Lauren Chiappetta picked a perfect time to turn in a career-best performance.
The Case High School senior carded a career-best 90 over 18 holes on Thursday to finish second at the Southeast Conference girls golf tournament at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn.
Chiappetta’s score helped the Eagles place third in the team standings with a 407.
“Lauren was fantastic out there today,” said Case coach Pete Berry. “She came back strong on her back nine and managed to sink a 40-foot putt, uphill, to leapfrog the two people in front of her in second and third place.”
Chiappetta shot a 48 on the front nine and followed it up with a 42 on the back. She finished behind Franklin’s Mallory Swartz, who shot a sizzling 73.
Case freshman Ella Million finished 15th with a 103, while Maddie Leonard was 18th with a 105. Leonard had a career-best 47 for nine holes on the back nine, Berry said.
“The girls all had strong bounce back efforts today with every single one of them having a better back nine holes than their first nine,” Berry said. “Really proud of the way they all competed and managed to finish the tournament strong.”
Park, which had an incomplete team, was led by Alexis Betker who shot a 98 and finished in seventh. Horlick, which also had an incomplete team, was led by Liza Chiappe’s 120.
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE 3, DOMINICAN 0: Driea Bode and Jolie Larson each had nine kills as the Hawks swept a Metro Classic Conference dual meet 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 at Prairie.
Larson also had 14 assists, while Jamie May added 14 digs and served eight aces for Prairie (13-5, 3-0 MCC).
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Despite missing several starters, the Angels won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
“We had a few new faces in the lineup and they really stepped up tonight and everyone played a really good game,” said Angels coach Kathy Simanek.
Abby Delsman had nine kills, 10 digs and served three aces.
Girls tennis
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 5, PRAIRIE 2: No. 2 singles Andrea Palmen and No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg earned wins for the Hawks in a nonconference loss at Prairie.
Palmen defeated Zoe Francis 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, while Gesner and Stoltenberg defeated Grace Gridley and Grace Watkins 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.
OAK CREEK 7, PARK 0: No. 1 doubles Diana Antonio and Juana Antonio got the lone set win for the Panthers, losing 6-1, 6-0 against Brittany Weyker and Rachel Papp in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
Boys soccer
WHITEFISH BAY 3, CASE 0: The Eagles stayed competitive with the state-ranked Blue Dukes, but came up short in a nonconference match at Case.
The Eagles (4-4-3) played a much tougher game against Whitefish Bay, ranked fifth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, than last season when the Eagles lost 10-0, said Case coach Gregg Anderle.
“Whitefish Bay is a very good team, but we battled all night with them and I am really proud of how the boys played,” Anderle said.
The Eagles were down 1-0 at halftime, and the Blue Dukes used their height advantage early in the second half to increase the lead, Anderle said.
PARK 2, MILW. RONALD REAGAN 1: In a nonconference match at Pershing Park, a last-minute goal by captain Jonathan Muños gave the Panther’s their first win of the season.
Alex Esperza scored Park’s (1-7) first goal in the first minute of the game, heading in a ball off an assist by Rashadd Henderson. Muños scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Goalkeeper Juan Guereca had eight saves for the Panthers.
UNION GROVE 7, WILMOT 0: The Broncos scored six goals in the first half and rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference win at Wilmot.
Union Grove (9-1-3, 4-1 SLC), ranked eighth among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, got two goals from Sawyer Richardson, two from Logan Farrington, and one each from Ricardo Farfan and Christian Lenz in the first half.
Jake Anderson added the last goal in the 49th minute for the Broncos.
ELKHORN 4, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines came close, but couldn’t get the go-ahead goal in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.
The Wolverines (10-5, 3-2 SLC) trailed 2-0 when Adin Tyma scored to narrow the deficit to 2-1 at halftime.
In the second half, Chris Estrada scored to level the match, but some late mistakes allowed the Elks to score twice, said Waterford coach Dan Prailes.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons trailed 2-0 at halftime, but allowed four in the second half to lose a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, WILMOT 0: Evan Schuster and Connor Rasch each had eight kills as the Angels swept a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 at Wilmot.
Schuster served three aces, while Sam May had 25 assists for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran (14-1, 4-0 SLC).
BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: At Paddock Lake, Malik Tiedt had 11 kills and served two aces as the Demons swept a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.
Burlington (9-3-2, 3-1 SLC) also got two blocks from Andy Ellingham, 16 digs from Trey Krause, and 26 assists from David Paul.
