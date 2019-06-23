Coca earns first-team All-SEC honors
Colton Coca, a junior infielder for the Case High School baseball team, earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors.
Second-team infielders from Racine County were Horlick freshman TJ Williams and Case junior Matt Friesema. Bryce Spaulding, a senior outfielder for Case, also earned second-team honors.
Honorable mention players from the county were sophomore infielder Nolan Hodgin and junior pitcher Erik Lehmann of Case, senior outfielders Christian Montano and Nate Ramsey, junior outfielder Dylan Wold and junior infielder Frank Christianson of Horlick and senior infielders Andrew Kusters and Jared Mai of Park.
Reese Dutton of Kenosha Tremper was the SEC's Player of the Year and Jim Hughes of Franklin was Coach of the Year.
