Coach Pete Berry likes how his Case High School girls golf team looks heading into the Southeast Conference Tournament.
The Eagles had another impressive tuneup Monday with a 198-236 victory over the combined Park/St. Catherine’s team at the par-36 Ives Groves Golf Links. Case matched a season low with its score.
Led by Lauren Chiappetta and Maddie Leonard with 49s, four Eagles shot 50 or less. Carding 50s were Megan Ketchum and freshman Ella Million.
“We keep getting better at the right time,” Berry said. “If you would have asked me two weeks ago, I would have said we have a long way to go. Now, I feel a lot better with where we’re at.”
Alexis Betker of Park led the Park/St. Catherine’s team with a 52. Olivia Moriarity of St. Catherine’s added a 52.
The conference meet will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn.
Girls tennis
UNION GROVE 5, WILMOT 2: The Broncos swept the three doubles flights and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Wilmot.
Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer led the way at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1-, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Brooke Weis and Kaitlyn Krause won 6-3, 6-1, while Kelsey Kemper and Cami Good won 6-0, 6-0.
BURLINGTON 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons celebrated Senior Night by allowing several players to showcase their skills at the varsity level in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
The No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Beyer and Hannah Brossard defeated Lindsay Vanderbogart and Maria Shackett 6-2, 1-6, 6-1. And No. 4 singles player Meghan Savaglia defeated Anna Sorg 6-2, 6-2.
May Jagodzinski, Burlington’s No. 1 singles player, rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Paulina Cruz 6-0, 6-0. Jagodzinski improved to 15-6 overall and 5-2 in the SLC.
Boys volleyball
ST. CATHERINE’S-RACINE LUTHERAN 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Angels continued their strong season, defeating Union Grove 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 in a Southern Lakes Conference match in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.
St. Catherine’s (13-1, 3-0 SLC) was led by Quinn Cafferty with 10 kills, one blocl, two digs and an ace. Other leaders were Sam May (27 assists, four aces) and Connor Rasch (seven kills, two aces).
“We’re a very experienced team,” first-year St. Catherine’s coach Kara Avery said. “A couple players played club volleyball, which they hadn’t before, so they’re playing all year. It’s clicking and they really want it.”
Boys soccer
MESSMER 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The short-handed Crusaders — which had only 10 players — lost a nonconference match at Pershing Park.
Lutheran (0-6-1) trailed 5-0 at halftime and the game was stopped in the 79th minute when Messmer scored its 10th goal.
