The Case and Park high school boys track and field teams got the spring prep season off to a flying start Tuesday.
The Eagles and Panthers each won five events, but Case had superior depth and won a five-team indoor meet at Park. Case had 148 points, nearly double Park’s total of 77.5. Horlick and St. Catherine’s, each with two victories, were third (69.5) and fourth (55), respectively, and Prairie was fifth (22).
Rashaad Henderson of Park was the only athlete with two individual victories, winning the 55 meters in 6.68 seconds and the 200 meters in 24.59.
The Eagles individual wins were by Juan Salgado in the 1,600 (5:55.0), Michael Vranak in the 800 (2:28.9) and Greg Jenkins in the triple jump (41-4¼), and the 4x800 relay (9:57.0) and 4x400 relay (4:18.1) also won.
Park’s other victories were by Rashein Thomas in the 55 high hurdles (8.34), Nobal Days in the high jump (5-10) and in the 4x160 relay (1:19.6).
Horlick’s wins were by Jayvion Vinson in the 400 (56.50) and Mike Weaver in the 55 intermediate hurdles (8.39), and St. Catherine’s wins were by Evan Schuster in the long jump (29-8¼) and Tim Carthron in the shot put (46-6¾).
