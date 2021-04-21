High schools: Case needs just a half to beat Hale

Only in Wisconsin can you have an April soccer match cut short by snow.
The Case High School boys soccer team was dominant from the start of its WIAA Alternate Fall season match at West Allis Hale Wednesday, scoring six goals in the first half.
The 6-0 score ended up being the final score, because heavy snow showers created nearly whiteout conditions and caused the second half to be cancelled, Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said.
Junior forward Mati Degefa led Case (3-2-1) with two goals and an assist. Senior defender Mike Cabaltera and junior forward Xavier Shroud each had a goal and an assist.
The Eagles won their second straight match and are unbeaten in their last four. They beat Park 6-0 Tuesday night, tied Horlick 0-0 April 15 and beat Whitewater 1-0 April 1.
“Things are coming together for us,” Anderle said.
Degefa’s goals came back-to-back in the 33rd and 37th minutes. First, Cabaltera found him in front of the goal for the assist, then Degefa went solo against three defenders and beat all three to score what was the final goal of the match.
The first four goals were by Cabaltera (11th minute, Xavier Shroud assist), Shroud (20th, Degefa), Brett Stark (21st, Charles Ray), and Kenneth Leon (31st, Connor Mills).
The match against Hale was the second of a three-day stretch of matches for Case. The Eagles host Milwaukee Messmer Thursday at Case.
Anderle also said a rematch against Horlick is tentatively scheduled for May 1.
SHOREWOOD 9, HORLICK 1: The Rebels were just flat-out outplayed by the Greyhounds, Horlick coach Galen Irish said, in a WIAA Alternate Fall season match Wednesday at Shorewood.
“They’re just talented,” Irish said of the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state champions. “Shorewood (6-0-0) is a really good team. They were on our doorstep for a lot of the game.”
The only goal for the Rebels (0-1-2) came on a free kick by senior forward Jaden Skenadore, who hit a low shot from 25 yards that just nicked the post and went in the side netting.
Irish highlighted the play of midfielders Danny Aranda and Evan Lock, who held their own against Shorewood’s “unbelievable” center midfielders.
“They played really well,” Irish said of his respective junior and sophomore.
Rebels junior goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce “did as much as he could” in goal, Irish said, despite a “non-stop” barrage of shots.
Irish said his players were still upbeat despite the result.