kills and four blocks, and sophomore setter Jordan Schmidt had 20 assists and five aces.
UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 1: The Broncos and Panthers played two marathon sets, with the final one giving Union Grove a 25-23, 25-20, 29-31, 26-24 victory in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Wilmot.
The Broncos (13-8, 4-2 SLC) completed a season sweep of Wilmot. Union Grove won 3-1 on Sept. 9.
“Playing Wilmot at home is always tough,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said. “They came out with a lot of energy and some great defense. I was very impressed with our composure.”
Ty Geschke led the offense with 19 kills, and after him, Union Grove had plenty of balance, with five others combining for 36 kills — Tyson Skalecki had nine, Zac Montgomery eight, Luke Anderson and James May seven each, and Domenic McDougal five.
McDougal had 50 assists and defensively, Hudson Dresen had 18 digs and Skalecki and May each had four blocks.
Girls volleyball
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks lost their second straight match following a 19-0 start, getting swept by Shoreland Lutheran 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
Amelia Ropiak led Prairie (19-2, 5-1 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, with 13 kills. Lexi Kuvshinikov added nine kills and 13 digs and Cate Yunker had 26 assists and four aces.
The Lady Pacers are 5-1 in the MCC (13-9 overall).
ST. JOSEPH 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept 25-11, 25-16, 25-19 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Kenosha.
Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s (1-20, 0-8 MCC) with seven kills, and Emily Monosa finished with 15 digs. Katelyn Gordon added 13 digs for the Angels.