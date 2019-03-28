No one was in more of a groove at Somers on Thursday than Case High School softball pitchers Jade Romanski and Paige Thomas.
The duo pitched a combined no-hitter against Shoreland Lutheran and the Eagles won their season opener 11-0 in five innings.
“We’re going to ride with Jade the whole year, but Paige is definitely going to be a good one. The sky is the limit for them this season,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said.
The no-hitter was preserved when senior shortstop Jenna Mudge made a diving stop, got up, and fired a strike to first base for the out. Other than that, the Lady Pacer bats were stifled as Romanski had six strikeouts in four innings and Thomas had a strikeout in one inning.
Marion Rothen led the Eagles’ offense, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Lauren Waiss also went 2 for 3 and had two RBIs. Mudge went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Romanski went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
RACINE LUTHERAN 9, DOMINICAN 1: Kat Schmierer had 18 strikeouts in her dominating complete game as the Crusaders won a Metro Classic Conference game at Island Park.
The Crusaders (3-3, 1-0 MCC) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and scored again in the third and fourth innings. A five-run fifth inning extended their lead to 8-0.
Crusaders’ sophomore first baseman Sydney Hoover went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Calla Bixler, a senior second baseman, and Mac Burns, a sophomore catcher, each added two RBIs.
“Kat really stepped up and the offense came alive after some adjustments,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “It was a good start to conference play.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 9, HORLICK 5: The Angels put up runs in every inning but the sixth and powered their way to a nonconference victory at Douglas Park in the season opener for both teams.
“Our offense was able to consistently put up runs and, overall, we played a really good and even ball game,” St. Catherine’s coach Keith Ruelle said.
The Angels were led by Abby Cook, who went 2 for 4 with five RBIs, and Ashley Gerber, who went 4 for 4 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBIs.
Tricia Zimmerman powered Horlick’s offense with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Courtney DeRosia pitched seven innings, had nine strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.
“We had to deal with an injury in the second inning and had to play with eight girls the rest of the game,” Rebels coach Kerry Timler said. “One girl has the flu and another one wasn’t able to play today so we were limited with what we had.”
OAK CREEK 5, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos couldn’t get any offense going in their season-opening loss at Oak Creek.
“Kayli Pfeffer threw the ball really well, we just couldn’t get the offense working and give her some runs to work with,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said.
The Broncos had two hits with seniors Pfeffer and Abby Boyle getting singles. Pfeffer went six innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking one.
Baseball
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Angels were able to rally late against the Broncos to earn a nonconference win at Horlick Field in their season opener.
The Broncos scored in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Zach Kaisler, who started on the mound for the Angels, pitched three innings, allowed one earned run and a walk, and struck out seven.
The Angels tied the game in the fifth inning when Ian Rognerud singled, advanced on a pass ball, and scored on a Broncos’ error.
The Angels took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning without getting a hit. Noah Rogers reached on an error and stole second, Rognerud was hit by a pitch and Orlando Moncayo reached on an error to load the bases. Kaisler drew a walk to give the Angels the lead.
Rognerud earned the win, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out seven, and Anthony Schiro earned the save.
“For the first game of the year there was a lot of rust for both teams,” St. Catherine’s head coach Paul Pulera said. “I was happy we were able to pick up the win.”
Girls soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, OAK CREEK 2: Sadie Gilbert scored a pair of goals, including a late game-winner, in the Angels’ nonconference win at Oak Creek.
The Angels (1-1) scored the opening goal in the 15th minute through quick combination play. Sophomore Molly O’Regan picked out a pass to set up Gilbert, a senior forward, for her first goal. The Knights (0-1) scored in the 30th minute to make the game 1-1 at the half.
Angels senior Shannon Stulo opened the scoring in the second half with a goal off a corner kick in the 65th minute. The Knights scored in the 73rd minute to make it 2-2.
O’Regan helped win the game in the 85th minute when she got on the end of a deep clearance and sent a driven pass ahead for Gilbert to bury for her second goal of the game.
“It was a gutsy game from our girls today,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said.
UNION GROVE 2, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Broncos were without starting goalkeeper Mia Guyton because of a strained quadriceps muscle, but still came away with a nonconference victory at Union Grove.
Mikailah Kosterman started the first half in net for Union Grove (2-0) and made one save. Kendra Hoffman put the Broncos ahead in the 10th minute on an assist from Alexa Panyk. Indian Trail equalized in the 32nd minute.
“Their shape was excellent in the first half,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Our focus in the second half was opening them up so we could create more space for opportunities.”
Hailey Hoffman replaced Kosterman in the second half and had a clean sheet with one save. Alexa Panyk scored the game winner in the 80th minute, assisted by Kayla Maurer.
“Mia probably could have given it a go today, but I didn’t want to risk it this early in the season,” Jung said. “I’m happy with how we finished the game.”
