The Case High School girls tennis team dominated at the Kenosha Tremper subsectional on Monday morning, advancing all four of its singles players to the sectional round on Wednesday at Tremper.
Led by undefeated Bojana Pozder, the Eagles continued their success this season with straight-set victories in all of the singles matches.
Pozder defeated Horlick’s Embriyt Mason 6-0, 6-0 and improved her overall record to 31-0. No. 2 Destiney Klinkhammer defeated Horlick’s Tabitha Barringrom 6-0, 6-0 and Tremper’s Kara Clark 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 Alaina Jaeck won her first-round match against Horlick’s Elena Eckland 6-0, 6-0, then defeated Westosha Central’s Alexandra Wells 6-1, 6-3. Aalaiya Jacklin rounded things off for Case with two victories at No. 4 singles. She defeated Park’s Emma Schifsl 6-0, 6-0 and Bradford’s Holly Valentine 6-1, 6-2.
The quartet of singles players for Case are 99-9 combined this season, according to wiaawisc.org.
“All of these girls are incredible and it’s great that we are sending all four of them to sectionals,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. “This has been a special season and we want to continue our success.”
Union Grove also had success. Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer won their No. 1 doubles match and advanced to sectionals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Case. No. 3 Kelsey Kemper and Cami Good defeated Park 6-0, 6-0 and Indian Trail 6-4, 6-1.
“Our girls are definitely peaking right now,” Union Grove coach Mike Brannen said. “I expect Chloe and Kayla to do just as well at sectionals.”
Case had the best team score among the Racine County schools with 14 points, followed by Union Grove with eight. Park and Horlick did not have any qualifiers.
Westosha and Tremper finished at the top of the table with 18 points each.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 6, DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks defeated Metro Classic Conference opponent Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie behind two goals each from Tommy Bode and Cameron McPhee.
Bode started off the scoring with a goal in the sixth minute, then the Hawks (8-2-1, 3-1-1 MCC) scored four goals in the span of six minutes. Luis Garduno scored in the 37th minute, McPhee scored in the 41st and 42nd minute, and Zayan Atcha made it 5-0 in the 43rd minute.
The Hawks’ final goal came in the 72nd on a strike by Bode. The game was called in the 80th minute due to lightning.
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders trailed 5-0 against Metro Classic Conference opponent St. Joseph at Kenosha when lightning brought the game to a halt in the 50th minute.
According to Racine Lutheran coach Peter Laboda, the game did not count. He did not know Monday night if it would be completed.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, SUSSEX HAMILTON 1: Zach Romano and Liam Carls each had 27 kills and the Rebels defeated Sussex Hamilton 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24 in a nonconference match at Sussex. Carls added seven aces.
“We came out and played with a lot of intensity tonight,” said Marcinkus, whose team improved to 10-12-2. “Defensively, I thought we were great in the first set and we closed things out nicely.”
