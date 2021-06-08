High schools: Case golfers qualify for first state tournament since 2015

It was a time for some neighborhood buddies to celebrate Tuesday afternoon.
Brayden LoPiccolo, Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher, who live within one block of each other in Mount Pleasant, were in tournament mode for the Case High School boys golf team. The three finished among the top 15 at the WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional at the Ives Grove Golf Links to lead the Eagles to a second-place finish and their first state tournament berth since 2015.
Case had a team score of 314 in finishing 20 strokes behind champion Milwaukee Marquette. The Eagles edged Kenosha Indian Trail by one stroke for the second and final qualifying spot.
It marked the second straight day that a Racine team qualified for the state tournament. On Monday, a senior-dominated Racine Lutheran team qualified in Division 3.
LoPiccolo and Nolan each carded 5-over-par 77s to finish in a five-way tie for ninth place. Also shooting a 77 was Michael Cerny, who was Horlick's only golfer in the tournament.
Boscher finished in a five-way tie for 14th place with a 79 and Ryan Doerflinger rounded out the Eagles' top five by tying for 21st with an 81.
Earning medalist honors was Sebastian Kasun of Milwaukee Marquette, who shot a 68. Dylan Moore of Kenosha Indian Trail and John Mirsberger of Franklin tied for second with 71s.
The Eagles advance to the Division 1 Tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids. It is the program's 14th appearance at the state tournament.
"It's amazing," Nolan said. "All of the guys have been playing pretty good, but we never really all played good at one time. That finally came today. I guess it was our day."
For LoPiccolo, it was especially gratifying. He fell one stroke short of qualifying for the state tournament as a freshman and sophomore and then saw his junior season wiped out by COVIF-19.
"This was definitely one of my biggest goals," LoPiccolo said. "Not getting that junior season, there was a lot of pressure going into today with all of the work I put in. My nerves were definitely kicking in on the first and even the second hole, which resulted in bogeys, but after that, I was dialed in from there."
LoPiccolo parred the third hole, "which really jump-started me," he said. He followed that with another par, a birdie, three straight pars and another birdie to finish with a 38 on his front nine. He followed that with a 39 on the back nine.
Case received a big lift from Boscher with his 79.
"Any time you're shooting under 80, it's pretty good, especially with it being so dry," Case coach Jerry Kupper said.
Said LoPiccolo: "His round was incredible."
Doerflinger, who is home schooled, put the icing on the cake with his 81.
"It was an exciting day," Kupper said. "The course was set up for everyone to score well, so we knew it would be good for everybody. Marquette was the team to beat. We've been close to Indian Trail, Franklin and Oak Creek and Muskego came into the regional last week and beat us, so it was kind of a nice revenge thing to beat them.
"Our scores were great. The kids never gave up. We stressed that every shot counts and we emphasized specific parts of the game at practice this week and it paid off. The kids have been playing well all year and they all played well today."
And now it's off to to the state tournament, where the Eagles placed second in 1999. How confident will they be?
"It's pretty high," Nolan said. "We're just going to go and finish the best we can. We don't have any high expectations. If everyone plays well, we'll hold our heads up high."
Jason Nelson closed out Case's scoring by finishing 33rd with an 89.
In photos: Case, Horlick compete in WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional
Indian Trail's Dylan Moore reacts to shot
Indian Trail’s Dylan Moore reacts to missing a putt
Indian Trail’s Alex Martin watches his tee shot
Indian Trail’s Alex Martin takes a quick break
Tremper’s Logan Kamden hits out of the sand trap
Tremper’s Tyler Dahl watches his tee shot
Case’s Sam Nolan watches his tee shot
Case’s Sam Nolan waits to hit
Horlick’s Mike Cerny watches his tee shot
Horlick’s Mike Cerny chips
Case’s Ryan Doerflinger watches his tee shot
Case’s Branden Lopiccolo watches his tee shot
Case’s Sam Nolan makes a birdie putt
HOMESTEAD INVITATIONAL: Waterford sophomore Mason Roanhouse was the only Racine County golfer to compete in the Division 1 Homestead Sectional at the par-72 North Shore Country Club in Mequon. Roanhouse was in a three-way tie for 35th place with an 89.
Michael Addie of Hamilton was medalist with a 4-under-par 68. Homestead won the team championship with a 306, one stroke better than Kettle Moraine.
Track & field
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MEET: Kobe Brown won the 100 meters with a time of 10.99 in the Southeast Conference Meet at Kenosha Bradford.
“Brown had that breakout performance today that I’ve been waiting for from him,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. “I’ve spent essentially the last four years and this season, basically 24/7 working on things and training with him, so it was good to see him succeed.”
