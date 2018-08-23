The Case High School girls swim team has been without a home pool for a month.
The Eagles’ pool was shut down several weeks ago because of safety concerns and the team has had to find other places to practice.
But that distraction didn’t stop them from making an early-season statement by winning the Southeast Conference relay meet on Thursday afternoon at Park High School.
Case coach Frank Michalowski said he had hoped for a top-three finish, but his swimmers came through with a little extra and won the meet with 150 points, 10 more than Kenosha Indian Trail.
“This was an entire team effort today,” Michalowski said. “Finishing first was like the icing on the cake for me.”
More icing was the Eagles’ winning 200-yard butterfly relay of Sara Bollendorf, Natalia Badillo, Shelby Gain and Maya Frodl setting a school record of 1:58:12 – more than a second faster than the previous mark set last season (1:59:75).
Case won four events, including the diving relay, the 200 medley, the 200 backstroke and the 200 butterfly relays.
“I think this victory is going to give us a lot of confidence moving forward in the season,” Michalowski said. “They’re working even harder because they aren’t in their own pool; I think the adversity has made us stronger as a team.”
Behind the Eagles were Horlick and Park, who finished sixth and seventh respectively with 92 and 52 points.
The Rebels’ 100 freestyle relay of Isabelle Buhler, Elizabeth Stratman, Mackenzie Reischl and Marlee Reischl won the race in 52:93 seconds.
Park placed fourth in that same race—the Panthers’ best result of the day—in 59.12. Aliyah George, Erin Ketterhagen, Riley Smith-Hopkins and Andrea Dement were on the relay.
BURLINGTON CO-OP: It came down to the final race for the Demons to earn enough points to win the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Whitewater.
Burlington finished with 402 points, two ahead of Lake Geneva Badger’s 400.
The Demons were led by the 400-yard breaststroke relay of Samantha Reesman, Ashley Maier, Keri Schildt and Megan Schultz, which won in 5:19.15.
Four relays placed second: the 1,000 free crescendo (Amanda Richards, Libby Slauson, Brianna Smith and Schultz) in 11:14.53; the 400 backstroke (Smith, Richards, Paige Tello, Emma Langley) in 4:28.47; the 200 butterfly (Maier, Langley, Slauson, Sydney Lueth) in 2:01.54; and the 400 medley (Smith, Maier, Richards and Schultz) in 4:36.05.
Burlington also placed third in three events.
Girls tennis
FRANKLIN 5, CASE 2: Bojana Pozder and Destiny Klinkhammer won their matches, but the Eagles came up short in their first Southeast Conference dual meet of the season.
Pozder, a freshman, improved to 14-0 by defeating Franklin senior Katie Lehman 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Klinkhammer came from behind to beat Alexa Moran 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, UNION GROVE 2: No. 1 singles Chloe Woods and No. 2 singles Kayla Maurer both got wins for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Union Grove.
Woods defeated Janell Gillmore 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, while Maurer defeated Tristia Jantz 6-1, 6-2.
BADGER 6, BURLINGTON 1: No. 3 singles Emily Rauch got the lone win for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Burlington. Rauch defeated Ava Pezza 4-6, 7-6, 6-0 for the Demons (3-7, 0-1 SLC).
Girls golf
OAK CREEK 211, PARK 231: Alexis Betker shot a career-best for nine holes, but the Panthers lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Betker was the medalist with a 44. The Panthers had only three girls compete, but hung with the Knights and played very well, said coach Greg Nyboe.
BADGER 187, UNION GROVE 209: Sydney Staaden, Veronica Parco and Liz Torhorst all shot a 50 for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Geneva National Golf Course in Lake Geneva.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 4, SAINT THOMAS MORE 4: The Broncos settled for a draw in a nonconference, back and forth battle at Union Grove.
Dylan Fleischman and Logan Farrington both had two goal games for the Broncos (1-1-0). Fleischman’s goals came in the 6th minute off an assist by Drake Miller and in the 55th off an assist by Farrington.
Farrington scored in the 28th minute on a penalty kick and in the 39th minute off an assist by Kevin Jaworski.
WHITNALL 2, WATERFORD 1: Adison Tyma scored the lone goal for the Wolverines in their season-opening nonconference loss at Whitnall.
ELKHORN 6, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels’ lone goal came on an own goal off of a cross that was deflected in the box and squeaked through the goalkeepers legs in the nonconference loss at SCORe in Caledonia.
Goalkeepers Peyton Johnson and Alberto Galvan both had eight saves for the Angels (0-1).
TENOR-VERITAS 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Tenor-Veritas broke open a close match in the second half, scoring six times against the tired Crusaders in a nonconference loss at Pershing Park.
Lutheran (0-1) trailed only 2-1 at halftime thanks to a goal from Josh Sanchez off an assist from T.J. Christensen in the 15th minutes. But Tenor scored five times between the 60th and 75th minute against the Crusaders, who had only 11 players, said coach Peter LaBoda.
Cross country
RACINE LUTHERAN: The Schmierers led the way for the Crusaders at the Badger Invitational at Lake Geneva.
Luke Schmierer placed 23rd in freshman-sophomore race in 20:26, while his brother Joseph finished 46th in 22:40. The boys finished seventh in the meet.
In the girls freshman-sophomore race, their sister Kathryn Schmierer placed 17th in 25:33. Anna Janke led the way in the junior-senior race, finishing 23rd with a time of 25:37. The girls placed fifth overall.
