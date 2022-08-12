High schools: Case golfers off to a strong start

The Case High School girls’ golf team stood out amongst Racine County schools in the first Southeast Conference Mini-Meet of the season at Ives Grove Golf Links on Thursday. The Eagles totaled 206 and finished in third place behind Franklin (183) and Oak Creek (193).

“It was good,” Case coach Jerry Kupper said. “Ives can be a tough course, but the girls played well. It’s the first meet. We’ve been at it for three days — they did what they were supposed to.”

Junior golfer Leslie Million led the the Eagles with a 48 on the par-36 course. Also competing for Case was Leah Hansen who finished with 51, Alyssa Ludwig (53), and Josie Harris and Katlyn Ketchum, who each finished with a 54.

“I think they all have the potential,” Kupper said on his team. “They’re all seniors except for Leslie and they have been together for four years. They progress every year. It’s just a matter of going out and putting it together in a tournament or a match.”

Park finished in fifth place with a score of 241. The Panthers were led by Kiley Skenandore (50) and Isabella Wentorf (60). Park’s other competitors, Grace Betker and Shelby Jennings, shot a 61 and an 81, respectively.

Horlick’s lone golfer, sophomore Violet Desonia, had a 61.

HARTFORD INVITATIONAL: Prairie had a solid start to its season, finishing seventh at the Hartford Invitational, which was hosted by Hartford High School at the Washington County Golf Course on Thursday.

The Hawks had a team score of 365 — 29 strokes behind champion Middleton (336).

“I was very pleased with what I saw on the golf course from every single one of my players,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. “The weather was beautiful and it was just a great day to start the season off.”

Massey singled out senior Sophia Lawler, who shot an 83 to lead the team on the par-72 course, and junior Kadyn Peery who shot an 89.

“Lawler is already a stand-out,” Massey said. “She has established herself and has been playing extremely well – Kadyn Peery has also.”

Lawler finished 10th in individual scoring and Peery 23rd.

Also getting off to a good start for the Hawks was junior golfer Aishani Dhar. Dhar was only 3-over-par after the first eight holes but showed signs of fatigue throughout the remainder of the course, according to Coach Massey.

“She (Dhar) got tired,” Massey explained. “She started off really well and she was doing really well. She had been in that position before. It was definitely a good sign that she would be able to do that again.”

The Hawks’ other competitors, Addy Lalonde and Addy Ruetz, finished at 99 and 113, respectively.