Also for the Eagles, the senior 4x800 relay of Brett Stark, Steven Gardner, Cameron Dederich and Mikey Cabaltera took first (8:36.45).
Amarrion Bridges, Darrell Price, Auston Buckli and Christian Henly-Jordan took third in the 4x200 relay (1:33.75). Cabaltera also took first in the 800 run (2:01.38).
Park junior Emmanuel Johnson won the high jump (6-6) and teammate Jorryn Franklin took second (6-4). Franklin also was second in the 200 with a personal best 22.91 and was second in the long jump (21-10¾). Johnson was third in the long jump (20-7½).
Senior Carter Sura took fourth in the 1600 with a persona-best time of 4:48.02 while Jordan Phillips was sixth with a personal best 4:56.52.
Horlick junior Tyler Voss won the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 44.15 seconds. Teammate Reggie Hubbard, a freshman, was second with a personal-best tome of 45.82.
Franklin won the meet with 170 points. Park placed fifth (54), Case sixth (51) and Horlick seventh (35).
On the girls side, the Case 4x200 relay of Audrey Carrillo, Lauren Finley, Aleyna Davis and Olyvia Metoyer took second (1:53.66).
Charlatte Shelby, Kaitlyn Francis, Roselyn Pacheco and Audrey Amaya were second in the 4x800 relay (10:27.72). Amaya also finished second in the 800 meter run in 2:24.94. Pacheco took third in the 3200 meter (13:28.84).
Park senior Anevay Gonzalez set a personal best in the shot put (23-7) and placed 10th. She also had a personal best in the discus throw (55-0) with an 11th-place finish.
Horlick’s Kaylee Gaines, Jacqui Martinez-Ponce, Ja’Mya Ponder and Vantaya Johnson placed third (2:00.02) in the 4x200 relay.
Oak Creek won with 226 points. Case finished fourth (47) and Horlick sixth (17). Park did not score.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE: Nathan Zawicki and Luke Schmierer led the Racine Lutheran boys to third place in the nine-team MCC team at Greendale Martin Luther.
Zawicki had personal-best times in winning the 200 (23.52) and 110 hurdles (15.81). Schmierer won the 300 hurdles (43.35) and joined Logan Rasch, Brady Baranowski and Caleb Falaschi on a 4x800 relay that was second (9:11.64).
Joseph Juga, Dylan Morris, Nolan Kraus and Nehemiah Falaschi were third in the 4x100 relay (47.39).
Also for the Crusaders, Wilson Van Dis was second in the shot put (40-2¾).
Prairie had a champion in the 4x800 relay, where David Clark, Wyatt Knoell, JP Jorgenson and Nolan Boerner finished in 9:10.93.
Somers Shoreland Lutheran won the meet with 138.5 points, followed by Martin Luther (97) and Racine Lutheran (94.5). Catholic Central was seventh (49.5), Prairie eighth (42) and St. Catherine's ninth (34).
In the girls meet, Martin Luther was the runaway champion with 201 points. Catholic Central was third (95), Prairie fifth (60), and Racine Lutheran eighth (30).
Champions for Catholic Central were the 4x800 relay of Morgan Ramsey, Anastassya Murphy Summer Peterson and Bernadette Frisch (11:48.82) and Julie Klein in the high jump (4-8).
Prairie's champions were the 4x200 relay of Mikayah Thompson, Mya Kennedy, Sophia Burch and Camden Perry (1:53.16) and Perry in the long jump (15-7).
Sarah Seils was second in the 3,200 for Racine Lutheran.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE: The Waterford boys placed third in the SLC meet in Paddock Lake. Champions for the Wolverines were Carter Maffet in the 100 hurdles (15.38), Tristan McNair in the pole vault (12-0) and Ty Johnson in the long jump (20-2).
Also winning was the 4x400 relay of Carter Maffet, Johnson, Trever Buchanan and Logan Maffet (3:33.27).
Finishing second were Johnson in the 100 (11.32) and John Tromp in the high jump (5-10). Johnson was third in the 200 (23.16) and Carter Maffet was third in the 300 hurdles (43.73).
"While we didn't win the conference championship, I couldn't have asked for much more from our team," Waterford boys coach Jody Johnsrud said. "We had a number of outstanding PRs and are in position to potentially advance a few of our athletes to the state meet."
In the girls meet, Waterford placed second with 114 points.
Brooke Ruland was the Wolverines' only champion, winning the discus (96-10). Finishing second were Emily Williams in the high jump (5-2), Ana Guardiola in the 100 (12.57) and the 4x100 relay or Isabella Guardiola, Williams, Rachel Roth and Ana Guardiola.
"We were able to score at least two athletes in 11 of 14 individual events," Waterford girls coach Michele Sittig said. "Brooke Ruland threw a huge PR to win this discus."