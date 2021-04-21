High schools: Case needs just a half to beat Hale

Only in Wisconsin can you have an April soccer match cut short by snow.

The Case High School boys soccer team was dominant from the start of its WIAA Alternate Fall season match at West Allis Hale Wednesday, scoring six goals in the first half.

The 6-0 score ended up being the final score, because heavy snow showers created nearly whiteout conditions and caused the second half to be cancelled, Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said.

Junior forward Mati Degefa led Case (3-2-1) with two goals and an assist. Senior defender Mike Cabaltera and junior forward Xavier Shroud each had a goal and an assist.

The Eagles won their second straight match and are unbeaten in their last four. They beat Park 6-0 Tuesday night, tied Horlick 0-0 April 15 and beat Whitewater 1-0 April 1.

“Things are coming together for us,” Anderle said.

Degefa’s goals came back-to-back in the 33rd and 37th minutes. First, Cabaltera found him in front of the goal for the assist, then Degefa went solo against three defenders and beat all three to score what was the final goal of the match.