High schools: Case wins Southeast Conference Tournament to cap championship run

Case coach Jerry Kupper was understandably pleased with the outcome.

“It’s been a good year for the kids,” Kupper said. “This is the deepest we’ve ever been — usually we have one or two strong players and we struggle to find good No. 3 and No. 4 players. We have five pretty good golfers and they’re all playing well.”

The key was the scores on the back nine. The field used a shotgun start — each group beginning the round on a different hole at the same time — but Kupper still told his players to focus on holes 10 through 18.

“We put a special emphasis on the back nine,” Kupper said. “A lot of them started on the back, then came to the front and finished on the back. We wanted them to finish strong.”

That they did, with none of the Eagles carding anything higher than a 6 on the back nine holes.

Kupper was especially impressed with Nolan, who played with seniors Dylan Moore of Indian Trail and John Mirsberger of Franklin, two of the top players in the conference. The trio began on the first hole and Moore, who finished as the medalist with a 76, shot 2-over-par 37 on the front nine. Mirsberger had 39 and Nolan had 42.