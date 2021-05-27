High schools: Case wins Southeast Conference Tournament to cap championship run

It may have looked and felt like an early spring day at Meadowbrook Country Club Thursday, but the Case High School boys golf team had a nice, warm feeling.
The Eagles, who finished the Southeast Conference mini-meet season last week as the conference leaders, put the finishing touch on their first overall conference championship in six years by winning the SEC Tournament on a chilly, windy day.
Case and Kenosha Indian Trail, which was third in the SEC point standings after the eight mini-meets, tied the Eagles for first at 347, forcing the WIAA tiebreaker to be applied.
The Eagles won the first tiebreaker — the back nine score — totaling 170 to 177 for the Hawks. Franklin, which was second in the standings, finished third at 349, two shots off the lead.
It was the first overall SEC title for Case since 2015, when Ricky Kuiper and Eric Van Tubbergen were seniors. The Eagles won the SEC Tournament in 2018 in the senior year of Zach Shawhan, who played as a freshman on the 2015 team.
Junior No. 1 player Sam Nolan led three Case players finishing in the top 10. Nolan was second with an 81, senior No. 3 Ryan Doerflinger was seventh with an 88 and junior No. 4 Jack Boscher was ninth with an 88. Senior No. 2 Brayden LoPiccolo rounded out the Eagles’ top four with a 90.
Horlick junior Mike Cerny finished sixth, shooting an 87.
Case coach Jerry Kupper was understandably pleased with the outcome.
“It’s been a good year for the kids,” Kupper said. “This is the deepest we’ve ever been — usually we have one or two strong players and we struggle to find good No. 3 and No. 4 players. We have five pretty good golfers and they’re all playing well.”
The key was the scores on the back nine. The field used a shotgun start — each group beginning the round on a different hole at the same time — but Kupper still told his players to focus on holes 10 through 18.
“We put a special emphasis on the back nine,” Kupper said. “A lot of them started on the back, then came to the front and finished on the back. We wanted them to finish strong.”
That they did, with none of the Eagles carding anything higher than a 6 on the back nine holes.
Kupper was especially impressed with Nolan, who played with seniors Dylan Moore of Indian Trail and John Mirsberger of Franklin, two of the top players in the conference. The trio began on the first hole and Moore, who finished as the medalist with a 76, shot 2-over-par 37 on the front nine. Mirsberger had 39 and Nolan had 42.
Things flipped on the back nine, with Nolan shooting a 39 to Mirsberger’s 42 as they tied at 81. Nolan’s back-nine score was the tiebreaker to give him second. Moore shot 39. No one else in the field shot in the 30s.
Park’s best finisher was junior Alex Hutchinson with a 93.
Next up for Case, Horlick and Park is Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 Franklin Regional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Oak Creek.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 16, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Kat Schmierer pitched a three-inning perfect game Thursday and the Crusaders won their eighth straight game with a Metro Classic Conference victory at Island Park.
Lutheran (14-3, 10-2 MCC), ranked No. 9 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, did a little bit of everything against the Angels (5-14, 2-9), but the spotlight shined brightest on Schmierer.
The senior struck out eight of the nine batters she faced and she had the assist on the other putout. She pitched her second no-hitter of the week and 10th shutout of the season.
Schmierer was also a force on offense, going 3 for 4 with a double, home run and driving in three runs.
Olivia Rosenberg went 1 for 2 with five RBIs, Jenna Beaudin had a homer and three RBIs, Kendyll Holub (double) went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Megan Walek and Mac Burns each had a double.
“The bats were strong and we had some big hits tonight,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “The team is putting all the pieces together each game to get stronger as the playoffs are right around the corner.”
FRANKLIN 15, HORLICK 0: The Sabers were in total control and tallied 10 hits over four innings to cruise past the Rebels in a four-inning Southeast Conference game Thursday at Franklin.
A day removed from its 18-run performance against St. Catherine’s, the bats fell silent for Horlick (1-16, 0-9 SEC). Brenna Herman went 1 for 2 for the only hit of the night for the Rebels.
Franklin (8-10, 6-4 SEC) scored seven runs in the second inning and five runs in the third.
OAK CREEK 19, PARK 1: Becca Zelten had a double, home run and drove in five runs as the Knights beat the Panthers in four innings in a Southeast Conference game at Humble Park.
The only run for Park (1-9, 0-9 SEC), which had two hits, came in the third inning.
Oak Creek (19-1, 10-0) leads the SEC and is ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.
Girls soccer
KENOSHA TREMPER 3, PARK 2: The Trojans scored two second-half goals and stopped the Panthers’ four-match winning streak Thursday with a rain-soaked Southeast Conference victory at Pritchard Park.
Midfielder Lainie Sanders got Park (8-3-0, 2-3-0 SEC) on the board early, scoring within seconds of the game’s opening kick. Ten minutes later, Tremper (6-3-1, 3-1-1) found the back of the net to tie the match at 1-1.
In the 35th minute, Alexis Betker scored off an assist from Mikayla Smith to give Park a 2-1 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Trojans scored in the 70th minute to tie the match at 2-2, then scored again in the 87th minute.
“The ball didn’t bounce our way tonight,” Panthers coach Matt Maletis said. “But the kids played great and while we were disappointed, they got after it tonight.”
Boys tennis
WATERFORD 6, WILMOT 1: The Wolverines won three of the four singles matches en route to a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Waterford.
For Waterford (7-6, 5-2 SLC), Andrew Vescio defeated Ernie Dippold 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and John Durand beat Ray Dippold 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Waterford’s No. 1 team of Ian Louis and Gus Frost beat Isaac Blount and Evan Vazquez 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke defeated Lucas Wojtkiewicz and Kaiden Volbrecht 6-3, 6-0.
Wilmot defaulted at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.
“Our singles and doubles took care of business tonight,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “We had a couple of guys play up, so I am proud of them and it was a good team win.”