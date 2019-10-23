A combination of a potent offense and a stifling defense gave the Case High School boys soccer team a flying start to the WIAA playoffs Tuesday.
Daniele Musmeci and Connor Mills each scored three goals as the Eagles made easy work of Milwaukee Hamilton, winning 10-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Case.
It took Case (14-3-4), which is 10-0-1 in its last 11 matches and has shutouts in 10 of those matches, less than a minute to get on the scoreboard. Musmeci scored 49 seconds into the match following a pass by Mati Degefa to make it 1-0. By the end of the first half, the Eagles had a 7-0 lead.
"(Milwaukee Hamilton) were overmatched," Case coach Gregg Anderle said. "We're not patting ourselves on the back."
Musmeci finished with a hat trick and two assists, and Mills completed his hat trick in the opening minute of the second half. Shawn Maringer had two goals and three assists, and Chase Werner earned the shutout without facing a shot attempt. The match was stopped after 55 minutes.
"Daniele Musmeci is a force to be reckoned with at the moment," Anderle said. "He is difficult to match up."
The Eagles will host Franklin at 1 p.m. Saturday in a regional final at Case. The Sabers (5-11-2) beat Muskego 2-1 in another regional semifinal Tuesday.
HORLICK 1, MILWAUKEE BRADLEY TECH 0 (FORFEIT): The Rebels advanced to their Division 1 regional final with a forfeit victory over the Trojans.
The match was scheduled to be played at Levonian Field on the Horlick campus.
Horlick will host Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op in the regional final Saturday at Levonian Field. Pulaski Co-op beat Park 5-0 in another regional semifinal.
PULASKI CO-OP 5, PARK 0: The Panthers’ season came to an end as they lost a WIAA Division 1 semifinal match at Pulaski Stadium in Milwaukee.
Park (4-7-1) could not get much going on offense as the defense of Pulaski shut down a lot of chances the Panthers tried to create.
"We just could not get much going on offense and you have to give them credit they're a good team," Park coach Cameron Pope said.
Despite the loss, Pope is pleased with the character his team showed after a tough season last year and how everyone put forth their best effort.
"I am very proud of these kids and how they conducted themselves on and off the pitch,” Pope said. “They always brought their best effort, which is all you can ask as a coach."
Pope praised the play of senior captain Jordan Mogren and junior captain Vinny Wentorf, who had huge impacts on the team and led every step of the way, Pope said.
Pulaski Co-op will play Horlick in a Division 1 regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Levonian Field.
UNION GROVE 5, FORT ATKINSON 0: The Broncos shut out the Blackhawks in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match Tuesday night at Union Grove.
No other information was available Tuesday night.
Union Grove (9-5-7) advances to play Monona Grove (12-3-4) in a Division 2 regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Monona Grove.
WHITNALL 3, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines lost a close match to the Falcons (10-7-0) Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Greenfield.
Waterford finishes the season 7-10-2.
No other information was available Tuesday night.
MONONA GROVE 10, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons trailed 7-0 at the half and lost a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Monona Grove.
Burlington finishes the season 5-11-3.
LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders' season came to an end Tuesday with a difficult outing in a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal at Jackson.
The Crusaders (1-13-2) worked scoreless in the opening 20 minutes in each half, but Timberwolves' pressure resulted in a few quick goals. The game's opening score came in the 24th minute following a deflection and five minutes later, it was 3-0.
The early domino effect proved to be deflating for the young Crusaders, Racine Lutheran head coach Peter LaBoda said.
"It was going to be a growing experience this year," LaBoda said. "If we make the right adjustments it will be really good for our program moving forward."
Girls volleyball
ST. CATHERINE'S 3, CUDAHY 1: The Angels opened postseason play with a 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22 victory over Cudahy in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Cudahy.
"Honestly, it was not pretty," St. Catherine's coach Katie Olson said. "We did not play well, but we found a way to win."
With the match tied at one set apiece, the Angels (8-28) trailed the Packers (5-17) 24-23 late in the third game. That's when Leah Topp came up with the play of the match.
"Topp had a big hustle play to tie up the game 24-24," Olson said. "We went on to win the next two points and then the fourth game.
"Without that hustle play, the outcome of the entire match could have been totally different."
Topp had 31 assists, Sophie Wentorf had 15 kills and 26 digs, and Megan Topp added 16 digs for St. Catherine's, which plays No. 1 seed Milwaukee Saint Thomas More in a 7 p.m. Division 2 semifinal Thursday at Milwaukee.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MILWAUKEE JUNEAU 0: The Crusaders started the WIAA playoffs on a strong note with a dominating 25-10, 25-0, 25-2 victory in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Racine Lutheran.
“This was a great way to start the playoffs,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Madison Mohar served 24 serves in a row in the second game and Mya Lequia was strong at the net.”
Mohar had 21 aces and Lequia had 14 kills for the Crusaders (16-17). Alexis Peterson had 25 assists and Lindsey Thoennes had six digs.
Lutheran will host Random Lake in a WIAA regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lutheran.
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks split the first two sets against Brookfield Academy in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal, but was unable to win another set in a 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24 loss at Brookfield.
Reya Babu had three blocks and Abby Ignasiak had four aces for Prairie, which finishes the season 1-15.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 88.5, BADGER CO-OP 81.5: The Demons got four first-place finishes from sophomore Megan Schultz in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Lake Geneva.
Schultz won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.30, the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.38 and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:57.63) with junior Amanda Richards, junior Morgan Dietzel and senior Brianna Smith, and on the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.98) with junior Hania Dahms, Smith and Dietzel.
Also for Burlington Co-op, Dahms won the 50 freestyle (26.34), Dietzel won 100 butterfly (1:04.17) and Smith won the 500 freestyle (5:39.89).
HORLICK 87, BRADFORD 82: Senior Isabelle Buhler had three first-place finishes as the Rebels squeezed out a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Horlick.
Buhler won the 200-yard individual medley (2:30.54), the 500 freestyle (6:01.99) and the 200 medley relay with senior Kinzie Reischl, senior Ally Spang and junior Elizabeth Stratman (2:09.72).
Reischl won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.60, leading a 1-2-3 Horlick finish in the event. The Rebels had at least two top-three finishes in seven of the 12 events, while the Red Devils, who won eight events, did that in just three events.
FRANKLIN 125, CASE 59: The Badillo sisters each had a first-place finish for the Eagles as they lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Franklin.
Junior Natalia Badillo won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.78 and freshman Sofia Badillo won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.10. Natalia Badillo also set a lifetime best in the 200 individual medley, finishing second in 2:18.23.
“With four girls out of the meet due to a school band concert, illness and schoolwork, the score does not reflect how well the team would have done with a full lineup,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said.
