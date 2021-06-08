High schools: Case golfers qualify for first state tournament since 2015

Said LoPiccolo: "His round was incredible."

Doerflinger, who is home schooled, put the icing on the cake with his 81.

"It was an exciting day," Kupper said. "The course was set up for everyone to score well, so we knew it would be good for everybody. Marquette was the team to beat. We've been close to Indian Trail, Franklin and Oak Creek and Muskego came into the regional last week and beat us, so it was kind of a nice revenge thing to beat them.

"Our scores were great. The kids never gave up. We stressed that every shot counts and we emphasized specific parts of the game at practice this week and it paid off. The kids have been playing well all year and they all played well today."

And now it's off to to the state tournament, where the Eagles placed second in 1999. How confident will they be?

"It's pretty high," Nolan said. "We're just going to go and finish the best we can. We don't have any high expectations. If everyone plays well, we'll hold our heads up high."

Jason Nelson closed out Case's scoring by finishing 33rd with an 89.