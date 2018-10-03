Case High School freshman Bojana Pozder keeps taking her impressive game to even higher levels.
The No. 1 singles player for the Eagles won three more matches on Wednesday at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Tremper Sectional to run her perfect record to 34-0 and earn a spot at the Division 1 state individual tennis tournament next week at Madison.
Also at Tremper, Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles duo of Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer (12-5) advanced to state by finishing second.
Pozder moved through the first two rounds with ease, defeating New Berlin Eisenhower’s Lauren Landstrom 6-1, 6-4 and Brookfield East’s Emily Horneffer 6-3, 6-1.
In the championship match, Pozder faced Divine Savior Holy Angels senior Logan White, who was 24-1 coming into the sectional and her only loss coming against Pozder at the Nicolet Sweet Sixteen tournament in early September.
Pozder dropped the first set 5-7 — the first time she has trailed in a match this season. She promptly roared back and won the second set 6-2 and the supertiebreaker 10-5.
At the Nicolet tournament, Pozder beat White, who placed fifth at the Division 1 state meet last season, 6-1, 4-6, 11-9.
Pozder’s teammates Destiny Klinkhammer (23-3), Alaina Jaeck (25-5) and Aalaiya Jacklin (22-5) finished fourth, third and third, respectively. At No. 2 singles, Klinkhammer lost both her matches, falling to Whitnall’s Jenna Dundas 6-2, 6-0 and Kenosha Indian Trail’s Sindu Shankar 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
No. 3 singles Jaeck lost to DSHA’s Claire Vap 6-0, 6-0, but defeated Indian Trail’s Victoria Rizzo 6-3, 6-2. No. 4 singles Jacklin lost to Brookfield East’s Maggie Krill 6-2, 6-2, then beat Tremper’s Kate Stanard 6-1, 6-0.
Case finished fourth with 22 points behind DSHA, Brookfield East and New Berlin Eisenhower. Union Grove finished ninth with 13 points.
For the Broncos, Maurer and Woods defeated Brookfield Central’s Sabrina Hugan and Reena Yuan 6-0, 6-3, then beat Brookfield East’s Pyper Scullen and Savannah Kohler 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. The duo fell to Eisenhower’s Gabby Majinski and Julia Hintz 6-0, 6-1 in the final.
BURLINGTON: At the Division 1 Badger Sectional, No. 1 singles player May Jagodzinski and two Demons’ doubles duos fell short of earning spots at the state meet.
Senior Jagodzinski (15-8) lost her first and only match to Monona Grove’s Hailey Munz 7-5, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles duo of Kate Zott and Alexandria Naber went 1-1 and finished third. The No. 3 doubles team of Emily Ball and Megan Way lost both of its matches.
PRAIRIE: The Hawks had plenty of success at the Division 2 East Troy Sectional, as three players qualified for the Division 2 state tournament.
No. 1 singles Gabriela Davis (12-16) advanced by defeating McFarland’s Michelle Batcha 6-1, 6-3 in her first match. Davis then lost to defending Division 2 state runner-up Olivia Czerwonka of Kenosha St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and to Jefferson’s Morgan Graf 6-1, 6-0 to finish fourth.
The Hawks’ No. 1 doubles pair of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg also advanced by placing third. The duo (19-6) defeated Watertown Luther Prep’s Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe 6-0, 6-1, lost to East Troy’s Mackenzie Lndow and Erin Rice 4-6, 2-6, and beat Catholic Memorial’s Margaret Diedrich and Rylee Teuteberg 6-3, 6-4.
Also for Prairie, No. 3 singles Molly Cookman placed second in her flight. Cookman (15-10) defeated Maiah O’Rourke from McFarland 6-3, 6-0, but lost to Courtney Sturm of Catholic Memorial in the final. The No. 2 doubles pair of Libby Antonneau and Brooke Foster finished fourth, losing both of their matches.
