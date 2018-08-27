In what proved to be a back-and-forth thriller between the St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team and Oak Creek on Monday afternoon, the Knights prevailed with a 4-3 nonconference victory at the SCORe Complex in Caledonia.
Juan Caseres, a sophomore at St. Catherine’s, did all he could to keep his team in the game by scoring a hat trick.
The Angels (0-2) took an early lead in the 10th minute of play when Caseres scored an unassisted goal, but Franklin responded with a goal in the 20th minute.
From there, the Angels scored once more before half on another unassisted Caseres goal, giving St. Catherine’s a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
Things slowly started to unravel for the Angels when junior goalkeeper Alberto Galvan was replaced by teammate Peyton Johnson, who let three goals slip past him in the second half.
Franklin scored two goals before Caseres answered with his third of the day, tying it at 3-3 in the 70th minute.
The Knights’ final goal came in the 75th minute, but St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said his team missed several opportunities down the stretch.
“We had two tremendous opportunities to tie the game late on but we just couldn’t finish,” Lake said. “Johnny (Juan Caseres) was great today and he was the most active given the opportunities he created and scored on.”
Girls golf
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 211, CASE 214, : Case coach Pete Berry was frustrated with his team’s performance in their first dual meet of the season against Indian Trail.
“This had to be one of the most disappointing losses of my career,” Berry said. “There was a loss of focus today from everyone and this was a match that we definitely should have won.”
Lauren Chiappetta, a senior at Case, earned medalist honors by shooting a 44 — eight strokes better than any other player.
Behind Chiappetta for Case was Megan Ketchum, a sophomore who broke her arm playing soccer last year. Ketchum carded a 56.
“I know we are going to get better,” Berry said. “It all comes with practice and getting out on the course.”
HORLICK 242, PARK 283: It was a tough day for both teams at Shoop Park Golf Course, but the Rebels managed their first dual meet victory thanks in part to junior Hannah Stone.
Stone led the Rebels with a 52, which coach Darrell Perry said was uncharacteristically high for the team’s best golfer.
“Hannah had an off day, but she still put together the best performance of the day out of both teams,” Perry said. “Even when she’s not on her best game, she’s still really good.”
Park was led by freshman Alexis Betker, who shot a 54.