Girls golf
DIVISION 1 BADGER SECTIONAL: Union Grove’s Veronica Parco started slow at Grand Geneva Resort, but finished strong, finishing fifth overall and earning a spot at next week’s WIAA State Tournament at University Ridge in Verona.
Parco shot a 16-over-par 87 and tied for fifth with Janesville Craig’s Kallie Lux.
Parco, a sophomore who won the Case regional meet at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville last Thursday, shot a 47 on her first nine holes, then stormed back to card a 40 on her final nine. Over her last six holes, she was 1-under par, Broncos coach Eric Swanson said.
She will be the only Racine County golfer at state this season.
Three other Broncos finished in the top 25: Sydney Staaden tied for 10th at 94, Ali Torhorst tied for 14th at 97 and Liz Torhorst tied for 24th at 106.
Badger’s Holly Murphy carded the best score of the day with a 3-over 74.
As a team, Union Grove finished fourth with a 384, behind winner Milton (359), runner-up Badger (379) and Janesville Parker (382). The Broncos missed qualifying for state by only five strokes.
“We didn’t have the greatest day shooting,” Swanson said. “That second spot was right there for the taking, we just didn’t capitalize.”
Case placed sixth at 425. The Eagles were led by Lauren Chiappetta, who shot a 97 and finished 14th. Corina Davis was 27th, Megan Ketchum 29th and Ella Million 34th.
“The course was tough today,” Case coach Pete Berry said. “It was windy and wet, but I’m proud of the way we competed out there.”
Horlick and Park each had one player compete at the sectional. Park’s Alexis Betker tied for 21st with a 105, while Horlick’s Hannah Stone tied for 27th at 107.
Boys soccer
CASE 4, PARK 0: Mati Degefa’s two goals propelled the Eagles to a Southeast Conference victory at Case.
Shawn Maringer and Goel Martinez also added scores for the Eagles (5-4-4, 3-0-2 SEC). Case coach Gregg Anderle said he was pleased with how his team moved the ball against Park (1-10-1, 0-5-1 SEC).
Chase Werner and Jax Calverley combined to stop seven shots in goal for the Eagles.
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, ST. JOSEPH 2: In a back and forth affair at Kenosha Indian Trail, the Angels came out on top in a Metro Classic Conference match.
Trailing 1-0, Brock Naidl leveled the match at 1-1 for the Angels in the 36th minute. St. Joseph answered with a goal in the 51st. Christopher Duran scored for the Angels off his own corner kick in the 57th minute, which tied the game at 2-2.
The final goal for the Angels (5-5-3, 3-1-1 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, came from Juan Casares in the 65th minute. Goalkeeper Peyton Johnson stopped four shots.
PRAIRIE 11, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks needed only 60 minutes to win a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
Prairie (9-2-1, 4-1-1 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got two goals from Zayan Atcha, and goals by Nick Ruffo, Gabe Perez, Quinton Stafford, Finn Peterson, Daniel Dreifuerst, Max Yde, Jason Frosch, Omi Nagra, and Christian Cape.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK 3, OAK CREEK 1: The Rebels got strong contributions at the net and on defense to rally from a first-set loss for a 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 Southeast Conference victory at Case.
After a slow start, Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said her team picked up the intensity to regain the momentum against the Knights (0-5 SEC).
A key to the victory was making adjustments at the net, switching some hitters around. Junior Matt Barrientez led the Rebels (11-12-2, 3-2 SEC) with 10 kills, but three others had eight kills and another had six. Gavan Pullen had eight blocks, Dylan Jensen had 22 assists and two aces, and Liam Carls had 20 digs.
CASE 3, TREMPER 0: Andrew Strain and Dane Kerkman combined for 16 kills to help the Eagles sweep a Southeast Conference match at Kenosha. Shaphar Grant added three blocks.
BRADFORD 3, PARK 1: After winning the first set, the Panthers fell 30-32, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
For the Panthers (4-10, 1-4 SEC), Kevin Leslie had 18 assists and 12 digs, and Nobal Days had 10 kills and four blocks.
